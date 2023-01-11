Easter is less than two months away so it’d be a good idea to plan something you can dye rather than eggs. At a recent trip to the grocery store, I saw that eggs are now upwards of $6 a dozen and, in some places, up to $9 per dozen. There’s a shortage of eggs because millions of egg-laying hens died last year because of an avian flu outbreak and there aren’t enough chickens left to lay the all the eggs we’ve come to love and enjoy. I’ve changed my whole view on the lowly egg.
Ah, those were the days when I would break open a dozen eggs that cost just 99 cents to make a homemade angel food cake. I’d even throw out the yolks, eggs were so cheap. Not anymore. For the foreseeable future, I’m not going to make any recipe that calls for more than one egg. I used to have a couple of eggs for breakfast, but now I feel guilty looking down at my plate of eggs that cost nearly $1 apiece. Yikes, if I accidentally dropped an egg on the counter, instead of throwing it away, I think I’d scoop it into a plastic container with a lid and save it in the fridge.
I regret not raising chickens last year. For a few years I did, but lately it seemed that the price of a bag of chicken feed was too expensive. Our son had chickens, but a raccoon dug under the cage one night and ate them. This summer, though, we’ve got the perfect chicken coop and cage so the hens will be happy and lay away.
Then there’s Easter. I’ve been known to boil and decorate at least four dozen eggs for the family to hide and find and eat the week following Easter. Seven dollars, in the greater scheme of things, isn’t much, but it does buy a large latte, and I’m not sure a dozen eggs equal a latte. Still, what are we going to do? Should we decorate small potatoes and hide them for the grandkids to find? They’re not quite the nice shape you have in an egg.
We do have a lot of plastic eggs that we could fill with a small carrot, which would be healthy and, last I saw, reasonably inexpensive. Egg growers might be concerned that people like me are going to quit eating eggs and never come back. Not our family, we have a bunch of egg eaters who commonly put a couple of fried eggs on their oatmeal in the morning and on a hamburger for lunch.
I’ll be glad when either our hens are laying and/or the world’s chicken supply is back to normal. Until then, there are no puddings, cakes or cookies at our house. I will just hoard our eggs until Easter when we’ll carefully dye two or three.