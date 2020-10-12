AUBURN — Ponca’s youth was no match for Auburn’s experience.
The fourth-seeded Bulldogs, seeking their fifth straight district title, pounded out 24 hits in the doubleheader and never gave Ponca a chance to get anything going, eliminating the Indians in the C-4 district final with a 19-0, 14-0 sweep to earn the last open spot in the Class C state softball championships next week in Hastings.
“Boy, they’re hitters,” Ponca coach Tim Heiner said after the game. “You leave the ball out over the plate and they put a good swing on it.”
Auburn put a lot of good swings on Ponca pitching, especially in the second inning of the opener when it batted around the lineup twice and scored 16 runs, highlighted by a two-run homer from Jaeleigh Darnell and a grand slam by Ella Matteen.
“We started a little slow and I think we were a little nervous and made some errors and just couldn’t get back on track (in the first game),” Heiner added. “But they’re a very good ball club and they’re tough on any pitcher.”
Getting off to a fast start was something Auburn coach Grant Cole said was part of the game plan.
“In postseason play, it’s huge to get off to a good start,” he said. “It’s something we did well in subdistricts, having big innings early on, and that’s what we wanted to do today and were able to that and take them out early.”
Ponca was held without a hit in the opener, although Alix Hughes was hit by a pitch and Brooke Languis reached on a walk.
Ponca’s bats had a little more luck in the second game. Hughes singled in the first inning and Tailynn Lawyer also had a base hit in the second, but Auburn pitcher Kylie Allen allowed nothing else and her offense continued to batter Ponca’s pitching. Matteen hit a two-run homer in the first inning to highlight a four-run first that was followed by a 10-run inning that put the second game out of reach to send the 22-4 Bulldogs to the state tournament.
Despite finishing the season 10-9 and district runner-up, Heiner said his team is a young one with a lot of potential for the future.
“Our starting pitcher and our other pitcher are both freshmen and we had five freshmen playing, so things are looking up,” he said. “We made a lot of leaps and bounds and still have a ways to go, but we’re in a good spot.”
As for the Bulldogs, Cole said anybody can win the Class C tournament that starts Wednesday at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
“Most of those teams were there last year, and there were a lot of great games,” he said. “I think it’s the most even state tournament field, and I think anybody can win it.”
Auburn 19, Ponca 0
Ponca 0 0 0 — 0 0
Auburn 3 (16) x — 19 14
WP: Beach. LP: Hiener
Auburn 14, Ponca 0
Auburn 4 (10) 0 — 14 10
Ponca 0 0 0 — 0 2
WP: Beach. LP: Hiener