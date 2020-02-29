Norfolk is getting a new tool to help parents ask the right questions in finding local high-quality child care and preschool services.
Power of Preschool, a community early childhood organization, recently created the tool, which is a handheld paper guide. It's still in its prototype stage, and Little Panthers Principal Melissa Jantz said the group would be seeking prices to start production soon.
"The group wants it to be something that's not just a piece of paper parents can throw away, but something they can hold onto," Jantz said. "We know that production is going to be a little costly; we're going for a different shape, a more heavy-duty texture that will make it last for a family as they're going through that process of trying to find a child care or preschool option."
The tool comes as part of Norfolk Public Schools' third strategic goal: By the fall of 2023, NPS will assure all children entering kindergarten would have opportunities for high-quality early childhood experiences. The 2018 creation of Power of Preschool was part of the goal.
High-quality education is crucial in a child's early years, Jantz said. Madison County has one of the state's highest rates for children at risk for school failure at 52%, according to First Five Nebraska, an organization that promotes early childhood education.
Power of Preschool members want to help parents identify what high-quality early childhood education means, said Sarah Moje, a member herself and a Christ Lutheran preschool teacher.
"Parents are told, 'Go and visit the preschool, look for quality,' but they aren't told what quality looks like," Moje said. "We hope this tool helps them to see what specific things they need to look for."
The tool has the indicators of a high-quality childhood environment on one side of several cards on a ring, with explanations on the back.
The seven indicators are practices every high-quality early childhood facility should have in place, and they help guide parents to ask the right questions when looking for child care or preschool. Some of the topics include social-emotional support, approaches to learning, staffing, family involvement, curriculum and inclusion.
The majority of Norfolk parents don't ask in-depth questions when trying to select the best facility, said Mattaya Addison, Head Start area manager.
"When I get questions from parents, it's more what age do you serve, what are your hours," Addison said. "I don't get the in-depth questions, and I hope that this changes that. Parents have a very powerful voice, and I hope this tool gives them that confidence."
There are 10 local agencies on the Power of Preschool team, but the group's goal is to have every early childhood education and child care facility at the table, Addison said.
It took the Power of Preschool organization an entire school year to define high-quality early childhood education, which encompasses all of the indicators that members came up with through research. It took all of the current school year, especially the past three months, to encompass the information into a parent-friendly tool.
The guide will be introduced at the Early Childhood Springtacular, an event during the national Week of the Young Child that will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, at the Northeast Community College agricultural complex.
The new event is to give parents the opportunity to explore Norfolk's early education and child care options while receiving a free meal and offering fun activities for their kids.
Jantz wants to offer the tool for free to all event participants, she said. For that to happen, she needs at least 1,000 of the parent-friendly guides.
"Even if they are $3 to $4 to manufacture, that's $3,000 to $4,000," Jantz said. "This also isn't something we want to give away one night and then be done. We want them to be in doctor's offices, even OB/GYN offices, just so families have access to them and if they can't make it to the springtacular, they can still get a hold of one."
Power of Preschool already has $750 in grant money to help fund the production of the tools, but the group will have to acquire more in the near future. Jantz is still waiting to hear back on quotes from local companies.
"A lot of the time, parents have no idea what to ask when they're going in to look for child care," Jantz said. "Sometimes the question is 'Do you have a spot?' Or 'Do you have a waiting list?' I feel like sometimes parents maybe don't want to offend (anyone) by asking questions, but it's an important thing for them to do to make sure their child is somewhere where they feel comfortable, they feel safe and they're learning."