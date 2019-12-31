WISNER — It only seems the shots are going to fall for Carter Kingsbury in every game.
But for almost 2½ quarters Tuesday, they simply weren't falling for the Ponca senior, who was a Class C Elite Eight player last season.
That might be the best explanation for why he took a jab step, retreated and hesitated for a moment, and then chucked up a shot from squarely between the 3-point arc and halfcourt in front of his team's bench.
“Basically,” he said. “I was 0 for 6 at that point. … I was open, so I took a jab (step) so I could get a shot off.”
That shot, coming with 4:20 left in the third quarter, lit the fuse for a momentum-changing 14-0 run that sparked Class C No. 3 Ponca's come-from-behind 62-49 win over host Wisner-Pilger. It capped the Indians' sweep of the Green division championships at the Shootout on the Elkhorn here after the girls scored 17-straight points in the second quarter to run past Winnebago 66-47.
“I think this was a great test,” Ponca coach Adam Poulosky said. “We had to deal with a lot of different things. … We got into a tight game, and we hit some shots. It is. It helps us for down the road.”
For the first 3½ minutes of the second half, Wisner-Pilger — which was ranked fourth in Class C prior to Christmas — continued to build momentum the same way it did in the first half — its rebounding which led to second-chance points.
The Gators finished with 12 offensive rebounds and nearly had a pair of 6-foot-2 seniors end with double-doubles. Colby Heller finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Dylan Kneifl tacked on 15 points, eight boards and a pair of blocked shots.
“We preach that we need to bang the boards hard in order to get some extra shots, and I thought that was pretty important to get some,” Wisner-Pilger coach Duane Mendlik said.
The 6-foot-5 Kingsbury countered with a game-high 22 points, including all seven free-throw attempts, to go with six rebounds and a game-high five assists. Bryar Bennett and Paul Masin joined him in double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Dylan Kneifl chipped in a pair of free throws to start what turned into a 9-3 run to open the third quarter. Heller connected on a 3-point play, and after Ponca responded with a single free throw, Heller hit twice more inside in a span of 25 seconds to give the Gators a 32-26 lead.
“I thought we did a pretty decent job, especially in the first half,” Mendlik said.
Following a jumper by Masin, Kingsbury drilled the aforementioned deep 3 that seemed to flip the moemntum. After a Wisner-Pilger turnover, Kingsbury drove and dished out to Brandon Kneifl for his lone 3-pointer. Kingsbury hit a short jumper 26 seconds later before Masin scored on a fast break and Brandon Kneifl hit from short range for a 40-32 lead to cap a 14-0 run that took 4:31.
“That got the crowd into it, and then we started getting turnovers with our press,” Kingsbury said. “That was a huge momentum change in the game.”
Heller finally ended the run with a jumper in the lane, but on the next possession, a loose ball deflected to Cayden Phillips, who picked it up and splashed a 3-pointer in front of his team's bench for a 43-34 lead with 1:26 to go in the third.
“We were 1 of 10 in the first half, and they were pretty good looks for the most part,” Poulosky said. “We're a pretty good shooting team. We've hit a lot of 3s in some of our early games, so it's kind of like, 'we're going to get going eventually. As long as we're in the game when we start hitting them, we'll be fine.' That's what we did.”
Kneifl tacked on two baskets in the final 48 seconds to put Wisner-Pilger within seven heading into the fourth, but Ponca scored 11 of its 17 points in the fourth quarter from the free-throw line to seal the win.
Ponca prevailed despite hitting just 4 of 17 from 3-point range, including just 1 of 10 in the first half. It finished 42 percent (21 of 50) from the field and 17 of 24 from the free-throw line. The Indians also came through on the boards down the stretch, with both teams tallying 28 rebounds.
Wisner-Pilger fared almost identical, 3 of 17, from deep while hitting 33.3 percent (17 of 51) from the field and 11 of 20 at the free-throw line.
“We had too many unforced turnovers,” Mendlik said. “We just turned the ball over, a travel or this or that every time we had a chance to make a run at it. That hurt us.”
IN THE GIRLS game, Winnebago got to within 18-15 in the second quarter before Ponca parlayed a 17-0 second-quarter run into a 66-47 victory.
Going into the moratorium, Ponca was ranked sixth in Class C while Winnebago was one spot behind at seventh.
Bree Gill stretched the Ponca lead to 15 with a conventional 3-point play with 4:29 left until halftime. Freshman Ashlyn Kingsbury dished to classmate Samantha Ehlers for two off a fast break, and Winnebago called a timeout following a turnover. Ponca pushed the advantage to 20 on a 3-pointer that Winnebago answered moments later, but Ellie McAfee splashed one from long range off a Alyssa Crosgrove assist for a 40-20 halftime lead.
Ponca maintained an advantage between 14 and 20 points in the entire second half.
Kaci Day, a 5-foot-10 senior, led all players with 22 points, including nine in the fourth quarter to help put the game away. Junior Alyssa Crosgrove chipped in 11 points.
Keisha Snyder led Winnebago with 13 points.
Girls game
Ponca 15 25 10 16 — 66
Winnebago 10 10 11 16 — 47
PONCA (9-0): Alyssa Crosgrove 4 3-6 11; Maggie McGill 1 0-0 2; Kaci Day 9 4-8 22; Ellie McAfee 1 0-0 3; Bree Gill 4 1-3 9; Ashlyn Kingsbury 2 2-2 7; Morgan Nelson 2 0-0 5; Samantha Ehlers 3 0-0 7. Totals 27 10-19 66.
WINNEBAGO (5-3): Natasha Deal 2 2-5 7; Jayla Price 3 4-4 10; Sinya Harlan 3 1-1 7; Miyayiah Loera 0 0-2 0; Madeline Cleveland 1 1-2 3; Keisha Snyder 6 1-3 13; Jordan Payer 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 9-15 47.
Boys game
Ponca 12 11 22 17 — 62
Wisner-Pilger 9 14 15 11 — 49
PONCA (8-1): Cayden Phillips 1-5 3-4 6; Brandon Kneifl 2-5 3-5 8; Bryar Bennett 6-10 1-2 14; Paul Masin 5-8 1-4 11; Carter Kingsbury 7-20 7-7 22; Aden Anderson 0-2 1-2 1. Totals: 21-50 16-24 62.
WISNER-PILGER (4-3): Regan Bellar 1-7 0-0 3; Cole Jacobsen 0-8 1-2 1; Dylan Kneifl 4-13 7-8 15; Colby Heller 8-16 2-5 18; Caden Schweers 1-3 1-2 3; Klay Koehlmoos 2-2 0-0 5; Spencer Batenhorst 1-2 0-3 3. Totals: 17-51 11-20 49.