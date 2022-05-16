I’m sure you’ve all heard at least one story of police brutality.
This obviously raises many different emotions from civilians. Some feel that the violence was necessary in the situation while others believe it is totally uncalled for. While every circumstance is different, it’s easy to use an umbrella term to describe all police officers.
The majority of the time when I hear about police brutality on social media, it makes the police seem like terrible people. Granted, not all police are good people, but they certainly aren’t all bad. Most of the officers have families to go home to. Not only do they want to protect us, they also want to protect themselves and the people they love. I completely understand that being a police officer is not an easy job. It’s scary and unpredictable.
The adrenaline rush that comes when their lives are in danger is something we can never understand. In these situations, the officers do not always make the right decisions, but they pay the repercussions for their actions. Sometimes they make the correct decisions to protect themselves, and the media still bash them for it. This is sickening. We need police officers to be able to stand their ground against dangerous people in our society. This helps to keep order in our communities.
If every time police officers use violence they get hate for it, then eventually they won’t want to use violence even in situations where it is necessary to protect human lives. Eventually, we could end up with a shortage of officers. When the younger generations see how poorly our officers get treated in this country, they won’t want to join the police force at all.
Ultimately, violence isn’t always the answer, but if another person has a lethal weapon or threatens the lives of other people, violence should be allowed. I understand that there are times where violence is instituted in unnecessary situations; however, sometimes it is needed. I also think that the media need to stop making police out to be terrible when most of the time, they just want to protect the people around them.