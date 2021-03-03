Ponca defeats Guardian Angels Central Catholic

LINCOLN — Sixth-seeded Ponca used a 17-2 run in the second quarter to pull away and then stretched the lead in the second half in a 59-45 victory over Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the opening round of the Class C2 state tournament at Lincoln Southeast.
If you like the sound of referees' whistles, this was your kind of ballgame. The Bluejays and Indians combined to commit 24 fouls in the first half alone.
Guardian Angels was playing without leading scorer Brenna Rief, the only Bluejay to average double-figures. Rief suffered a season-ending knee injury during subdistricts.
In an incredible display of sportsmanship, following introductions, each Ponca non-starter crossed over the halfcourt line to hand Rief a white rose.
Without the senior guard leading the transition, the Bluejays had trouble generating any offense. Erica Engelmeyer's putback pulled Guardian Angels to within 9-8 with 6:46 left in the first half before Ponca answered with the 17-2 run.
The Indians' size was a big factor as 5-foot-10-inch Gracen Evans, 5-11 Ashlyn Kingsbury and 6-0 Samantha Ehlers blocked and altered shots and deflected and stole passes that triggered easy transition baskets on the other end of the court.
Ponca led 30-12 at the half and 46-24 after three quarters. Mostly Guardian Angels reserves outscored Ponca 21-13 in the fourth quarter to make the final score appear closer than the game actually was.
Guardian Angels ends its season with a record of 23-4. The Bluejays will almost certainly be a big factor next year as they lose only two seniors: Rief and forward Brandi Doernemann.
Ponca improved to 20-4 and will face BRLD in a semifinal contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday night at 8:30.
Class C2 girls quarterfinal
Ponca 8 22 16 13 — 59
GACC 6 6 12 21 — 45
PONCA (20-4): Addison McGill 6; Alyssa Crosgrove 5; Abbie Hrouda 1; Mattie Milligan 7; Ashlyn Kingsbury 11; Gracen Evans 12; Samantha Ehlers 12; Tailynn Lawyer 5.
GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (23-4): Sophia Hass 7; Isabel Hass 10; Kelsy Steffen 3; Erica Engelmeyer 5; Kassidy Kaup 2; Reese Throener 6; Jocelyn Skoda 4; Brynn Baumert 2; Taylor Timmerman 6.