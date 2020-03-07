Ponca headed for state final for second time

LINCOLN – Ponca is heading for the second girls’ basketball finals game in school history after taking care of the number one seeded Oakland-Craig Knights 53-44 here at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Friday evening.
After trailing by two at the half, the Indians tied the game with the first bucket in the second half when Kaci Day hit Ashley Kingsbury underneath just 10 seconds into the final two quarters.
Kingsbury missed the lay in but was fouled and made both free throws to bring her team to even with the Knights before Day converted one of two free throws with 7:05 left in the third to put Ponca up 26-25.
“The first thing I had to do when I took over coaching these girls was get them to believe what was needed to be successful in basketball,” long time Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. “They had to understand, defense is what wins games and championships.”
And that defense is exactly what limited the high-powered Oakland-Craig offense in the second half and allowed Ponca to move on.
“Coach Hayes has been so great – we have learned so much from him,” Day said. “We have young players old players here on this team but none of that matters – we do everything together as a team.”
The main task for the Ponca defenders was limiting the Knights Kennedy Benne in the second half.
“She (Benne) is a great player,” Hayes said. “She’s so quick and can score from anywhere – she’s tough to guard.”
The Indians got up 35-30 late in the third before a steal and layup by Oakland-Craig’s Chaney Nelson made it 35-32 heading into the final eight minutes.
“We knew Ponca was a great team,” Knight coach Joe Anderson said. “We knew they were well-coached and we knew they would be disciplined and a very good defensive team.”
Alyssa Crosgrove got a steal for the Indians in the opening of the fourth and hit Day down court on a fast break.
Day was fouled and hit one of two free throws to make it a four-point game, but Day wasn’t finished.
With 6:38 left in the game, she hit her lone three-pointer of the contest to push the Ponca advantage to seven, 39-32.
Kingsbury added another free throw with 5:33 remaining to make it an eight-point advantage before Nelson spotted Mya Guzinski along the baseline to being Oakland-Craig back to within six.
Crosgrove hit a charity toss with 4:38 on the clock but Kennedy splashed a three 15 seconds later to make it 41-37.
Day hit one-of-two free throws with 3:47 left before Kingsbury, a freshman, launched a three after receiving a pass from Maggie McGill inside to put the Indians up again by eight.
“These girls get what it takes to get this far in the season,” Hayes said. “They are quite a group of hard working kids – they are fun to be around.”
When the game got under three minutes left on the clock, Oakland-Craig had to foul and Ponca converted eight of 10 free throws in the final two minutes and 35 seconds to seal the win and come away with the 53-44 victory.
Ponca is set to play Hastings St. Cecilia Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Arena here in Lincoln.
P 11 12 12 18 – 53
OC 8 17 7 12 – 44
PONCA (23-4): Alyssa Crosgrove 2 4-6 9; Maggie McGill 0 3-7 3; Kaci Day 4 7-11 16; Ashlyn Kingsbury 4 9-12 20; Samantha Ehlers 2 0-0 5.
OAKLAND-CRAIG (26-2): Chaney Nelson 2 0-0 4; Kennedy Benne 6 6-10 20; Syd Guzinski 2 1-2 5; Mya Guzinski 0 0-1 0; Edie Anderson 1 0-0 2; Sadie Nelson 1 0-1 2; Makenna Pearson 4 1-1 9; Jeannina Blahak 1 0-0 2.