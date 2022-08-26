The preseason edition of the rankings for Northeast and North Central Nebraska features plenty of familiar faces. All nine area state qualifiers from last year can be found among the predicted top teams in Class C or Class D
While Class C features familiar faces in familiar spots, Class D will showcase some teams in team places.
Class C
Oakland-Craig finished last season as the Class C2 state champion.
Gone to Arkansas State is Bailey Helzer — and her 521 kills. That production is impossible for one player to step in and replicate.
But the Knights don’t need someone to. They still have seven returning players with starting experience.
Sophomore Brandi Helzer, senior Maycie Johnson, sophomore Gretchen Seagren, senior Shea Johnson and sophomore Adi Rennerfeldt produced 786 of the team’s 800 kills last year that weren’t put down by Bailey Helzer.
And Rennerfeldt’s stat line as a freshman? That would be 1,021 set assists, 299 digs and 39 blocks.
Senior libero Laryn Johnson had 382 digs and 28 aces.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic gets the nod right behind Oakland-Craig.
A heartbreaking five-set home loss to Hastings St. Cecilia in a district final kept the Bluejays from going to Lincoln last year, but they should be in the mix this year for both a state trip and what could be one wild battle for supremacy in the Mid-State Conference.
While GACC graduated its top two hitters, it returns junior Isabel Hass. Her 616 digs gives the team a steady presence in the back row.
After qualifying for the Class C1 state tournament for the first time in 18 years, Pierce looks more than capable of going back-to-back. Setter Brielle Unseld and libero Morgan Moeller are starting for their fourth seasons. Outside hitters Maggie Painter and Jaya Wachholtz return as three-year starting juniors.
No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh is young but not inexperienced. If underclassmen can fill a few positions, another trip to state could be down the road for the Patriots.
No. 5 Battle Creek graduated a strong class from last year’s 22-win team but still has the talent to battle through a tough Mid-State Conference.
Wisner-Pilger also was hit hard by graduation, but senior outside hitter Emily Buhrman returns to lead the Gators.
No. 7 North Bend Central returns six starters from last year’s 22-win team. The Tigers will look to make their first state tournament run since 2017.
Four-year starter Brooke Wilcox leads a deep and tall Elkhorn Valley team.
Class D
Norfolk Catholic makes its Class D1 debut as the projected top team in the area.
The Knights have the potential to contend for a state title. The loss of junior middle hitter Avery Yosten to a knee injury does leave one big question mark to answer, though.
After finishing as the D2 runner-up last year, No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis wants to make a run at the top spot led by outside hitter Kylee Wessel along with Hannah Baumgart and Emma Baumgart.
Howells-Dodge is in Class D2 one year after winning D1 — and two years from being in C2. Although a small team, the Jaguars shouldn’t take a step back thanks to talented outsides led by senior Grace Baumert.
A talented group that helped O’Neill St. Mary’s take a huge step forward and into the Class D2 basketball semifinals in March could do the same on the volleyball court this fall. The Cardinals look ready to make a marked improvement on last year’s 17-13 record.
No. 5 Elgin Public/Pope John gets the nod from the Niobrara Valley Conference coaches as the favorite to win the league title this fall. Could the second state appearance in the co-op’s history be in the future?
No. 6 Wynot graduated its top three hitters and leader in every major statistical category. But the Blue Devils reload and hope to do so again to extend their state streak to five.
No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic is coming off a 10-23 season thanks to its brutal schedule against larger schools in the Mid-State Conference. But the Trojans are always a team to avoid once the postseason rolls round.
Senior Sydney Estill and her 1,382 career assists will lead No. 8 Stuart as it tries for a return trip to state.