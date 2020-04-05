The Norfolk post office is still thriving despite the national decrease of brick-and-mortar postal service stores.
More consumers are turning to their smartphones to print labels, buy shipping materials and order package pick-ups, tasks they used to visit retail post offices for, according to the U.S. Postal Service’s five-year strategic plan.
Even with the national trend, the Norfolk postal service’s employee count has stayed about the same as recent years and business is going well, Postmaster Joe Kittelson said.
“The last year has been pretty good,” Kittelson said. “Around the holidays, the weather was nice, so that helped. Norfolk’s a great place to be.”
The post office moved into the postal service processing and distribution center at 1100 S. Pine Industrial Road in 2015 from its previous retail location at 401 N. Fourth St.
In 1999, the postal service spent $5.1 million to open the processing and distribution center, according to a previous Daily News article.
It didn’t make sense to pay rent at a different building when the distribution center had enough room to house all postal service operations, so the post office moved, Kittelson said.
Since the move, the postal service has served Norfolk with the option of a walk-in retail store and has more than 15 drop-off box locations around town.
The most popular drop-off boxes are located at the west and east Hy-Vee buildings, Frontier Bank at 1106 Benjamin Ave. and the Godfather’s Pizza at 710 W. Benjamin Ave., Kittelson said.
The newest drop-off box was installed at the Norfolk Public Library about six months ago after one was discontinued at Shopko when the store closed.
Each blue drop-off box has directions for leaving mail and packages.
Usually, if an envelope is more than 10 ounces only with stamps, it has to be brought to the post office to be shipped. But mail with a prepaid label may be dropped off.
Postal worker Dixie Cunningham has been working at the Norfolk post office for 13 years. She was inspired to enter the field after growing up with her grandfather as a mail truck driver, she said. He would deliver packages from O’Neill to Norfolk and smaller area towns six days a week.
Cunningham likes working in the distribution center but said she enjoyed the retail location on Fourth Street more.
“It’s all combined out here, so you get to see all the employees,” she said. “But I liked the other location better because it was a little bigger. I miss some of the customers.”
About half of her customers now visit drop-off boxes instead of coming in to ship mail, she said.
The post office is in the middle of its busy months, which include the holidays, Valentine’s Day, Easter and the seemingly never-ending tax season, Cunningham said. She also hopes customers continue to come inside the retail store instead of relying solely on drop-off boxes and online shipping.
“We encourage people to come out here; we would love to see them,” she said. “We try to always give people our best service.”