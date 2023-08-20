None of the 2023 points leaders at Off Road Speedway won an “A” feature Saturday night but, nevertheless, their respective track championships are secure heading into next Saturday’s Championship Night.
In the IMCA Late Models feature, a third-place finish was good enough to add to the seven-point lead that Newman Grove’s Cory Dumpert had over Norfolkan Chase Osborne, who finished sixth, entering the final regular night of points racing at the track.
Beau Johnson of Plainview won a Late Models feature for the second time at Off Road Speedway, taking advantage of a starting position on the outside of row one and leading all 25 laps by several car lengths as the field spread out behind him.
Beau’s cousin Devin, a Bloomfield driver, spent most of the race in third, chasing Norfolk’s Matt Haase until Haase’s car skidded high on the track in turn two and made brief contact with the wall before rejoining the pursuit of the leader.
Meanwhile, Dumpert steadily moved forward through the field, eventually passing Haase with three laps left to grab third place behind Devin Johnson.
Norfolk’s Tanner Pettitt celebrated his birthday with his first IMCA Stock Cars “A” feature of the season at Off Road Speedway, making the most of a starting position on the pole to lead the entire race for the win.
Cameron Wilkinson and Kyle Wilkinson, both of Neligh, finished in second- and third-place behind Pettitt, with Kyle ending the regular racing season with a points championship in the division.
A win in the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature–his first at Off Road Speedway this season–allowed Mark Arduser to cut into the points deficit the Battle Creek driver trails Wayne’s Dakota Spann by in a battle for the second spot on the points list, but both are too far behind to threaten points champ Nate Buck of Neligh.
Arduser came from the middle of the 16-car field, getting into second behind race leader Anthony Nelson following a restart after the third of the race’s five cautions.
Arduser also slipped into third place behind Buck with five laps remaining before one last caution set up a four-lap sprint to the flag stand by the trio of cars.
Arduser got past Buck, then gained ground on Nelson and made a move to the inside of turn two to gain an advantage that continued exiting turn four as the two cars made contact just before passing the flag stand with Arduser edging Nelson for the win while Buck took third place.
Seventy-one-year-old Dean Wilkinson of Neligh started on the outside of row one in the IMCA SportMods “A” feature and led 14 of 15 laps to garner his first win of the season at Off Road Speedway.
Norfolk’s Colby Langenberg pressured Wilkinson’s rear bumper for the final seven laps, trying multiple slide jobs–with the final attempt, which began with a move down to the low area of the track entering turn three and continued to the high side coming out of turn four–providing Langenberg with a brief lead with three laps left.
However, when Langenberg’s car skidded slightly in turn two, Wilkinson regained the lead and closed out a narrow victory.
Terry Kester of Oakdale finished in third behind Langenberg, while Norfolk’s Tyler Afrank–the division’s points champ–took fourth.
Norfolkans Anthony Ahlman and Kyle Reed, the points winner, finished in first and second place, respectively, in the four-cylinder feature. AJ Hawthorne of Battle Creek was third.
The 2023 season at Off Road Speedway will wrap up with a pair of Memorial events the next two Saturday’s, beginning with the Lynn Langenberg Memorial on August 26th, followed by the Bob Haase Memorial September 2nd.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
IMCA LATE MODELS: (13 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Beau Johnson, Plainview; 2. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 3. Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove; 4. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 5. Joey Haase; 6. Chase Osborne; 7. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 8. Dylan Schmer, Aurora; 9. Matt Haase; 10. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 11. Brock Carlson, Winside; 12. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 13. Jason Jacob, Clearwater. (Heat 1) 1. Vanosdall, 2. D. Johnson. (Heat 2) 1. J. Haase, 2. Vollbrecht.
IMCA STOCK CARS: (10 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Tanner Pettitt; 2. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 3. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 4. Neil Bruns; 5. Troy Bruns, Wayne; 6. Hans Houfek, Emerson; 7. Ron Pettitt; 8. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 9. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 10. Derek Sehi, Neligh. (Heat 1) 1. Pettitt, 2. C. Wilkinson. (Heat 2) 1. N. Bruns, 2. Sehi.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 2. Anthony Nelson, Randolph; 3. Nate Buck, Neligh; 4. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 5. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 6. Seth Steinmeyer, Bancroft; 7. Jim Kimmel; 8. Nic Kimmel; 9. Stephanie Reynolds; 10. Trevor Frisch; 11. Shannon Pospisil; 12. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 13. Zachary Sweigard; 14. Michael Brengelman, Albion; 15. Joe Rosberg; 16. Jace Malasek, Emerson. (B Feature) 1. Sweigard, 2. Malasek, 3. Pospisil, 4. Spann. (Heat 1) 1. Bruhn, 2. Wilkinson. (Heat 2) 1. N. Kimmel, 2. Arduser. (Heat 3) 1. J. Kimmel, 2. Buck.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (7 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Dean Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Colby Langenberg; 3. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 4. Tyler Afrank; 5. Rusty Glosser; 6. Doug Hilkemann, Wynot; 7. Kevin Kay, Wayne. (Heat 1) 1. Wilkinson, 2. Glosser.
SPORT COMPACTS:(6 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Anthony Ahlman; 2. Kyle Reed; 3. AJ Hawthorne, Battle Creek; 4. Christian Kruger, Pierce; 5. Adam Uehling, Hoskins; 6. Leonard Carnes, Meadow Grove. (Heat 1) 1. Reed, 2. Kruger.