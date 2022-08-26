Happy football season! Another year of Northeast and North Central high school football is here. As always there’s a ton of talent, a ton of great programs and a ton of questions to be answered this season.
Because of this and more, we’ll be making a slight change to the ratings. Instead of one Class D top 10 that puts every eight-man team together, we’ll be giving Class D1 and Class D2 their own top five ratings.
Now then, let’s get right into it.
CLASS C
Pierce’s defeat in the C1 state championship has to be fresh in the minds of the Bluejays, a game where many feel they didn’t play up to what they were capable of. Pierce’s ability to establish the run and stop opponents from getting theirs going is the foundation of an approach that Mark Brahmer takes a lot of pride in. The Bluejays will need to figure out who fills in at some of those running back and lineman spots, but there’s enough depth to keep them playing deep into November.
Norfolk Catholic re-established itself as a state title contender in 2021 with a state-finalist finish. Now with many of those players back, the Knights will go in with the pieces and motivation to finish the job. In their two losses last year, they gave up a lot of big plays, but if they’re able to keep those to a minimum, I have a hard time seeing anyone being able to stop them.
Battle Creek stormed its way to the Class C1 semifinal last year before falling to Pierce. Not long after, the Braves were moved to the C2 ranks, where they’ll have the pieces to make a run to state. There are questions in the secondary and at quarterback, a position where they might use Trent Uhlir. At any rate, the production they get from those spots could be big X-factors down the stretch.
Boone Central racked up big wins during its run to the C1 quarterfinals last year before falling to eventual champion Columbus Lakeview. Last year’s team prided itself on the line of scrimmage, but the Cardinals lose four of their offensive linemen. They will be dangerous on the perimeter, though. There are depth issues to shore up, although their JV team did go undefeated last year. This could be a fun team to watch.
Oakland-Craig had what it probably considers a down year after finishing 5-5 and losing in the first round of the playoffs to Archbishop Bergan. A handful of players are ready to step up in the running back and wide receiver units with sophomore Braylon Anderson, son of coach Joe Anderson, stepping in at quarterback. The offensive and defensive lines bring back every starter from last year and will play a big role in the Knights’ success early on. If the skill positions continue to grow, the orange and black can get right back to long Novembers.
CLASS D1
Aiden Kuester will continue to be Aiden Kuester, but for Neligh-Oakdale to really make noise in November, more things need to happen. First, the Warriors need a dominant wide receiver for Kuester to find on a consistent basis. Having Julien Hearn two years ago made a world of a difference for the Warriors and if someone can be like that this year, it’ll be even tougher to stop them. Secondly, they need to get more physical. No one wins in football on finesse alone, especially in eight-man football, where I’m sure most coaches would run on every play if they could. Their ability to improve in those areas will be the difference between a state title contender and an early exit from playoffs.
Stanton has a large collection of athletes on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball ready to fill in holes left by the senior class. The biggest question lies on the offensive and defensive lines, where there could be a lot of inexperience that needs to grow. Otherwise, the Mustangs have the pieces to make a deep run to Lincoln.
Clarkson/Leigh loses a talented senior class but will have great athletes remaining. Drew Beeson will be a force to be reckoned with on defense with Kyle Kasik and Dylan Higby among those who could contribute on offense. The Patriots will need to develop good offensive and defensive lines but feel if they can get the former going, they can have a good run game.
Pender will look to improve on a 9-1 season with an offense that scored 53.3 points a game. Braxton Volk returns as quarterback with top receiver Quinton Heineman back as well. Expect Brody Krusemark to have a bigger role on the offense. The junior has great speed that I’m sure they’ll look to utilize. The Pendragons’ key for improvement will need to come through physicality. It’s a big X-factor in eight-man football, and the lack of it is something I feel did them in during their playoff loss to Bruning/Davenport-Shickley.
Summerland got a head start to its season Friday, falling to Riverside 27-26 in a Week 0 barn-burner. However, the Bobcats got dinged up throughout the contest. Super Six running back Trevor Thomson sustained a leg injury in the third quarter that wound up affecting him for the rest of the game. It’s not yet known if he’ll miss any time. His availability and success will be imperative for a program seeking its first playoff win. Regardless, their home opener against Crofton this week just got a lot more interesting.
CLASS D2
Howells-Dodge dominated Class D1 en route to its first state title as a consolidated school. In the offseason, it was one of many teams to move down to D2 and will have the pieces to dominate there as well. Jestin Bayer and Aandy Dominguez lead a defense that allowed just 15 points a game last season. Lance Brester should be a contributor on both sides, not to mention an option for the Jaguars at running back along with Lane Belina.
Elgin Public/Pope John was perhaps the Cinderella story of Class D2 a year ago, making it all the way to the semifinals before falling to Sandhils/Thedford. It brings back most of its roster, including Super Six running back Jack Wemhoff and its top five tacklers. If the Wolfpack can keep the momentum from last year going, there’s every reason to believe they can be a title contender.
Bloomfield returns 12 of its 16 starters from a team that won the district championship last year. Braeden Guenther and Layne Warrior put up more than 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns as one of the better quarterback-receiver duos in the class. Wiley Ziegler will be great for the Bees’ skill position room while Logan Doerr and Ian Kuchar will be hard to contain on defense. There are questions to answer on the offensive and defensive lines and they’ll need to find a physical running back, but they have a large group of freshmen and sophomores to potentially fill those holes.
Humphrey St. Francis has been a team you can count on to be successful year in and year out, with at least 10 wins in each of the past four seasons. However, I’m concerned about the team’s depth heading into the season. Jaden Kosch and Isaac Classen stand to make noise, and there are a handful of experienced players back from last year’s 10-1 team. However, is it enough to remain one of the best teams in D2?
Wynot started off its 2021 season with two straight losses but won out before bowing out in the first round of the D2 playoffs to Mead. The Blue Devils return a good chunk of talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Dylan Heine, running back Zack Foxhoven and receiver Carson Wieseler should each make a big jump at their respective positions.