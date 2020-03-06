Ponca defense suffocates GICC

LINCOLN – Fourth-seeded Ponca held Grand Island Central Catholic scoreless for the first 7 minutes, 47 seconds of the first quarter and then limited the Crusaders to just three points in the third quarter en route to a suffocating 56-38 victory in the opening round of the Class C2 girls state tournament at Lincoln North Star.
Ponca guard Kaci Day spent the afternoon playing tough defense on one end of the court and attacking the basket on the other. The senior hit six of 11 from the field and 13 of 19 from the free throw line to lead all scorers with 25.
“She's tenacious, she gets after it on both ends of the floor,” Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. “I'm glad she's on my team.”
Neither team was an offensive juggernaut in the first quarter. The game was scoreless until Ponca's Ashlynn Kingsbury hit a pair of free throws three minutes in. It stayed that way until Day scored with a bucket and two foul shots with under two minutes left to make it 6-0.
Chloe Chloud finally got the Crusaders on the board 13 seconds before the end of the first quarter with two free throws.
“We had been struggling shooting the ball for the last two weeks,” Hayes said. “I told them, 'Sooner or later they're going to go in,' but we've really worked on our defense to keep us in games and today was a good example of it.”
The two sides found their offenses in the second quarter as both scored 18 points in the frame to give the Indians a 24-20 advantage at the break.
The Ponca defense that held the Crusaders to two points in the first quarter was back in the third, shutting out the Grand Islanders for the first 4:40 and allowing just three points.
“We always tell them the first five minutes of the second half is one of the most important parts of the game and they came out and responded,” Hayes said.
The Indians' defense was on display all night and epitomized by a play late in the third quarter when Day made a steal, dove for the ball on the ground, passed it from the floor to Maggie McGill who drove to the basket and was fouled for a bucket and one to send the game into the fourth quarter with the Dixon County girls on top 38-23.
Ponca never let its collective foot off the gas pedal in the fourth quarter, outscoring their big-city opponents 18-15.
The win earns the Indians a shot at top-seeded Oakland-Craig at 2 p.m. Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The two met in last year's first round with the Knights coming out on top, 59-47.
“We're so motivated because we were devastated the last time we had to come all the way to Lincoln and we were so upset because we went the whole week of practice so hard and to come down and just had to go back home,” Day said. “So, we're really, really set on 'We're going to win the whole thing,' because we were so upset last year.”
Grand Island CC 2 18 3 15 - 38
Ponca 6 18 14 18 - 56
GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC (17-8): Alexis Mudloff 2-3 0-0 4; Alyssa Wilson 1-2 0-0 3; Jenna Heidelk 1-4 1-2 3; Allison Kalvoda 0-4 0-0 0; Grace Herbek 0-1 0-0 0; Katie Maser 1-6 3-4 5; Rylie Rice 2-13 5-6 11; Elli Steenson 1-1 0-1 2; Gracie Woods 2-5 2-3 6; Chloe Cloud 1-2 2-2 4; Totals 11-41 13-18 38.
PONCA (22-4): Addison McGill 0-3 0-0 0; Alyssa Crosgrove 0-4 0-0 0; Maggie McGill 2-8 0-4 5; Kaci Day 6-11 13-19 25; Breanna Gill 2-4 2-2 6; Ashlyn Kingsbury 2-7 3-4 8; Gracen Evans 1-1 0-0 2; Morgan Nelson 2-5 0-0 4; Samantha Ehlers 3-4 0-0 6. Totals: 18-47 18-29 56.