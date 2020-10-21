Ponca takes L&C title

LAUREL — Ponca used a relentless offensive attack to turn back upstart Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball finals here Tuesday night.
Hard to imagine LCC as an “upstart,” but the Bears are definitely making strides toward a return to relevance in Northeast Nebraska volleyball.
The Indians pushed back the Bears 25-15, 25-27, 25-23 and 25-21 in the best-of-five-sets match.
“We started this season with a set of goals,” Ponca coach Jessica Templeman said. “This tournament was one of our goals. Now we can move on to the next hurdle.”
Ponca improved to 16-9 on the season and has won its last nine matches.
“We’re starting to hit our stride right now,” Templeman said. “It’s the right time to be doing just that. I like where we are as a team.”
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge coach Julie Kvols also took some positives away from the final.
“I think now we know we belong in these kind of games,” Kvols said. “We just need to keep gaining confidence and keep working hard.”
After winning the first set by the 25-15 final, LCC made life more than difficult in sets two and three to make it a match.
“They kept coming at us,” Templeman said. “They didn’t back down one bit, but I was happy with the way we responded. We were just as gritty, and we ended up winning the match.”
Alyssa Crosgrove finished the night in double-digits in kills with 11. She made it a double-double with 20 digs and served an ace for good measure.
“We are getting better, and it is so much fun to be playing with this team,” Crosgrove said. “To win here in the conference gives us the confidence to move to the next step.”
After the thrilling second set went past 25, Ponca tried to re-establish some momentum.
The Indians went up 21-15 before the Bears made it interesting.
LCC scored three straight with a kill at the net by Kinsey Hall, a winner by Mollie Schutte on an overpass kill and a Ponca hitting error.
Josie Reid slammed a kill for the Indians to make it 22-18. But LCC scored the next three to get within one at 22-21.
Gracen Evans finished the set for the Indians with a kill down the right side and slam through the heart of the Bear defense.
In the fourth and what would be the final set, Ponca used a 5-0 run to go from a lead of 11-9 to 16-9.
“We just love playing together,” Crosgrove said. “Things are really coming around right now.”
The Bears came back to 23-21 but once again, Evans finished the set and match — this time on a directional tip-kill.
“We have some work to do, and we need to get better,” Templeman said. “It’s the time of year if you don’t get better, you go home.”
PONCA DEFEATS LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE 25-15, 25-27, 25-23, 25-21.
PONCA (17-9) Abbie Hrouda 11s, 3d; Addie McGill 2k, 26s, 10d; Ashlyn Kingsbury 4k, 1s, 8d; Claire Burrell 1s, 2d; Josie Reid 12k, 1a, 12d; Samantha Ehlers 5k, 2d; Alyssa Crosgrove 11k, 1a, 22d; Ellie McAfee 1k,19d.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (16-11): NA