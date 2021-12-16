WISNER — Oakland-Craig led by double digits for the final 2 1/2 quarters, but never really pulled away from host Wisner-Pilger in a 49-37 victory to improve to 4-1 on the young girls basketball season.
The preseason fifth-ranked Knights scored 20 of the game's 28 points over a nine-minute stretch of the first half, including shutting out the Gators for four minutes of the second quarter.
"Every time I come here ... every time we come to this gym, we have good games," Oakland-Craig coach Scott Guzinski said. "Wisner's girls, they are incredibly athletic. I was glad it was a basketball game and not a track meet, because we would've been in trouble with that."
That allowed Oakland-Craig to turn an 11-8 edge into a 31-16 advantage with 20.8 seconds left in the first half.
"We've proven that we can play with anybody, but we now have to be able to outscore anybody," Wisner-Pilger coach Brooke Fullner said. "Offensively is where we have to grow stronger to beat teams like Oakland-Craig."
The Knights were just 11 of 30 from the field, but countered with 24 of 30 free-throw shooting along with a tough defense that held the Gators to 12 of 40 field-goal shooting, and Wisner-Pilger was 8 of 19 at the free-throw line.
"We haven't shot the ball really well all year. We've just relied on being scrappy and playing full-court defense and putting up as many shots as we can get," Guzinski said. "We've got a long ways to go. We've got to get better and we've got to make a few more shots, but our defense is good."
Fullner said the foul disparity was an adjustment her team needed to make.
"You turn around and you look down, and everyone's got two fouls," she said. "I'm proud of them for overcoming that foul trouble, but we have to know that if everything is getting called, we shouldn't let ourselves get to that point."
It was Oakland-Craig's third-straight win since a 40-34 loss at Clarkson/Leigh in which multiple Knights were affected by injuries. One of those was Chaney Nelson, who led all players with 17 points in her return. She finished with 6 of 9 free-throw shooting and a pair of driving layups in the fourth quarter after the hosts had pulled to within 41-30.
Her twin sister, Sadie, cashed in with 10 of 11 free-throw shooting and a pair of 3-pointers for 16 points.
"We've been battling some injuries. Chaney missed the Clarkson/Leigh game with an injury. She just came back and started playing again, but she's not 100%," Guzinski said. "We're missing Adi Rennerfeldt, who would probably be our sixth man at this point, but she hasn't played since the Clarkson/Leigh game."
Wisner-Pilger was led by Emma Heller's 12 points, while Lindsey Kneifl finished with 10.
"We were able to hang with them. We just couldn't get the gap closed when we needed to," Fullner said.
Oakland-Craig 49, Wisner-Pilger 37
O-C 15 16 10 8 — 49
W-P 10 7 7 13 — 37
OAKLAND-CRAIG (4-1): Chaney Nelson 5-12 6-9 17; Syd Guzinski 0-1 2-2 2; Laryn Johnson 0-2 0-0 0; Sadie Nelson 2-8 10-11 16; Shea Johnson 0-0 3-4 3; Bailey Pelan 3-4 3-4 9; Gretchen Seagren 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 11-30 24-30 49.
WISNER-PILGER (1-2): Kennedie Ott 1-2 0-1 2; Adi Meyer 0-9 1-2 1; Lindsey Kneifl 4-11 1-2 10; Cameryn Bellar 1-1 2-4 4; Emma Heller 4-5 4-10 12; Kayla Svoboda 1-8 0-0 3; Maggie Schweers 2-4 0-0 5. Totals: 12-40 8-19 37.