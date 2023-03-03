Words matter. An email that I received a few days ago drove home this point.
Most people have heard the phrase “words matter” all of their lives in the context of encouraging people not to use certain words so as not to offend/annoy/anger other people.
As children, we all heard some version of “Don’t say such things to your brother/friend/parent — words matter.”
And today, in our highly politically correct-speak society, we use the phrase “words matter” in countless situations as a way to caution people against using certain vocabulary: “Don’t use the term stewardess; use flight attendant. Words matter.” “Don’t use that term to describe people from that country. Words matter.” “Don’t use that pronoun to describe that person. Words matter.” “Don’t allow that book in the library. Words matter.”
Get the idea?
Basically, what we have is a lot of “nots.”
But what if, instead of thinking in terms of what we should not do (that is, avoidance), we think in terms of what we should do in terms of “words matter” — that is, affirmation.
That email that I received a few days ago? That’s what that email did — used words in a deliberately affirmative way. And as the recipient, I can tell you that those words mattered.
The email was from a guy who happens to be a distant cousin but whom I mostly think of in terms of being a friend. In fact, I didn’t know about the existence of this cousin and his family until I was in my 30s because of a messy divorce on my dad’s side of the family when my dad was a young child and his subsequent estrangement from his father’s side of the family. Following so far?
Anyway, I became acquainted with this cousin’s father as an editor, after which we developed a friendship — and then I became friends with the whole family, including the son, my distant cousin, with whom I worked in an editorial capacity with the mass of paperwork and essays that accompanied his rise to an Ivy League school and then med school.
Fast-forward to 2023, the year when my distant cousin will be getting married. In conjunction with receiving my invitation in the mail, I received the following email: “If you ever wondered, ‘Will we always need you?’ . . . let the invitation serve as a gentle reminder that . . . Yes!!! We will always need you. And even if you weren’t a great editor, we would still ALWAYS need you and love you.”
I’m not telling you this to brag (at least not entirely). I’m writing this because I can’t imagine that anyone could read these 40-some words and not understand the power of words. Words matter — and not just in terms of avoiding them. Words matter in the intentional, positive use of them.
I don’t know if every potential wedding guest received a similar email tailored just to them. I hope so. I love the idea. It’s traditional to thank your parents in your wedding speech, but why stop there in your gratitude to the people who are special in your life?
Granted, there are plenty of articles that espouse the benefits of saying positive things to the people around us, but the negative twist on that — that is, what not to say to people — seems to overshadow that anymore.
Let’s turn this conversation around to focus on what we should do instead of what we shouldn’t. If we inculcated more “shoulds” into our lives, there probably wouldn’t be as many “shouldn’ts” to warn about.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.