Ponca blows past BRLD

LINCOLN - After finding itself behind early, Ponca became Ponca and blew by Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast to grab a spot in Saturday’s finals of the Class C2 Nebraska Girls State Basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena here Thursday night, 55-37.
The Wolverines sprinted to a 10-2 lead to open the game and looked as if they would run away and hide from the Indians as they had done around six weeks ago when BRLS defeated Ponca 63-53 in a regular season contest.
“I told the girls before we went out to play tonight to just worry about what we do,” Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. “We didn’t have a special plan to beat BRLD - they are well coached and all we could control is what we do.”
Well, what they did was blow by the Wolverines on a 19-0 run to go up 21-10 with 5:29 left in the opening half.
“We couldn’t get anything going offensively after the beginning of the game,” Wolverine coach Rod Peters said. “That was mostly them, they clamped down on us defensively and we couldn’t find a shot and we couldn’t hit one when we did find one - we were completely out of sync.”
After Megan Beutler splashed a three to make it 10-2 for the Wolverines, Ponca began its comeback.
Ashlyn Kingsbury hit a three to make it 10-5.
“It seems like I play better in these bigger games,” Kingsbury said. “I don’t know why, but if I make a shot or two, my confidence grows and I kind of get on a roll.”
Kingsbury went coast-to-coast with a steal with 2:24 left in the first to make it 10-7 then tied it with another three just under a minute later to tie things at 10.
The first frame ended with Alyssa Crosgrove hitting a runner in the lane to give the Indians their first lead of the game 12-10.
Addison McGill hit another three for Ponca just 12 seconds into the second quarter and the lead was 15-10.
“We really started to get in a rhythm,” Hayes said. “I thought if we got back to being us, we’d be all right.”
By the end of the run, Ponca led by the 21-10 score and ended the first 16 minutes in front, 30-17.
Kingsbury warmed back up in the second half and ended the game with a game-high 23 points.
At one point, she hit back-to-back threes from beyond the college arc and attempted one beyond that.
“I was really feeling it at the time,” she said. “I probably won’t do that again.”
Ponca will move on to Saturday’s final to take on Crofton which defeated Bridgeport in the other semifinal.
“We will go get something to eat and relax for a moment,” Hayes said. “Then we’ll start working on a plan for Crofton - we will have our hands full.”
Tipoff is set for 8:45 p.m. back here at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
PONCA 12 18 16 9 - 55
BRLD 10 7 15 5 - 37
PONCA (21-4): Addison McGill 3 0-0 8; Alyssa Crosgrove 1 2-2 4; Ella McAfee 1 0-0 2; Mattie Milligan 1 0-0 2; Ashlyn Kingsbury 9 1-2 23; Gracen Evans 0 1-2 1; Samantha Ehlers 6 3-6 15.
BANCROFT-ROSALIE-LYONS-DECATUR NORTHEAST (21-5): Isabel Freemont 2 1-1 5; Aubrey Berg 1 0-0 2; Megan Beutler 2 0-0 5; Caragan Tietz 1 1-2 3; Elise Anderson 1 0-0 2; Isabella Bonneau 1 0-0 3; Alyssa Bucholz 2 0-0 5; Jordan Snyder 5 2-4 12.