Business and city leaders gathered early Tuesday morning for the 2023 Norfolk Area Prayer Breakfast, an event that promoted spiritual healing and unity.
The breakfast’s featured speaker was Ken Korkow, director of The Ranch Ministries, a retreat center designed to aid veterans affected by PTSD.
Korkow spoke on his experiences as a member of the Marine Corps in the Vietnam War.
He joined the Marines at age 18 and was immediately transferred into combat at Khe Sanh Combat Base, the site of the infamous Battle of Khe Sanh, in which North Vietnamese troops sieged the base for 77 days.
Korkow was severely wounded during the course of his service and received citations for the Navy Cross and Purple Heart.
At his speech during the prayer breakfast, Korkow shared that he was “changed” by his experiences at war and experienced survivor’s guilt he didn’t know how to process.
He responded by becoming obsessed with his work, earning an undergraduate and a master’s degree in business administration and becoming a successful land broker in an effort to deal with his post-traumatic stress disorder.
Korkow said that though his business ventures were successful, once he’d “climbed the ladder of success,” he realized it was “leaning against the wrong building.” He felt that there wasn’t enough meaning in pursuing success in business to be truly fulfilling.
In his postwar journey, Korkow came to a spiritual revelation. He decided to leave his business and instead focus on developing a spiritual approach to healing for other service members and veterans who are struggling with PTSD. The Ranch Ministries, hosted on a repurposed section of Korkow’s inherited acreage, has had an impact on thousands of veterans.
Korkow added that his spiritual approach to healing wasn’t exclusive to combat veterans. He stated that “everybody is in combat” in a spiritual sense.
Other community leaders also spoke at the event.
Karen Petersen of Inspire Realty prayed for the upcoming national election and asked for God to “continue to raise up leaders who put (God’s) interests first.”
“We pray for national unity, (and) we pray for your principles and practices to unite us,” Petersen said, while also praying for military service members and government officials.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning also spoke at the prayer breakfast.
Moenning spoke on the opportunity prayer grants to focus on “safety, peace, harmony” and “lov(ing) our neighbors as ourselves, always, without exceptions.”
“For neighborliness, and good citizenship, for personal responsibility, justice, coupled with respect and compassion,” Moenning said, “I can’t overstate how important this is, these pleas for divine protection and guidance as we go about our daily work … in a dynamic, vibrant, welcoming and hospitable community of neighbors.”