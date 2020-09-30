A little trial and error can produce some delicious results.
The grape soda-flavored popcorn available at Poppin’ Delights Gourmet Popcorn in Norfolk came about as the result of such culinary experimentation.
“I really wanted to do peanut butter and jelly (flavored popcorn),” said Jamie Krueger, who owns and operates the business next to Joseph’s College of Beauty on Madison Avenue in Norfolk. “I could not get the peanut butter to taste like anything, but the grape was awesome.”
Her middle son likened its taste to grape soda. Shortly thereafter, the flavor became one of the family-owned business’ more than 40-plus recipes for gourmet popcorn.
Twenty-four flavors are readily available at the store, which recently expanded to accommodate its growing product line.
Poppin’ Delights opened in Norfolk in 2018 and shared space with Mama Made bakery until earlier this year. That’s when the popcorn shop remade the location to fit its needs.
The space now has a full display of available flavors of popcorn, as well as a sample wall where shoppers are encouraged to try out different recipes before they make a purchase.
The added space also has allowed the shop to expand its product offerings. In addition to the variety of popcorn flavors, Poppin’ Delights now also offers 15 flavors of cotton candy, as well as sweet treats like cheesecake, cupcakes and cakepops. A variety of cookies — including monster, sugar and chocolate chip — are also available.
“We will do fudge as it gets a little colder out,” Krueger said.
The business also will have Christmas tins for popcorn and is planning to do a “Christmas goodie lineup,” Krueger said.
Poppin’ Delights is now open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday; and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Krueger, whose regular work in the transportation industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, said she is grateful for the community’s continued support of its small businesses throughout the pandemic, and she is excited to see what the future will bring for Poppin’ Delights.
“People in this town are really good at supporting local and keeping small businesses going,” she said. “We see a lot of people supporting local, which is huge for us.”