The Norfolk Police Division hasn’t had many problems with the recent protests. In fact, at least some on the force agree with the protesters.
“There’s no part about (the George Floyd) arrest that was proper. It was atrocious. Cops don’t agree with what we saw,” said Chief Don Miller. “When we have these protesters, we agree.”
For the most part, protesters and police officers have gotten along. At one event, protesters even offered officers water, Miller said.
“The protests have been fine. All the organizers were really good to work with,” Miller said. “They all had legitimate concerns they wanted to express and our role is to help them do that. ... In this particular set of circumstances, we’re agreeing with the protesters.”
Police officers were present at the first two protests, as those lasted after dark, when things are more likely to get out of hand, Miller said.
The first protest did threaten to turn violent at one point, Miller said.
After the organizers of the protest left, a group of people walked downtown from their starting location at 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue. On their way back, they interfered with traffic, Miller said.
When the group returned to 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue, some of them start verbally harassing the officers present, and some threw water bottles at them. The officers called for back up and once help arrived, the officers were able to get the situation under control. No force was used and no arrests were made. The remaining protesters left soon after the incident, Miller said.
NORFOLK POLICE officers are trained on use of force and racial profiling, and are held accountable for their actions, Miller said.
“We train heavily in use of force of all kinds,” he said. “Each individual peace has a training component to go with it.”
Officers also train on how not to use force and how to de-escalate potentially dangerous situation, Miller said.
“We have contacts with people all the time that never amount to any force, and that’s the way it should be,” he said. “We don’t need to use the force that often.”
Officers use a continuum to determine how much force is needed, Miller said.
“The more resistance the officers meet, the more force is authorized,” he said. “As soon as their resistance starts to come down, we immediately come down. You can’t continue to use a higher level of force with somebody who is no longer resistive.”
Anytime an officer uses force beyond the standard handcuffing, he or she has to fill out a use of force form and immediately report it to his or her supervisor, Miller said.
Miller looks over the forms to make sure the use of force was warranted, he said.
“If there’s a minor deviation, it becomes a training issue. If it would be something significant that violated someone’s civil rights, there would be an investigation and likely disciplinary actions,” Miller said. “We take those very, very seriously. We’re very cognizant of people’s rights.”
Police officers are also trained in issues like racial profiling as part of their initial training, Miller said.
Applicants have to go through extensive background checks and psychological exams before they can be on the force, Miller said.
“We want to make sure that we have quality individuals, and they have the proper training and the proper mindset and they understand the culture of our division before we ever allow them to go on their own,” he said. “If we have people who have those biases or racist tendencies, then they can’t be a police officer.”
Officers can be held accountable if they do act inappropriately, Miller said.
For example, anytime an officer makes a traffic stop, he or she must record the driver’s race, the reason for the stop and whether the vehicle was searched, Miller said.
Miller said the community’s support is proof the police division has done well.
“We have a lot of community support, but that comes from us treating our citizens equally and making sure that we do a good job of our policing ourselves,” he said. “We are human, we can make mistakes, and do make mistakes, but that’s our supervisor’s jobs to deal with those little things, so that they don’t become big things. If you ignore a small thing, you’re accepting that bad behavior.”