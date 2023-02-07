The postseason nears for high school girls basketball.
Subdistrict play in classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 tip off on Monday with first-round games.
Semifinals take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14, with finals on Thursday, Feb. 16.
In each class, eight subdistrict winners and the next eight top teams in the points standings advance to district finals on Friday, Feb. 24. The No. 1 seeds plays No. 16, No. 2 vs. No. 15, etc.
The road to Lincoln could take a northeastern route in Class C2. Entering Tuesday, five of the top eight teams in the points standings are from Northeast Nebraska.
That includes the top three teams of Crofton, Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Pender. Ponca sits at No. 5 with Oakland-Craig right behind.
No. 10 Clarkson/Leigh and No. 12 Summerland give the area seven of the top 12.
As expected with that many top teams from one geographic area, some of them will be paired up in the same subdistricts.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Oakland-Craig are in the C2-3. Crofton and Ponca twice had a regular-season game not take place because of bad weather, but they could finally meet in the C2-5 final.
Summerland is in an all-Niobrara Valley Conference subdistrict including the team that defeated it in the conference quarterfinals, Elkhorn Valley.
Clarkson/Leigh is the lone team above .500 in C2-6. Pender, on the other hand, is in the C2-4 subdistrict that has only teams with winning records — Homer, Omaha Nation and Wakefield.
In Class C1, three-time defending state champion North Bend Central could see the only team to defeat it this season in the C1-4 tournament. Bishop Neumann (8-11) upset the Tigers on opening night, but North Bend Central hasn’t lost since.
In Class D1, battle-tested Hartington Cedar Catholic and Norfolk Catholic squads could meet up in the D1-4 final. Norfolk Catholic has played 18 of its 20 games against Class C competition with its only game against a D1 opponent a 39-30 loss to Cedar Catholic on Dec. 12. Similarly, the Trojans have played 17 of 21 games against teams from larger classes and are 3-0 against D1 competition.
Niobrara/Verdigre and Elgin Public/Pope John are seventh and ninth, respectively, in the points standings. They have split two meetings this season and could have a third game in the D1-5 tournament.
In Class D2, Humphrey St. Francis (fourth in the points standings), Wynot (ninth) and Howells-Dodge (11th) are all in the D2-3 tournament.
CLASS C
Conference tournaments caused a little movement in this week’s rankings, but there was no need for any major overhaul.
North Bend Central remains entrenched at No. 1 with a 20-game winning streak in hand along with an East Husker Conference championship. The Tigers won the previous three Class C1 state titles but hadn’t been able to claim an EHC crown during that time span. That drought is now over.
Crofton jumps up two spots to No. 2 after winning its eighth Mid-State Conference title in 11 years. In so doing, the Warriors (19-1) avenged their only loss of the season to Guardian Angels Central Catholic. The Bluejays won 45-31 on Dec. 10 but in the Mid-State title game Crofton pulled away for a 49-39 triumph. Will a rubber match occur in Lincoln?
Guardian Angels Central Catholic moves down one spot to No. 3. The Bluejays (17-2) have lost to only the two teams ahead of them — North Bend Central and Crofton. But they won’t ease into the postseason. This week sees home contests against ranked Pender and Pierce.
Ponca slides down to No. 4 despite repeating as Lewis & Clark Conference champions. The Indians have made the finals for seven consecutive seasons. Their only loss this year remains to undefeated Vermillion, South Dakota.
Oakland-Craig remains at No. 5 after placing second in the East Husker Conference. Half of the Knights’ four losses have come to North Bend Central, and they avenged an earlier defeat to Pender in the conference semifinals.
That Pender squad moves up a place to No. 6, switching spots with now No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh after winning those teams’ meeting in the EHC third-place game 52-39. Clarkson/Leigh edged Pender in their first game 45-43 on Jan. 14.
Pierce reenters the ratings at No. 8 after placing third in the Mid-State Conference. The Bluejays avenged earlier defeats to Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Classic during the tournament.
Summerland drops out after suffering its second loss of the season to Elkhorn Valley in the Niobrara Valley Conference quarterfinals.
CLASS D
It’s the same story in Class D, where only one minor change resulted from conference tournament week.
No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic placed fourth in the Mid-State Conference, but the Trojans retain the top spot after losing five-point contests to both Class C No. 2 Crofton and No. 8 Pierce.
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis carries a six-game winning streak into the final week of the regular season. The Flyers close out with a trip to Elkhorn Valley on Friday.
No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s extended its winning ways to 13 games while winning a Niobrara Valley Conference title. It was the fourth conference title for the Cardinals but first since 2015, which capped off a stretch of three championships in four seasons. It was also St. Mary’s first finals appearance since 2017.
NVC runner-up Niobrara/ Verdigre moves up one place. The Cougars advanced to the championship game for the first time since co-oping in 2011. Two of their four losses are to St. Mary’s, while they avenged an early-season setback to Elgin Public/Pope John in the semifinals.
That resulted in Elgin Public/Pope John switching spots with Niobrara/Verdigre. The Wolfpack placed third in the NVC with a 63-51 win over Elkhorn Valley in the consolation game.
No. 6 Norfolk Catholic placed sixth in the Mid-State Conference, going 1-2 against Class C1 competition. The Knights close out the regular season on Thursday with a trip to conference champion Crofton.
No. 7 Wynot lost to Ponca in the Lewis & Clark final by 15 points. The Blue Devils have eight losses, but only one is to a Class D2 team, No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis. Five defeats came against Class C2 competition.
No. 8 Howells-Dodge finished 2-1 in East Husker play. The Jaguars face Class C No. 1 North Bend Central in their regular-season finale on Thursday.