Winning the 2021 track championship at Off Road Speedway in the Late Models division is not an experience that Kyle Prauner will soon forget.
Prauner, of Norfolk, has been racing for 19 years, but this was his first season competing in the IMCA Late Models class.
However, the more unforgettable aspect of his points title is the manner in which it occurred.
Prauner entered Saturday night’s ‘Championship Night’ with a 10-point lead over Norfolk’s Chase Osborne. Osborne picked up two points in the heat races, meaning Osborne had to finish nine positions ahead of Prauner in the 13-car “A” feature field to steal the title.
Osborne, starting in the second row, spent the race in pursuit of eventual feature winner Ben Sukup of Norfolk--who finished the night and the Off Road Speedway season with his third-consecutive win--but couldn’t cut into Sukup’s straightaway-length advantage and would end up finishing second.
Bloomfield driver Devin Johnson finished third in the feature.
Meanwhile, Prauner was attempting to move up through the field from his position on the inside of the fifth row when his car--after passing the flag stand at full speed--lost air in the right front tire, losing control and barreling off the racetrack through the pit entrance in turn one.
“We made some contact early in the race, it put a cut in the right front tire, and it just went down gradually,” Prauner said. “I knew something wasn’t right, but I didn’t know what, and it didn’t go down right away, so you just go.”
“The car started not turning very well, then down the front stretch it didn’t turn at all,” he said. “I went sailing off the track and through the fence--thank god nobody was standing there. I thought I broke, I thought we were done, that we just lost the track championship, so I was angry, but Nelson Vollbrecht came over and said he thought it was just a flat tire.”
Vollbrecht offered tires and put tires on the right side, front and back, which allowed Prauner to return to the race at the back of what was, by then, an 11-car race.
“The front tire caused the problem, and the back one probably went flat when I went through the fence,” Prauner said. “I did what I could to go as far as I could, got enough to tie him--and with the tie-breaker and more wins, we’re the champion, I guess.”
What Prauner did was pass one car, Doug Tomka of Stanton, to finish 10th--eight places and eight points behind Osborne, which produced a tie in total points. The tie-breaker in effect was the most Off Road Speedway feature wins during the 13-week regular season, which was 3-1 in Prauner’s favor.
“This is my first year in Late Models, so points were not on our minds at all, but we always race hard until Memorial Day, and then see where we’re standing--if we have a shot at stuff we do whatever we want,” Prauner said. “I was hoping just to be competitive and get some top five finishes; we ended up getting over 20-some top fives this year, and we’re going to be the IMCA National Rookie of the Year, I think,” he said. “The bonus points we get for the points title should clinch that for us. It’s hard to say, because the national points don’t end until later in September.”
Prauner drove successfully in the IMCA SportMods division for several years, but tried the Late Model class this season.
“These Late Models are expensive, and I’ve probably got one-third or one-quarter of the money in my car that some of these guys do,” Prauner said. “We didn’t have many spare parts; we spent all the money we had selling that SportMod to get our Late Model, and there wasn’t a lot extra for spare stuff.”
“So we weren’t really planning on running for points, because if we would have wrecked or had trouble, we wouldn’t have been able to finish the night,” he said. “I have weird mixed emotions tonight, because we threw it off the end of the track and I thought it was over, that the car was wrecked, then end up winning the title anyway.”
A special addition to Saturday’s Lynn Langenberg Memorial celebration was an appearance by the Midwest Touring Series 360 sprint cars.
Jody Rosenbaum of Rock Rapids, IA, won the feature after darting to the lead immediately after the start from his second-row inside position and holding off Wisner’s Seth Brahmer and Springfield’s Jack Dover during the caution-free 25-lap event. Brahmer and Dover finished second and third, respectively.
“We had a good starting spot in the second row, and in the first corner the guy who started on the pole kind of scooted up off the bottom; I knew that was my one chance probably because I knew the track would probably ‘grip up’ and about 10 laps in, that’s what it did,” Rosenbaum said. “After that I fought my way through traffic and made sure nobody got close; I was watching the board to see who was behind me and how many laps there were to go. Everything went in my favor.”
“I really enjoy coming here to Off Road Speedway to race, they’re good to us and always put on a good show,” he said. “They put effort into prepping the track before our race, which a lot of places wouldn’t. I enjoy this track; I love the little bullrings in the heartland of America--they’re my favorite racetracks.”
Both the IMCA Hobby Stocks and the IMCA SportMods features ended with green-white-checkered finishes.
Neligh’s Jason Wilkinson started on the outside of the front row and, after an early challenge for the lead, the points leader took control of the race going wire-to-wire for his fifth Hobby Stocks win at Off Road Speedway this season.
In a late move coming out of turn four on the inside, Columbus driver Colby Kaspar edged Norfolk’s Shannon Pospisil for second place, with Pospisil taking third.
Similarly, Robbie Thome of Spalding also started on the outside of row one and went on to lead all of the 20 laps during his the IMCA SportMods feature.
James Roebuck of Genoa and Colby Langenberg finished in second- and third-place, respectively.
Cameron Wilkinson is back in contention for the IMCA Stock Cars points title after winning his sixth ‘A’ feature at Off Road Speedway this year. The Neligh driver, who topped the points list until recently, led his brother Kyle’s second-place car across the finish line, followed by third-place finisher Platte Center’s Austin Brauner.
Those other three regular classes of cars will finalize their track championships as the season ends at Off Road Speedway with the Bob Haase Memorial on Saturday.