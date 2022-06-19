Pole position no guarantee in dirt track racing

Starting on the pole provides opportunity, if the driver is able to maintain a ready-made chance for the lead, but it is certainly no guarantee of victory in the sport of dirt track auto racing.
On Saturday night at Off Road Speedway, only two of the five cars that began their respective feature races in that first row inside position were able to make a trip to Victory Lane.
Those drivers, both of Norfolk, were Ron Pettitt–who led all 20 laps in a wire-to-wire win in the IMCA Stock Cars “A” feature–and Joe Rosberg, the winner in the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature after leading the entire 20-lap race.
Both are longtime area drivers, but the similarity ends there–as the two compete in different divisions, with Pettitt accumulating a number of wins over the years, while Rosberg’s victory was just his second at Off Road Speedway.
For Pettitt, a win meant holding off a trio of Norfolk drivers–both Eric Haase and Justin Berschinger during the first seven laps, as well as Tejay Mielke, who joined the pursuit following the race’s second caution.
But Haase and Berschinger were replaced by Wayne’s Chad Bruns and Neligh’s Kyle Wilkinson with eight laps remaining, putting additional pressure on Pettitt–including a slide job attempt by Wilkinson during the final lap, squeezing inside of Pettitt’s car in turn three before sliding up the track as the pair entered the final turn.
However, Pettitt, by taking his car low, returned to the front spot at the finish line with Bruns awarded second place and Mielke, of Norfolk, placing third.
Rosberg’s 20-lap journey was less eventful as he established a lead of three-to-five car lengths during the latter half of the race.
Meanwhile, Taylor Huss of Fairbury was the immediate threat until a spinout sent Huss to the back of the pack, with Bloomfield’s Trent Johnson taking over the chase for the next nine laps until both Nate Buck of Neligh and Wyatt Lehman of Norfolk passed Johnson in turn two.
Rosberg went on to lock up his win while Buck, after running side by side during the white flag lap, held on to take second place with Lehman in third.
After a second-place finish last week in the IMCA SportMods “A” feature, James Roebuck of Genoa turned a starting position near the back into a second win of the season at Off Road Speedway.
Spencer Galaway took the lead away from pole-sitter Aaron French of Norfolk first when French, who led the race for eight laps, was forced to slow down after catching up to lapped traffic.
But six laps later Roebuck’s slide job in turn two helped him pull alongside, then pass Galaway with three laps left to earn the win with Galaway, of York, finishing second and French taking third place.
Similarly, Ben Sukup of Norfolk also recorded a second Off Road Speedway win on the season in the IMCA Late Models feature, moving to the front from the fifth row and taking the lead from Eric Vanosdall of Hoskins following the race’s third caution.
Sukup led the remaining 16 laps, including following a caution after contact with Cory Dumpert with two laps remaining that sent Sukup toward the wall, to secure the win.
Vanosdall finished in second place, with Tom Svoboda of David City in third.
In an additional race, three Columbus racers went one-two-three in the 600cc Non-winged Micro-Sprint cars “A” feature.
Riley Osantowski took first place, with Keegan Osantowski and Greg Berry finishing in second- and third-place, respectively.
Off Road Speedway will host the Lucas Oil MLA Series and the Dirt Super Late Models on Friday then, will host both groups of cars again on Saturday.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)