The quest for track championships is officially underway at Off Road Speedway.
For drivers who are pursuing IMCA points in the four divisions contested at Off Road Speedway–IMCA Late Models, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA SportMods, and IMCA Hobby Stocks–the season began in earnest during a windy but competitive Saturday night slate of races, with a guest appearance by the winged and non-winged 600cc Microsprints.
After an extended absence from racing to deal with an ailing back, Norfolk’s Tejay Mielke was denied an immediate trip to victory lane in the IMCA Stock Cars “A” feature when Cameron Wilkinson of Neligh sneaked inside in turn two then, after the pair navigated turns three and four nearly even, edged Mielke by .12 of a second at the finish line.
Meanwhile, Kyle Wilkinson, also of Neligh, finished a close third.
Norfolk’s Ben Sukup and Wakefield’s Travis Birkley alternated “slide jobs” seemingly corner after corner during the first few laps of the IMCA Late Models feature before Sukup settled into the lead.
Eventually, Cory Dumpert of York entered the fray and pursued Sukup for the remainder of the race, although unable to threaten for the lead even after a caution with two laps left as Sukup sped to the win.
Dumpert finished second, with Birkley taking third place.
Wyatt Lehman of Norfolk got to the front late in the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature, passing Bloomfield’s Trent Johnson, who had led most of the race’s previous 12 laps.
Lehman then held off a challenge from Neligh’s Nate Buck, who finished second, while Johnson picked up third place.
Spalding’s Robbie Thome won the IMCA SportMods “A” feature in a wire-to-wire effort, leading all 18 laps, with David Johnson of Columbus taking second place ahead of Norfolk’s Jonathan Jensen.
Keegan Osantowski of Columbus doubled-up, winning both the 600cc Winged and Non-Winged Minisprint races.
Dominic White of Plainview and Greg Berry of Columbus finished in second- and third-place, respectively, in the Winged division, while Riley Osantowski–also of Columbus–finished ahead of Berry in the Non-Winged feature as the pair took second and third.
(All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
LATE MODELS: (14 cars) (A feature) 1. Ben Sukup, Norfolk; 2. Cory Dumpert, York; 3. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 4. Chase Osborne; 5. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 6. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 7. Joey Haase; 8. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 9. Brock Carlson, Winside; 10. Matt Haase; 11. Robert Osborne; 12. Jim Johnson, Plainview; 13. Kyle Prauner; 14. Chris Johnson, Bloomfield. (Heat 1) 1. Banks, 2. Vollbrecht. (Heat 2) 1. Dumpert; 2. Sukup.
IMCA STOCK CAR:(19 cars) (A Feature): 1. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Tejay Mielke; 3. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 4. Nate Desive, O’Neill; 5. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 6. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 7. John Hadcock, Wayne; 8. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 9. Hans Houfek, Emerson; 10. Tanner Pettitt; 11. Nick Bruegman, Elkhorn; 12. Fred DeSive, O’Neill; 13. Ron Pettitt; 14. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 15. Jake Timm; 16. Darren Wurdeman, O’Neill; 17. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 18. Justin Berschinger; 19. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden. Heat 1: 1. C. Wilkinson; 2. Bruegman. Heat 2: 1. N. Desive; 2. K. Wilkinson.
IMCA HOBBY STOCK:(17 Cars) (A Feature): 1. Wyatt Lehman; 2. Nate Buck, Neligh; 3. Trent Johnson, Bloomfield; 4. Anthony Nelson, Randolph; 5. Stephanie Reynolds; 6. Travis Landauer, Albion; 7. Tanner Uehling; 8. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 9. Jim Kimmel; 10. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 11. Shannon Pospisil; 12. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 13. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 14. Dustin Jackson, O’Neill; 15. Nic Kimmel, Hoskins; 16. Ryan Fajman, Albion; 17. Joe Rosberg. Heat 1: 1. Bruhn; 2. T. Johnson. Heat 2: 1. Fajman; 2. Jackson. Heat 3: 1. Lehman; 2. J. Wilkinson. Heat 4: 1. Nelson; 2. Buck.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (9 cars) (A Feature): 1. Robbie Thome, Spalding; 2. David Johnson, Columbus; 3. Jonathan Jensen; 4. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 5. Jason King; 6. Colby Langenberg; 7. Lee Hoerle, Burwell; 8. James Roebuck, Genoa; 9. Wes Hochstein, Randoph.Heat 1: 1. Jensen; 2. King. Heat 2: 1. Thome; 2. Johnson.
600CC WINGED MICROS: (9 cars) (A Feature): 1. Keegan Osantowski, Columbus; 2. Dominic White, Plainview; 3. Greg Berry, Columbus; 4. Carson Anderson, Bassett; 5. Zak Swanson, Bassett; 6. Evan Semerad, Malcolm; 7. Ollie Geiger, Blair; 8. Riley Osantowski, Columbus; 9. Justin Mitchell, Amelia. Heat 1: 1. K. Osantowski; 2. Anderson. Heat 2: 1. White; 2. R. Osantowski.
600CC NON-WINGED MICROS:(6 cars) (A Feature): 1. Keegan Osantowski, Columbus; 2. Riley Osantowski, Columbus; 3. Greg Berry, Columbus; 4. Carson Anderson, Bassett; 5. Zak Swanson, Bassett; 6. Ollie Geiger, Blair. Heat 1. K. Osantowski; 2. R. Osantowski.