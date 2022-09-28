It’s hurricane season and I’m downloading lists of how to prepare for one. Fortunately, we live in Nebraska where we are given the occasional tornado warning but not a mass prepare-to-evacuate type of order. It wouldn’t be so bad if we were visiting Florida and could adjust our plans so as to leave immediately, but we have a daughter going to college there and my worry gauge is in the red category.
Her older sister went to school near Tampa Bay in 2018 and had to evacuate north and wait out Hurricane Michael at a friend’s parent’s house. Long lines of traffic on the highway, electricity outages, grocery shelves empty of goods — it’s a nightmare. And now another daughter is facing the same thing. Hopefully, I’ve become an experienced hurricane out-of-state parent who can tell this next daughter a few things.
I texted her the minute I heard that Hurricane Ian was gaining strength and was on the move to hit Florida — get a case of bottled water and, if there isn’t any to be found, start filling receptacles of water and putting them in the refrigerator. She reminded me that she doesn’t have a car in Florida this year to be traveling about getting supplies and she doubts that DoorDash is going to be delivering water to people. She also said she doesn’t really have too many receptacles in her apartment unless you count a couple of cereal bowls and a pan for making macaroni and cheese. I told her fill them up, you never know.
I also advised her to fill the bathtub with water as there might not be electricity for a while. What would she do with a bathtub of water, she asks. I had to think a moment and answered to use to get pans full of water for bathing. I’m really not sure, but I did read it on a hurricane preparation list.
The next hurricane tip I gave her is to keep her cellphone charged. She said she could order a cellphone charging pack on Amazon, and I told her it’s a little late for that. Then there’s the worry of tornadoes that always accompany hurricanes and, of course, there are no basements in Florida.
We’ve not made much progress in hurricane preparation. This is when I start looking at plane ticket prices either for me to go there taking phone chargers and water with me or for her to come home and away from that natural disaster riddled state.
I’m sure that Florida is a nice state with pleasant weather in the winter, but this whole hurricane threat thing would be a reason to choose to live in a more stable state where you pretty much know where and when the occasional blizzard or tornado strikes. There’s no place like Nebraska.