Heading into this coming Saturday’s Championship Night at Off Road Speedway, intrigue has returned in three of the four racing divisions.
Only the IMCA SportMods class points title appears to be secured, with Colby Langenberg holding a sizable 382-336 lead over fellow Norfolk driver Kyle Prauner —even though Prauner won the “A” feature on Saturday.
Langenberg, despite being sent to the rear after causing a caution by spinning out between turns one and two, needed just five laps to make his way back into a group of three drivers — along with Wes Hochstein of Randolph and Cameron Meyer of Pierce — vying for second behind Prauner.
Meyer took over the second spot with just two laps remaining while Langenberg, during the final lap, was able to use momentum coming out of turn four to edge Hochstein by inches at the finish line.
By finishing in third place, Langenberg — who has finished among the top five during all 10 features this season — apparently secured the division’s championship.
The IMCA Late Models “A” feature — the closest points race at Off Road Speedway this season — saw a change at the top when Norfolk’s Ben Sukup navigated a route from the middle of the 14-car field during the first eight laps to take the lead from Robert Osborne and win for the third time this season.
After entering the night two points behind Norfolkan Chase Osborne, the win allowed Sukup to take a 379-378 advantage into Championship Night.
Robert Osborne of Norfolk finished the feature in second place, with York’s Cory Dumpert taking third.
Wakefield driver Chad Bruns won the IMCA Stock Cars race, even though a multiple car mix-up behind him — when cars came out of turn four three-wide — forced a green-white-checkered finish.
By finishing in second and third place, respectively, Austin Brauner of Platte Center (350 points) and Tejay Mielke of Norfolk (349) were both able to move ahead of Neligh’s Kyle Wilkinson (345) into the second and third spots on the points list, although Cameron Wilkinson’s 373 points still appears insurmountable in the division.
Although Nate DeSive’s IMCA Hobby Stocks feature win didn’t allow him to surpass points leader Jason Wilkinson of Neligh, the victory was significant for DeSive — who did trim Wilkinson’s lead from 18 to 14 points — because it was so long-awaited.
“This was my first win in a couple of years,” DeSive said. “I got this new car in May of last year because my old car was kind of outdated. This was my first (IMCA) win in my new car, so I couldn’t be happier.”
As the season progressed, DeSive said he continued to become more comfortable with the new car, even though he was frequently experimenting with changes.
The 25-year-old O’Neill driver described his car’s performance in Saturday’s feature, saying that he had “tried something new and didn’t know if it was going to work.”
“In the first corner, I went down in there, it rotated the bottom so good, and I passed like four cars, so I thought, ‘This was good,’ ” he said. “I tried the middle on a couple restarts, but that wasn’t working. In the front stretch, the car was a rocket.”
DeSive described his car, which he said he’s named “Svetlana,” as a “throwback” meant to honor his grandfather who passed away 10 years ago.
“I figured I’d do something cool,” he said. “He raced in a Chevelle in the 1970s, so that’s what I went off of with mine was a picture of his car.”
DeSive said he also enjoys traveling to races with his father, Fred, who earned his first career win at Off Road Speedway last week in the IMCA Stock Cars feature.
“I was really happy for him; he lets me make adjustments on his car, so it’s cool when something you adjusted works,” DeSive said. “He’s in a new car for the same reasons I am, and it’s his first season in it, so he’s really come a long way really quick.”
Also appearing Saturday night were cars representing the Midwest Classic Stockcar Association. Mike Ganskow of Columbus won the "A" feature, driving a 1966 Ford Falcon. Finishing second was Eric Cerny of Rogers in a '53 Chevrolet, while Branden Proskocil of Ord took third place with his 1975 Camaro.
Following Championship Night, which will be Saturday, Aug. 22, Off Road Speedway is scheduled to wrap up the 2020 season with a two-night event — the Bob Haase Memorial — on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28-29.
LATE MODELS: (14 cars) (A feature) 1. Ben Sukup, Norfolk; 2. Robert Osborne, Norfolk; 3. Cory Dumpert, York; 4. Chase Osborne, Norfolk; 5. Matt Haase, Norfolk; 6. Jim Johnson, Plainview; 7. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 8. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 9. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 10. Junior Coover, Norfolk; 11. Brock Carlson, Winside; 12. Jon Haase, Plainview; 13. Troy Behnke, Ewing; 14. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield. (Lap leaders) Sukup 17, Robert Osborne 6, Matt Haase 2. (Heat 1) 1. Matt Haase; 2. Chase Osborne. (Heat 2) 1. Sukup; 2. Dumpert.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (12 cars) (A feature) 1. Kyle Prauner, Norfolk; 2. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 3. Colby Langenberg, Norfolk; 4. Wes Hochstein, Randolph; 5. Joey Haase, Norfolk; 6. Cole Haddix, Elgin; 7. Tim Swartz, Lincoln; 8. Doug Hilkemann, Wynot; 9. Dawson March, Sioux City; 10. Beau Riffel, Fremont; 11. Jason King, Norfolk; 12. Michael Kramer, Lyons. (Lap leaders) Hochstein 9, Prauner 8, Swartz 1. (Heat 1) 1. Meyer; 2. Hochstein. (Heat 2) 1. Haddix; 2. Haase.
IMCA STOCK CARS: (19 cars) (A feature) 1. Chad Bruns, Wakefield; 2. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 3. TeJay Mielke, Norfolk; 4. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 5. Fred DeSive, O'Neill; 6. Ron Pettitt, Norfolk; 7. Tyler Steckelberg, Norfolk; 8. Jeremy Hoskinson, Norfolk; 9. Shane Stutzman, Milford; 10. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 11. Neil Bruns, Norfolk; 12. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 13. Troy Bruns, Wayne; 14. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 15. Dana Rasmussen, Rising City; 16. Richard Pederson, Sioux City, IA; 17. Steven Sanderford; 18. Shawn Primrose, Norfolk; DQ - Greg Taylor, Sioux City, IA. (Lap leaders) Chad Bruns 11, DeSive 6, Sands 3. (Heat 1) 1. Chad Bruns; 2. Hoskinson. (Heat 2) 1. Cameron Wilkinson; 2. Mielke. (Heat 3) 1. Taylor; 2. Brauner.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS: (24 cars) (A feature) 1. Nate DeSive, O'Neill; 2. Nate Buck, Neligh; 3. Stephanie Reynolds, Norfolk; 4. Lance Mielke, Norfolk; 5. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 6. Parker Vollbrecht, Stanton; 7. Shannon Pospisil, Norfolk; 8. Gage Koch, Norfolk; 9. Tanner Uehling, Norfolk; 10. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 11. Trent Johnson, Bloomfield; 12. Lowell Janssen, Yankton, SD; 13. Anthony Nelson, Norfolk; 14. Wyatt Lehman, Norfolk; 15. Travis Coover, Neligh; 16. Dustin Jackson, O'Neill. (Lap leaders) Buck 13, DeSive 2. (B feature) 1. Lehman; 2. Arduser; 3. DeSive; 4. Johnson. (Heat 1) 1. Vollbrecht; 2. Buck. (Heat 2) 1. Nelson; 2. Kyle Wilkinson. (Heat 3) 1. Janssen; 2. Reynolds.