LAUREL - Ponca's boys' and girls' track teams swept the Lewis & Clark Conference team titles here Saturday at Haskell Field.
Plainview claimed runner-up in both divisions with the Ponca outscoring the Pirates in the boys' division 105-71 and outlasting the Pirates in the girls' portion of the championships 90-81.
It was the first time the Ponca girls have won the team title since 2013, the boys are back-to-back champions.
It was the first time both Indian squads have claimed championships the meet in school history.
"We've had a very busy last couple of weeks," Ponca coach Troy Evans said. "The kids keep improving which is great, but we have a very tough district coming up and we know we will have to be at our best to compete in that."
Ethan Eifert personally had his hands in nearly 40% of the Indian's point total for the boys.
Eifert won the 100, 200 and 400-meters along with joining Dalton Lamprecht, Jaden Kay and Brody Taylor to win the 1,600-meter relay.
"It was really cool to get first in the 100," the Ponca junior said. "I think I got third last year so to break through and win it this year is really nice in the beginning, I had no idea I just ran fast, now I'm ready to compete with anyone. It's a blast."
Kay, was happy to be along for the ride in the relay, but still scored points on his own the seventh-place finishes in the 400 and 800. The conference scores the top eight individuals and relays using a 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 format for places one through eight.
"The 400 felt great," Kay said. "I was trying to break 54 (seconds) in the race and I got pretty close (54.66).
Michael Hamilton took care of his business in the trows taking the title in the shot with a heave of 47-feet-1.50-inches and a hurl in the discus of 133-06.
Taylor accounted for a second in the 3,200 and a third in the 1,600 to tack on another 14 points.
Dyami Berridge of Winnebago swept the distance races and took advantage of the absence of one of his toughest competitions.
"I have always considered myself the underdog ever since I have started running in high school," Berridge said. "I have been chasing Carson Noecker from Cedar Catholic in cross country and track since my freshman year - he's a great dude, a really great guy, but it was nice to see my hard work payoff with a couple of wins here today."
Dan Puppe from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge dominated the hurdles, replacing his brother Deagan, who graduated, as the champ in the 110 hurdles in 14-54 seconds, almost a second-and-half ahead of freshman, Cael Johnson of Wakefield and he grabbed the win the pole vault after clearing the bar at 12-feet.
He moved the bar to 12-7 after securing the win to go for the meet and school record, but ticked the bar with his hands on the way down to dislodge the bar from the standard and finish at 12 even.
Addison Smith of Wausa won the 800 in 2:05.09, just .03 seconds ahead of Cade Johnson of Wakefield.
"The wind was tough today, but we're used to that - you need to just put your head down and fight into the wind," Smith said. "Cade is good, I knew I just had to stay with him thought first lap."
Smith ran his first 400 meters in under a minute.
"I like to pick up the pace in the final 300 meters and at the 200-mark, I'm going to just give it everything I have," Smith said. "Today it worked."
The host team won the 400-meter relay when Puppe, Shane Benson, Gibson Roberts and Carter Kvols circled the Haskell Field track in 46.18 seconds to edge Tri County Northeast at 46.53.
The Pirates won the 3,200 relay in 8:45.07 - Jordan Mosel, Tanner Frahm, Karter Lingenfelter and Kyler Mosel comprised that quartet.
Spencer Hille of Plainvew won the long jump and high jump.
The girls' team title actually came down to the last event. Heading into the 1,600-meter relay, the Pirates held an 81-80 lead over the Indians, but the Ponca team of Olivia Taylor, Antonia Stevens, Gracen Evans and Julien Buckles did four laps in 4:24.41 for the win and 10 points, but still needed some help from the rest of the field.
"They knew they had to win, or stay a couple of spots ahead of Plainview," Evans said. "They took care of their business and won the event - I was happy for them and our team."
The win in the relay assured the Indians of first with the 10 points scored, second was eight points which provided the margin necessary.
Plainview placed ninth in the race and did not add to the total of 81.
Jordan Metzler of Wakefield had a very successful meet, winning the 100, 400 and 800 and also the 300-meter hurdles.
Tali Erwin of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge also enjoyed some success, winning the high jump (5-00) and second in the 100-meter hurdles. The Bear sophomore was happy with her day.
"It was pretty cool to win and event here," Erwin said. "It gives me confidence in all my events and gets me excited to keep working towards districts to keep getting better."
Abbie Kromarek from Plainview grabbed 20 points in the long jump and triple jump to give the Pirates a boost.
"My coaches have rally been working with me to get me better - in practice and watching videos," Kromarek said. "This has been a great day.
Kromarek won the triple jump in 33-01.50 and the long jump in 16-01.
Teammate, Teya Boyer chipped in with a busy and successful outing.
She ran a leg in the winning 400 relay squad along with Peighton Arlt, Keanu Johnson and Madelynn Dougherty; placed second in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the 100.
"I love to compete in track, you put in the work and you get better," Boyer said. "I really love the hurdles and especially the 300's - Iv'e gotten under 50 seconds but I want to get down there with Jordan (Metzler) - I'll keep working, I want to get to state and try for a medal."
LCC's Berniece McCorkindale defended her conference title in the shot put with a best of 35-10.50.
"I threw 37 last year and I want to get back there," McCorkindale said. "I keep working on my technique - I've learned it's not all strength, it's speed and technique - this is great but I have more to do this year."
LEWIS & CLARK CONFERENCE MEET
Boys Division
Team Results:
1. Ponca (PON) 105; 2. Plainview (PLV) 71; 3. Wakefield (WAK) 70.5; 4. Tri County Northeast (TCNE) 54.5; 5. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (LCC) 50; 6. Hartington-Newcastle (H-N) 47; 7. Wynot (WYN) 45; 7. Bloomfield (BF) 45; 9. Osmond (OSM) 42; 10. Wausa (WAU) 40; 11. Winside (WIN) 26; 11. Creighton (CRE) 26; 13. Homer (HOM) 21; 14. Winnebago (WB) 20.
Individual Results:
100: 1. Ethan Eifert (PON) 11.30; 2. Joe Grone (TCNE) 11.47; 3. Trevin Larson (OSM) 11.65; 4. Kasen Koch (WYN) 11.70; 5. Wiley Ziegler (BF) 11.75; 6. Hunter Buchanan 11.97. 200: 1. Eifert (PON) 23.23; 2. Mayson McIntosh (H-N) 24.08; 3. Grone (TCEN) 24.28; 4. Koch (WYN) 24.36; 5. Larson (OSM) 24.39; 6. Alex Vinson (OSM) 24.73. 400: 1. Eifert (PON) 52.28; 2. Cade Johnson (WAK) 52.66; 3. Hudson Schultze (OSM) 52.68; 4. Chase Schroeder (WYN) 53.82; 5. Josue Munoz (HOM) 54.12; 6. Layne Warrior (BF) 54.15. 800: 1. Addison Smith (WAU) 2:05.09; 2. Johnson (WAK) 2:05.1; 3. Schroeder (WYN) 2:07.27; 4. Kyler Mosel (PLV) 2:10.18; 5. Carter Kvols (LCC) 2:10.39; 6. Dalton Lamprecht (PON) 2:10.96. 1,600: 1. Dyami Berridge (WB) 4:41.15; 2. Smith (WAU) 4:45.16; 3. Brody Taylor (PON) 4:47.48; 4. Munoz (HOM) 4:48.22; 5. K. Mosel (PLV) 4:49.44; 6. Jordan Mosel (PLV) 5:06.35. 3,200: 1. Berridge (WB) 10:18.74; 2. Taylor (PON) 3. Ryan Anderson (WAK) 10:57.26; 4. J. Mosel (PLV) 11:01.66; 5. Luke Woockman (WAU) 11:05.03; 6. Tyler Olson (LCC) 11:28.68. 110 HURDLES: 1. Dan Puppe (LCC) 14.54; 2. Cael Johnson (WAK) 16.05; 3. Hudson Morgan (TCNE) 17.09; 4. Guy Severeide (PON) 17.22; 5. Kysiah Rice (H-N) 18.38; 6. Aayden Harris (HOM) 18.43. 300 HURDLES: 1. Cael Johnson (WAK) 40.85; 2. Spencer Hille (PLV) 40.97; 3. Kaden Hunt (WIN) 42.51; 4. Hudson (TCNE) 43.27; 5. Bryan Isom (TCNE) 45.81; 6. Taylor Nilson (CRE) 45.92.
400 RELAY: 1. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (Puppe, Shane Benson, Gibson Roberts, Kvols) 46.18; 2. Tri County Northeast (Morgan, Grone, Caidan Gregg, Jackson Belt) 46.53; 3. Osmond 46.93; 4. Hartington-Newcastle 48.33; 5. Bloomfield 48.86; 6. Wakefield 49.44. 1,600 RELAY: 1. Ponca (Eifert, Lamprecht, Jaden Kay, Taylor) 3:40.09; 2. Wakefield (Cael Johnson, Jacob Borg, Anderson, Cade Johnson) 3:40.53; 3. Bloomfield 3:41.51; 4. Osmond 3:43.46; 5. Tri County Northeast 3:48.20; 6. Hartington-Newcastle 3:48.68. 3,200 RELAY: 1. Plainview (J. Mosel, Tanner Frahm, Karter Lingenfelter, K. Mosel) 8:45.07; 2. Wausa (Woockman, Cade Wakeley, Braydon Hoesing, Smith) 8:49.33; 3. Osmond 9:00.58; 4. Wynot 9:11.46; 5. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 9:14.21; 6. Bloomfield 9:16.17. HIGH JUMP: 1. Spencer Hille (CRE) 6-00; 2. Dylan Heine (WYN) 5-10; 3. Gael Sotelo (WAK) 5-08; 3. Jackson Belt (TCNE) 5-08; 5. Kaden Hunt (WIN) J5-08; 6. Benson (LCC) J5-08. POLE VAULT: 1. Puppe (LCC) 12-00; 2. Lane Heimes (H-N) 11-06; 3. Kale Korth (H-N) 11-00; 4. Cole Heimes (H-N) 10-06; 5. Nilson (CRE) 10-00; 6. Rece Frahm (PLV) 9-06. LONG JUMP: 1. Hille (PLV) 20-11.50; 2. Ziegler (BF) 19-08.50; 3. Grone (TCNE) 19-05; 4. Jude Krie (WYN) 19-03; 5. Braeden Guenther (BF) 19-02.75; 6. Buchanan (OSM) 19-00.50. TRIPLE JUMP: 1. Hille (PLV) 44-04.50; 2. Cade Johnson (WAK) 43-04; 3. Ziegler (BF) 41-00; 4. Lamprecht (PON) 40-06.50; 5. Heine (WYN) 39-08; 6. Nilson (CRE) 39-02.75. SHOT PUT: 1. Michael Hamilton (PON) 47-01.50; 2. Owen Doerr (CRE) 42-00.50; 3. Tru King (HOM) 41-08.50; 4. Zach Luze (PON) 41-08; 5. Caleb Offner (WIN) 41-05; 6. Walker Lundahl (WAK) 39-07. DISCUS: 1. Hamilton (PON) 133-06; 2. Offner (WIN) 130-06; 3. Preston Schlote (WAU) 126-03; 4. Luze (PON) 124-09; 5. Ty Diedrichsen (CRE) 123-01; 6. Josh Storovich (WIN) 118-07.
GIRLS DIVISION
Team Results:
1. Ponca (PON) 90; 2. Plainview (PLV) 81; 3. Homer (HOM) 71; 4. Wakefield (WAK) 65; 5. Tri County Northeast (TCNE) 63; 6. Bloomfield (BF) 61.5; 7. Wynot (WYN) 43; 8. Wausa (WAU) 38; 9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (LCC) 37; 10. Osmond (OSM) 29; 11. Hartington-Newcastle (H-N) 26.5; 12. Creighton (CRE) 22; 13. Winside (WIN) 20; 14. Winnebago (WB) 8; 14. Randolph (RAN) 8.
Individual Results:
100: 1. Jordan Metzler (WAK) 12.62; Kiya Tornez (TCNE) 12.91; 3. Myrah Sudbeck (WYN) 13.23; 4.Julien Buckles (PON) 5. Bre Millard (TCNE) 13.42; 6. Abi Rice (H-N) 13.43. 200: 1. K. Tornez (TCNE) 27.49; 2. Lexi Wright (WAU) 28.02; 3. Teya Boyer (PLV) 28.20; 4. Olivia Taylor (PON) 28.56; 5. Tori Walker (HOM) 28.59; 6. Millard (TCNE) 28.83. 400: 1. Metzler (WAK) 1:00.41; 2. Jocelyn Hightree (HOM) 1:04.70; 3. Buckles (PON) 1:05.18; 4. Taylor (PON) 1:05.81; 5. Sudbeck (WYN) 1:06.33; 6. Madelynn Dougherty (PLV) 1:06.59; 800: 1. Metzler (WAK) 2:25.56; 2. Cali Gutz (OSM) 2:33.09; 3. Hightree (HOM) 2:35,73; 4. Kinslee Heimes (WYN) 2:45.13; 5. Brianna Bousquet (TCNE) 2:45.70; 6. Brailyn Hogan (PON) 2:48.51. 1,600: 1. Ellesyn Hrouda (PON) 5:54.36; 2. Christina Martinson (BF) 6:02.45; 3. Gutz (OSM) 6:06.09; 4. Lilly Harris (HOM) 6:08.71; 5. Ali Albrecht (HOM) 6:18.32; 6. Tressa Bigbear (WB) 6:20.97, 3,200: 1. Hrouda (PON) 12:51.15; 2. L. Harris (HOM) 12:55.64; 3. Martinson (BF) 13:23.90; 4. Bigbear (WB) 13:27.57; 5. Albrecht (HOM) 13:43.28; 6. Bousquet (TCNE) 14:08.87. 100 HURDLES: 1. Madison Abbenhaus (BF) 16.21; 2. Tali Erwin (LCC) 17.18; 3. Daveigh Munter-McAfee (WAK) 17.27; 4. Nicole Haselhorst (RAN) 17.37; 5. Erica Heiman (OSM) 17.91; 6. Katie Borg (WAK) 18.27. 300 HURDLES: 1. Metzler (WAK) 47.93; 2. Boyer (PLV) 49.66; 3. Millard (TCNE) 50.57; 4. Abbenhaus (BF) 51.41; 5. Heiman (OSM) 52.91; 6. Shantel Miller (TCNE) 54.10.
400 RELAY: 1. Plainview (Peighton Arlt, Keanu Johnson, Dougherty, Boyer) 53.69; 2. Wynot (K. Heimes, Amber Lawson, Fordan Foxhoven, Sudbeck) 53.94; 3. Tri County Northeast 54.12; 4. Ponca 54.17; 5. Hartington-Newcastle 54.78; 6. Homer 55.77. 1,600 RELAY: 1. Ponca (Taylor, Antonia Stevens, Gracen Evans, Buckles) 4:24.41; 2. Homer (Jovee Valentin, L. Harris, Tori Walker, Hightree) 4:29.27; 3. Wynot 4:34.27; 4. Wakefield 4:35.54; 5. Bloomfield 4:42.06; 6. Osmond 4:45.33. 3,200 RELAY: 1. Ponca (Abbie Hrouda, Hogan, Avery McAfee, Ellesyn Hrouda) 10:41.74; 2. Bloomfield (Ch. Martinson, CarryLee Martinson, Destiny Rich, Madie Ziegler) 10:49.21; 3. Wynot 11:16.65; 4. Tri County Northeast 11:34.98; 5. Homer 11:52.09; 6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12:28.89. HIGH JUMP: 1. Erwin (LCC) 5-00; 2. Walker (HOM) 4-10; 3. Claire Rasmussen (PLV) 4-10; 4. Evans (PON) J4-10; 5. Mckenzie Suhr (WAU) 4-08; 6. Alexa Cunningham (WAU) J4-08. POLE VAULT: 1. Olivia Kuhlman (CRE) 9-00; 2. Arlt (PLV) 8-06; 3. K. Johnson (PLV) 7-06; 4. Hazel Hochstein (H-N) 7-00; 4. Tenly Gilsdorf (BF) 7-00; 6. Mani Lange (H-N) J7-0. LONG JUMP: Abbie Kromarek (PLV) 15-08.50; 2. K. Tornez (TCNE) 15-07.75; 3. Walker (HOM) 15-01.25; 4. Makayla Mitchell (CRE) 15-00.50; 5. Abbenhaus (BF) 14-11.25; 6. Emma Sauser (PLV) 14-06.50. TRIPLE JUMP: 1. Kromarek (PLV) 33-01.50; 2. Gilsdorf (BF) 31-04.50; 3. Mitchell (CRE) 31-02.75; 4. Jade Ford (H-N) 31-02; 5. Cora Jackson (PON) 31-00.25; 6. Dougherty (PLV) 30-07.50. SHOT PUT: 1. Berniece McCorkindale (LCC) 35-10.50; 2. Aubrey Russell (WIN) 34-04; 3. Kate Lundberg (WAU) 33-05; 4. Alexis Munter (WAU) 33-04.50; 5. Makenna Decker (WAK) 33-01; 6. Kaitlyn Beyerly (BF) 32-09.50. DISCUS: 1. Taylor Alexander (WAU) 112-07; 2. Russell (WIN) 111-10; 3. Lawson (WYN) 109-10; 4. Decker (WAK) 108-07; 5. Claire Burrell (PON) 97-09; 6. Evans (PON) 94-00.