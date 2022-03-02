Praying for Ukrainians

Our daughter, Natalie, recently received an urgent message from a friend in Turkey. Natalie had taught in a school in Turkey for a year with this fellow teacher a few years ago. Now, the woman wondered if Natalie had heard from a Ukrainian woman, Luiza, they had both taught with. Luiza had been Natalie’s roommate and, as a Ukraine citizen, spoke many languages and was a translator for Natalie much of the time they lived in Turkey.
The teacher had contacted Natalie to say no one seemed to be able to get in touch with Luiza to see how she was doing. Some of Luiza’s social media accounts had been deleted and could Natalie use some of her contact information to find her.
This sounds easier than it really is. In this day and age, she ought to be able to call or text her on her cell phone or email her but that isn’t the case. One of the weapons in a war is to take down the other country’s internet which is what Russia has done to Ukraine. For weeks, Russia has used malware to shut down various banking and government internet usage in the Ukraine. One news source said that now they’re in all-out war, only about 20% of Ukraine’s internet is operational. Although major cell phone companies are offering free calls to the Ukraine, it’s difficult to actually get through to anyone. It might be the high volume of calls being made in the country right now or destroyed infrastructure.
Natalie was finally able to get a text through to Luiza and heard back from her that even though her smaller city was not yet being attacked, they could hear gunfire constantly. Natalie sent me a short video Luiza sent her with the popping of shots being fire in the background. I would say they are under attack but maybe she thinks that doesn’t happen until bombs are falling on them.
Luiza said they were shocked Russia actually took the bold step of attacking them and she’s worried more people will be killed but she’s not going anywhere.
She could join the many people who are fleeing Ukraine to Poland and Belarus but they are doing so with no plan as to where they’ll live or how they’ll feed their families once they arrive. It would be a hard choice to make whether to stay in your home where the next bomb might fall or to pack a suitcase of some belongings, leave everything else and go to an unknown country and future.
We’re praying for the Ukrainian people and praying for Luiza and her family. Hopefully, this will all stop soon.