Ponca outlasts Wynot...barely

WYNOT – A pair of Lewis & Clark Conference powerhouse girls’ teams squared off here in Wynot Thursday night on the eve of the conference tournament, which gets underway Saturday.
The Blue Devils flinched in the last seconds as the Indians held on for a thrilling 38-37 win over Wynot.
“We just kept hanging around and waiting for an opportunity,” Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. “Anytime you come in here and get a win against this team you’ve almost stole a victory.”
Michaela Lange’s 12-foot jump shot from the baseline literally trickled off the rim, and Ponca narrowly escaped with the win.
“We gave them too many opportunities in the second half,” said Wynot coach Steve Wieseler. “We committed way too many fouls and they took advantage at the line.”
Although Ponca finished only 13-31 from the charity stripe, the Indians hit six free shots in the final eight minutes to stay in front of the Blue Devils.
Alyssa Crosgrove went five of six in the frame to sink Wynot.
The Blue Devils were cruising along in the opening quarter and finished the session with a 12-7 lead.
By the intermission, Wynot was up 22-15.
“We needed to just settle in and run our offense,” Hayes said. “I told the girls at halftime to just go back to what we do and get after it on the defensive end.”
Wynot would go up 29-15 early in the third after a three from Karley Heimes, but the Indians would score the next seven points to head to the final eight minutes trailing by only five.
Ashlyn Kingsbury started the 7-0 run for Ponca hitting one of two free throws, then finished the run with a steal and layup to send Ponca into the final quarter down just five.
“It was so loud here tonight and these fans are the best,” Hayes said. “I knew we had to take care of our game and stay close in the fourth or they were going to win the game.”
With just over two minutes left in the game, Wynot senior, Katelyn Heine canned a three-pointer to make it 34-33 in favor of the Blue Devils.
Crosgrove hit a couple of her fourth-quarter free throws to make it 35-34 for the Indians with 1:58 left, but Heine drove the lane and was fouled.
She made the gift shots with 1:43 left on the clock and Wynot was up 36-35.
The teams traded four possessions down the stretch before Bree Gill hit a long ball with 8.3 seconds left to make it 38-37.
Wieseler called a timeout and set up the final play which came up just short.
“We got the shot we wanted, it just didn’t go in,” Wieseler said. “This game will give us something to remember and learn from down the road – we are still learning and this game will help.”
“This is just another game, but a real important one for moving forward,” Hayes said. “We have a lot bigger games to play here down the stretch, but we found a way to win this one – that experience will give us something to rely on as we move forward.”
Wynot, in D2 and Ponca in C2 could be setting up for a second meeting later next as the teams are the No. 1 and No.2 seeds in the upcoming Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament which tips off Saturday at sites throughout the conference.
P 7 8 7 16 – 38
A 12 10 7 8 – 37
PONCA (14-2): Addie McGill 1 1-3 3; Alyssa Crosgrove 1 5-6 7; Maggie McGill 0 2-4 2; Kaci Day 5 2-6 12; Bree Gill 1 0-2 3; Ashlyn Kingsbury 2 2-6 6; Samantha Ehlers 2 1-4 5.
WYNOT (14-3): Shaelee Planer 3 3-6 10; Noelle Wieseler 1 0-0 2; Katelyn Heine 2 4-5 9; Kaitlyn Heimes 1 0-0 3; Michaela Lange 0 2-3 2; Karley Heimes 2 2-4 7.