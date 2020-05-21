The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Norfolk Police Division to alter some of its operations and has affected crime rates.
Officers have pulled back on the number of traffic stops they make to reduce unnecessary contact with members of the public, said Chief Don Miller.
“Obviously, we don’t want to get sick, and we deal with a lot people, so we don’t want to make other people sick,” he said.
In the past, officers would assist on rescue calls and give out warnings for minor traffic offenses. Officers have cut back on these services to lessen the risk of them catching or being exposed to COVID-19 and they can be ready to respond to major incidents, Miller said.
“It was acceptable to not take action in some of those (minor) things,” he said. “We still have to deal with the major stuff that does happen, and we wanted to do everything we could to keep our staff healthy so when those major things happen, we have the staff to deal with it.”
The decision on whether to make a traffic stop has been up to the officers, Miller said.
“The officers have good judgment. They don’t need me to say ‘do this, don’t do that,’ ” he said. “They’re doing exactly what I think is appropriate.”
The police haven’t stopped enforcing the law, going out on calls or making arrests, though.
“If you call the police, you want them to show up. We still have made lots of arrests for various things,” Miller said. “We don’t want to take people to jail because it’s a confined environment, and that’s a risk for everybody. But yet, in those situations where it’s dictated, we did. We never didn’t arrest somebody when the circumstances indicated we should.”
The number of disturbance calls police have responded to have gone up in the last month, according to police records.
“There’s a cause and effect with COVID,” Miller said.
In April, police responded to 110 disturbance calls, almost a third of this year’s total calls so far. In March, they responded to 86, records show.
Most of the disturbances have been nonviolent, verbal arguments in which no arrests were made, Miller said.
The numbers of burglaries and auto thefts also have risen. There were eight burglaries in April compared with six in March and six auto thefts in April compared with two in March, according to records.
While the pandemic has definitely affected these numbers, it is hard to say how much. Other factors, such as the number of police officers on the force, have likely impacted the numbers, too, Miller said.
The numbers have gone down in one area: Traffic.
“From March to April, we went from 164 traffic violations down to 78,” Miller said. “That’s a pretty significant reduction.”
Miller contributes this decline to less traffic in April and to officers not being as aggressive in making traffic stops, he said.
The number of arrests for driving while intoxicated is also down, with five in April compared with 15 in March, according to records.
POLICE OFFICERS are ready for things to get back to normal, Miller said.
“I know the officers are ready to get back to more of that personal interaction,” he said. “When we talk to people, it’s not just talking to somebody about what they say, it’s also watching body language and how they say it.”
Being a police officer is not an easy job, and the virus only made it harder, Miller said.
“Cops have a lot of things in the back of their minds. Whether on this traffic stop is someone going to pull a gun, is someone going to pull a knife, is someone going to punch you or spit on you. COVID is one more thing to put on that list,” he said. “We work in an environment where we’re always cautious. COVID added one more layer to that.”
Some good things have come out of the situation, Miller said.
“I suspect our flu and our colds are going to go down as well just because we’re using better sanitary practices that we got lax on,” he said.
On the administrative side, the police division has started taking advantage of Zoom for meetings, particularly those out of town, Miller said.
Dispatchers are now screening calls and police are trying to avoid going into people’s houses and are wearing masks, too, Miller said.
Additionally, the police have canceled fingerprinting, tours and ride-alongs. Also, access to facilities has been reduced and more time is devoted to cleaning and sanitation, Miller said.
Throughout the situation, the police division has had the community’s support, Miller said.
“We had great support from the community. We did not have to be the bad guy,” he said. “We’re adjusting and doing our best to stay on top of (the situation).”