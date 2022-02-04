Praxis: Skills test at the core of a debate

If there were a doctor shortage, would you want to do away with qualifying exams for students to become doctors? If there were a lawyer shortage, would you want to do away with qualifying exams for students to become lawyers?
I think you see where I’m going with this, don’t you? The answer to both questions, for most of you, is a resounding no. We want to know that the people operating on our hearts and handling our estate planning have a certain basic knowledge. Ditto for accountants, cosmetologists and a whole host of other professionals who must take qualifying exams to enter their professions.
Unfortunately, some people care more about their health, legal situation, taxes and beauty needs than they do about their children’s education. This is obvious based on the fact that Nebraska is considering ending the Praxis Core skills test — an exam testing basic knowledge and skills in the core areas of math, reading, and writing — that every Nebraska education student must pass to become a teacher.
Recent new accounts are that three bills being considered either to get rid of the test entirely or to replace the test with other ways of proving basic math and English skills — and a number of people spoke at a recent hearing to support these bills.
Bill supporters believe that test results do not correlate with teaching skill, the test is expensive for those needing to retake it or doing away with the test will help the teacher shortage by encouraging more people to become teachers.
In terms of the question of whether test results correlate with teaching skill, the answer is no — and yes. It’s true that test scores can’t determine whether a teacher has presence and rapport with students and can present information in a relatable, memorable way.
But it’s also true that what test scores can determine is how knowledgeable a person is in the tested areas — and this, in turn, determines what kind of general knowledge students are exposed to.
What if students in a P.E. class need help figuring out their percentage grade? What if students in a science class need help understanding a graph about the effects of heat and light on living systems? What if students in a social studies class need guidance in finding credible sources for and organizing a persuasive essay about the effects of U.S. intervention in other countries? Passing the Praxis core exam ensures that all certified teachers have such knowledge.
Yes, the test is not cheap to retake. But is the fact that not all students pass the first time reason to do away with it? In fact, the test really must not be all that difficult because a large majority actually do pass the first time. And I would argue that if 100% of students passed the first time around, qualifications to be a teacher would be disturbingly low.
Yes, there is a teacher shortage, but is lowering standards the way to address this? If your doctors and lawyers and accountants and cosmetologists didn’t have to pass basic standards tests, you would probably be up in arms. Where is the outrage for the proposal to get rid of basic standards testing for teachers?
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.