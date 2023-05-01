Ponca claims both L&C titles

LAUREL — Ponca's boys and girls track teams swept the Lewis & Clark Conference team titles on Saturday at Haskell Field.
Plainview claimed runner-up honors in both divisions with Ponca outscoring the Pirates 105-71 for the boys title and outlasting the Pirates in the girls' portion of the championships 90-81.
It was the first time the Ponca girls have won the team title since 2013 while the boys are back-to-back champions.
It was the first time in school history both Indian squads have claimed conference championships.
"We've had a very busy last couple of weeks," Ponca coach Troy Evans said. "The kids keep improving, which is great, but we have a very tough district coming up, and we know we will have to be at our best to compete in that."
Ethan Eifert personally had his hands in nearly 40% of the Indians’ point total for the boys.
Eifert won the 100, 200 and 400 along with joining Dalton Lamprecht, Jaden Kay and Brody Taylor to win the 4x400 relay.
"It was really cool to get first in the 100," the Ponca junior said. "I think I got third last year so to break through and win it this year is really nice. I had no idea. I just ran fast. Now I'm ready to compete with anyone. It's a blast."
Kay was happy to be along for the ride in the relay but still scored points on his own with seventh-place finishes in the 400 and 800. The conference scores the top eight individuals and relays.
"The 400 felt great," Kay said. "I was trying to break 54 (seconds) in the race and I got pretty close (54.66).”
Michael Hamilton took care of his business in the throws, taking the title in the shot with a heave of 47 feet, 1.5 inches and a hurl in the discus of 133-6.
Taylor accounted for a second in the 3,200 and a third in the 1,600 to tack on another 14 points.
Dyami Berridge of Winnebago swept the distance races and took advantage of the absence of one of his toughest competitions.
"I have always considered myself the underdog ever since I have started running in high school," Berridge said. "I have been chasing Carson Noecker from Cedar Catholic in cross country and track since my freshman year. He's a great dude, a really great guy, but it was nice to see my hard work pay off with a couple of wins here today."
Dan Puppe from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge dominated the hurdles, replacing his brother Deagan, who graduated, as the champ in the 110 hurdles in 14.54 seconds, almost a second and a half ahead of freshman Cael Johnson of Wakefield. Puppe grabbed the win in the pole vault after clearing the bar at 12 feet.
He moved the bar to 12-7 after securing the win to go for the meet and school record but ticked the bar with his hands on the way down to dislodge the bar from the standard and finish at 12 even.
Addison Smith of Wausa won the 800 in 2:05.09, just .03 seconds ahead of Cade Johnson of Wakefield.
"The wind was tough today, but we're used to that. You need to just put your head down and fight into the wind," Smith said. "Cade is good. I knew I just had to stay with him through the first lap."
Smith ran his first 400 meters in under a minute.
"I like to pick up the pace in the final 300 meters and at the 200 mark, I'm going to just give it everything I have," Smith said. "Today it worked."
The host team won the 400-meter relay when Puppe, Shane Benson, Gibson Roberts and Carter Kvols circled the Haskell Field track in 46.18 seconds to edge Tri County Northeast at 46.53.
The Pirates won the 3,200 relay in 8:45.07. Jordan Mosel, Tanner Frahm, Karter Lingenfelter and Kyler Mosel comprised that quartet.
Spencer Hille of Plainview won the long jump and high jump.
THE GIRLS TITLE came down to the last event. Heading into the 4x400 relay, the Pirates held an 81-80 lead over the Indians, but the Ponca team of Olivia Taylor, Antonia Stevens, Gracen Evans and Julien Buckles did four laps in 4:24.41 for the win and 10 points but still needed help from the rest of the field.
"They knew they had to win, or stay a couple of spots ahead of Plainview," Troy Evans said. "They took care of their business and won the event. I was happy for them and our team."
The win in the relay assured the Indians of first with the 10 points scored.
Plainview placed ninth in the race and did not add to its total of 81 points.
Jordan Metzler of Wakefield had a successful meet, winning the 100, 400 and 800 and also the 300-meter hurdles.
Tali Erwin of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge also enjoyed success, winning the high jump (5-0) and placing second in the 100 hurdles. The Bear sophomore was happy with her day.
"It was pretty cool to win events here," Erwin said. "It gives me confidence in all my events and gets me excited to keep working towards districts to keep getting better."
Abbie Kromarek from Plainview grabbed 20 points in the long jump and triple jump to give the Pirates a boost.
"My coaches have really been working with me to get me better — in practice and watching videos," Kromarek said. "This has been a great day.”
Kromarek won the triple jump in 33-1.5 and the long jump in 16-1.
Teammate Teya Boyer chipped in with a busy and successful outing. She ran a leg in the winning 4x100 relay squad along with Peighton Arlt, Keanu Johnson and Madelynn Dougherty; placed second in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the 100.
"I love to compete in track. You put in the work, and you get better," Boyer said. "I really love the hurdles and especially the 300s. I’ve gotten under 50 seconds, but I want to get down there with Jordan (Metzler). I'll keep working. I want to get to state and try for a medal."
LCC's Berniece McCorkindale defended her conference title in the shot put with a best of 35-10.5.
"I threw 37 last year, and I want to get back there," McCorkindale said. "I keep working on my technique. I've learned it's not all strength, it's speed and technique. This is great, but I have more to do this year."
BOYS
Team results: Ponca 105; Plainview 71; Wakefield 70.5; Tri County Northeast 54.5; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 50; Hartington-Newcastle 47; Wynot 45; Bloomfield 45; Osmond 42; Wausa 40; Winside 26; Creighton 26; Homer 21; Winnebago 20.
(Top six finishers)
100: 1. Ethan Eifert (PON) 11.30; 2. Joe Grone (TCNE) 11.47; 3. Trevin Larson (OSM) 11.65; 4. Kasen Koch (WYN) 11.70; 5. Wiley Ziegler (BF) 11.75; 6. Hunter Buchanan 11.97.
200: 1. Eifert (PON) 23.23; 2. Mayson McIntosh (H-N) 24.08; 3. Grone (TCEN) 24.28; 4. Koch (WYN) 24.36; 5. Larson (OSM) 24.39; 6. Alex Vinson (OSM) 24.73.
400: 1. Eifert (PON) 52.28; 2. Cade Johnson (WAK) 52.66; 3. Hudson Schultze (OSM) 52.68; 4. Chase Schroeder (WYN) 53.82; 5. Josue Munoz (HOM) 54.12; 6. Layne Warrior (BF) 54.15.
800: 1. Addison Smith (WAU) 2:05.09; 2. Johnson (WAK) 2:05.1; 3. Schroeder (WYN) 2:07.27; 4. Kyler Mosel (PLV) 2:10.18; 5. Carter Kvols (LCC) 2:10.39; 6. Dalton Lamprecht (PON) 2:10.96.
1,600: 1. Dyami Berridge (WB) 4:41.15; 2. Smith (WAU) 4:45.16; 3. Brody Taylor (PON) 4:47.48; 4. Munoz (HOM) 4:48.22; 5. K. Mosel (PLV) 4:49.44; 6. Jordan Mosel (PLV) 5:06.35.
3,200: 1. Berridge (WB) 10:18.74; 2. Taylor (PON) 3. Ryan Anderson (WAK) 10:57.26; 4. J. Mosel (PLV) 11:01.66; 5. Luke Woockman (WAU) 11:05.03; 6. Tyler Olson (LCC) 11:28.68.
110H: 1. Dan Puppe (LCC) 14.54; 2. Cael Johnson (WAK) 16.05; 3. Hudson Morgan (TCNE) 17.09; 4. Guy Severeide (PON) 17.22; 5. Kysiah Rice (H-N) 18.38; 6. Aayden Harris (HOM) 18.43.
300HH: 1. Cael Johnson (WAK) 40.85; 2. Spencer Hille (PLV) 40.97; 3. Kaden Hunt (WIN) 42.51; 4. Hudson (TCNE) 43.27; 5. Bryan Isom (TCNE) 45.81; 6. Taylor Nilson (CRE) 45.92.
4x100: 1. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (Puppe, Shane Benson, Gibson Roberts, Kvols) 46.18; 2. Tri County Northeast (Morgan, Grone, Caidan Gregg, Jackson Belt) 46.53; 3. Osmond 46.93; 4. Hartington-Newcastle 48.33; 5. Bloomfield 48.86; 6. Wakefield 49.44.
4x400: 1. Ponca (Eifert, Lamprecht, Jaden Kay, Taylor) 3:40.09; 2. Wakefield (Cael Johnson, Jacob Borg, Anderson, Cade Johnson) 3:40.53; 3. Bloomfield 3:41.51; 4. Osmond 3:43.46; 5. Tri County Northeast 3:48.20; 6. Hartington-Newcastle 3:48.68.
4x800: 1. Plainview (J. Mosel, Tanner Frahm, Karter Lingenfelter, K. Mosel) 8:45.07; 2. Wausa (Woockman, Cade Wakeley, Braydon Hoesing, Smith) 8:49.33; 3. Osmond 9:00.58; 4. Wynot 9:11.46; 5. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 9:14.21; 6. Bloomfield 9:16.17.
HJ: 1. Spencer Hille (CRE) 6-0; 2. Dylan Heine (WYN) 5-10; 3. Gael Sotelo (WAK) 5-8; 3. Jackson Belt (TCNE) 5-8; 5. Kaden Hunt (WIN) 5-8; 6. Benson (LCC) 5-8.
PV: 1. Puppe (LCC) 12-0; 2. Lane Heimes (H-N) 11-6; 3. Kale Korth (H-N) 11-0; 4. Cole Heimes (H-N) 10-6; 5. Nilson (CRE) 10-0; 6. Rece Frahm (PLV) 9-6.
LJ: 1. Hille (PLV) 20-11.5; 2. Ziegler (BF) 19-8.5; 3. Grone (TCNE) 19-5; 4. Jude Krie (WYN) 19-3; 5. Braeden Guenther (BF) 19-2.75; 6. Buchanan (OSM) 19-0.5.
TJ: 1. Hille (PLV) 44-4.5; 2. Cade Johnson (WAK) 43-4; 3. Ziegler (BF) 41-0; 4. Lamprecht (PON) 40-6.5; 5. Heine (WYN) 39-8; 6. Nilson (CRE) 39-2.75.
SP: 1. Michael Hamilton (PON) 47-1.5; 2. Owen Doerr (CRE) 42-0.5; 3. Tru King (HOM) 41-8.5; 4. Zach Luze (PON) 41-8; 5. Caleb Offner (WIN) 41-5; 6. Walker Lundahl (WAK) 39-7.
DIS: 1. Hamilton (PON) 133-6; 2. Offner (WIN) 130-6; 3. Preston Schlote (WAU) 126-3; 4. Luze (PON) 124-9; 5. Ty Diedrichsen (CRE) 123-1; 6. Josh Storovich (WIN) 118-7.
GIRLS
Team results: Ponca 90; Plainview 81; Homer 71; Wakefield 65; Tri County Northeast 63; Bloomfield 61.5; Wynot 43; Wausa 38; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 37; Osmond 29; Hartington-Newcastle 26.5; Creighton 22; Winside 20; Winnebago 8; Randolph 8.
(Top six finishers)
100: 1. Jordan Metzler (WAK) 12.62; Kiya Tornez (TCNE) 12.91; 3. Myrah Sudbeck (WYN) 13.23; 4.Julien Buckles (PON) 5. Bre Millard (TCNE) 13.42; 6. Abi Rice (H-N) 13.43.
200: 1. K. Tornez (TCNE) 27.49; 2. Lexi Wright (WAU) 28.02; 3. Teya Boyer (PLV) 28.20; 4. Olivia Taylor (PON) 28.56; 5. Tori Walker (HOM) 28.59; 6. Millard (TCNE) 28.83.
400: 1. Metzler (WAK) 1:00.41; 2. Jocelyn Hightree (HOM) 1:04.70; 3. Buckles (PON) 1:05.18; 4. Taylor (PON) 1:05.81; 5. Sudbeck (WYN) 1:06.33; 6. Madelynn Dougherty (PLV) 1:06.59;.
800: 1. Metzler (WAK) 2:25.56; 2. Cali Gutz (OSM) 2:33.09; 3. Hightree (HOM) 2:35,73; 4. Kinslee Heimes (WYN) 2:45.13; 5. Brianna Bousquet (TCNE) 2:45.70; 6. Brailyn Hogan (PON) 2:48.51.
1,600: 1. Ellesyn Hrouda (PON) 5:54.36; 2. Christina Martinson (BF) 6:02.45; 3. Gutz (OSM) 6:06.09; 4. Lilly Harris (HOM) 6:08.71; 5. Ali Albrecht (HOM) 6:18.32; 6. Tressa Bigbear (WB) 6:20.97,
3,200: 1. Hrouda (PON) 12:51.15; 2. L. Harris (HOM) 12:55.64; 3. Martinson (BF) 13:23.90; 4. Bigbear (WB) 13:27.57; 5. Albrecht (HOM) 13:43.28; 6. Bousquet (TCNE) 14:08.87.
100H: 1. Madison Abbenhaus (BF) 16.21; 2. Tali Erwin (LCC) 17.18; 3. Daveigh Munter-McAfee (WAK) 17.27; 4. Nicole Haselhorst (RAN) 17.37; 5. Erica Heiman (OSM) 17.91; 6. Katie Borg (WAK) 18.27.
300H: 1. Metzler (WAK) 47.93; 2. Boyer (PLV) 49.66; 3. Millard (TCNE) 50.57; 4. Abbenhaus (BF) 51.41; 5. Heiman (OSM) 52.91; 6. Shantel Miller (TCNE) 54.10.
4x100: 1. Plainview (Peighton Arlt, Keanu Johnson, Dougherty, Boyer) 53.69; 2. Wynot (K. Heimes, Amber Lawson, Jordan Foxhoven, Sudbeck) 53.94; 3. Tri County Northeast 54.12; 4. Ponca 54.17; 5. Hartington-Newcastle 54.78; 6. Homer 55.77.
4x400: 1. Ponca (Taylor, Antonia Stevens, Gracen Evans, Buckles) 4:24.41; 2. Homer (Jovee Valentin, L. Harris, Tori Walker, Hightree) 4:29.27; 3. Wynot 4:34.27; 4. Wakefield 4:35.54; 5. Bloomfield 4:42.06; 6. Osmond 4:45.33.
4x800: 1. Ponca (Abbie Hrouda, Hogan, Avery McAfee, Ellesyn Hrouda) 10:41.74; 2. Bloomfield (Ch. Martinson, CarryLee Martinson, Destiny Rich, Madie Ziegler) 10:49.21; 3. Wynot 11:16.65; 4. Tri County Northeast 11:34.98; 5. Homer 11:52.09; 6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12:28.89.
HJ: 1. Erwin (LCC) 5-0; 2. Walker (HOM) 4-10; 3. Claire Rasmussen (PLV) 4-10; 4. Evans (PON) 4-10; 5. Mckenzie Suhr (WAU) 4-8; 6. Alexa Cunningham (WAU) 4-8.
PV: 1. Olivia Kuhlman (CRE) 9-0; 2. Arlt (PLV) 8-6; 3. K. Johnson (PLV) 7-6; 4. Hazel Hochstein (H-N) 7-0; 4. Tenly Gilsdorf (BF) 7-0; 6. Mani Lange (H-N) 7-0.
LJ: Abbie Kromarek (PLV) 15-8.5; 2. K. Tornez (TCNE) 15-7.75; 3. Walker (HOM) 15-1.25; 4. Makayla Mitchell (CRE) 15-0.5; 5. Abbenhaus (BF) 14-11.25; 6. Emma Sauser (PLV) 14-6.5.
TJ: 1. Kromarek (PLV) 33-1.5; 2. Gilsdorf (BF) 31-4.5; 3. Mitchell (CRE) 31-2.75; 4. Jade Ford (H-N) 31-2; 5. Cora Jackson (PON) 31-0.25; 6. Dougherty (PLV) 30-7.50.
SP: 1. Berniece McCorkindale (LCC) 35-10.5; 2. Aubrey Russell (WIN) 34-4; 3. Kate Lundberg (WAU) 33-5; 4. Alexis Munter (WAU) 33-4.5; 5. Makenna Decker (WAK) 33-1; 6. Kaitlyn Beyerly (BF) 32-9.5.
DIS: 1. Taylor Alexander (WAU) 112-7; 2. Russell (WIN) 111-10; 3. Lawson (WYN) 109-10; 4. Decker (WAK) 108-07; 5. Claire Burrell (PON) 97-9; 6. Evans (PON) 94-0.