The racing season may be just one-third of the way toward completion, but the points lists and the respective leaders in each of the various divisions are already taking shape at Off Road Speedway.
Even at this early stage of the season, every point earned contributes to a potential track championship.
Newman Grove’s Cory Dumpert, for example, entered Saturday night’s regular night of racing with a narrow three-point advantage over Devin Johnson and Chase Osborne in the IMCA Late Models class.
Dumpert will be able to add to that margin–albeit slightly–after his “A” feature win, while Johnson was black flagged during the race and Osborne finished third.
Dumpert patiently moved from deep in the field, with a starting position five rows back from the leaders then, after gaining momentum exiting turn two, cut sharply down the track entering turn three to secure the lead from Justin Bertschinger just before the race’s second caution and restart with four laps remaining.
Dumpert’s win is his second of the season at Off Road Speedway, while Norfolkan Bertschinger–who led the first 14 laps–finished second and Osborne, also of Norfolk, took third.
The finish of the IMCA Stock Cars “A” feature reflected the competitors at the top of the points list–a competition between the Wilkinson brothers, Kyle and Cameron of Neligh.
Kyle, who entered Saturday night’s race with a five-point lead over Cameron, chased his brother the final 10 laps of the race before having to settle for second place behind him.
Cameron had taken the lead two laps earlier, passing both Chad Bruns and Justin Bertschinger as the feature became a five-car battle for the lead before the Wilkinsons began to pull away from the group.
Cameron’s win is his third of the season, one more than Kyle, who finished second with Bruns, of Wayne, taking third place–which is also his current spot in the points list.
Although none of the top three drivers on the IMCA Hobby Stocks points list finished among the first three places in Saturday’s feature, the points race will continue to be close–where seven points separates the top four racers, with Norfolkans Lance Mielke and Wyatt Lehman tied for first.
Jason Wilkinson worked his way from the fifth of seven rows in the starting grid to a tussle with Tanner and Jordan Uehling.
While the Uehling brothers had their own battle for the lead during the first seven laps, Wilkinson made a move to the high side of the track to pass Jordan with 10 laps left.
After trailing Tanner on the low side of the track for several laps, Wilkinson then strategically positioned himself high on the track once again entering turn three as he and Tanner caught up to lapped traffic on the backstretch with four laps to go–allowing him to pass the lapped car while Tanner was trapped behind that car.
Wilkinson’s win is his second of the season at Off Road Speedway, while Tanner Uehling finished second and Jordan Uehling third.
James Roebuck made the most of just his second appearance of the season at the Norfolk track, picking up a victory in the IMCA SportMods “A” feature.
The Genoa driver started on the pole and led all 15 laps while four separate cars competed for second- and third-place finishes behind him.
With just one lap remaining, Norfolk’s Tyler Afrank–who entered the night tied at the top of the points list with Cameron Meyer of Pierce–was able to pass Norfolk’s Colby Langenberg exiting turn two to grab second place, with Langenberg finishing third.
Langenberg is currently third on the points list. Meyer did not race at Off Road Speedway on Saturday.
The four-cylinder/Sport Compacts feature consisted of just three entries, with Norfolkans Kyle Reed and Anthony Ahlman taking first- and second-place, respectively, while Laurel's Jeremy Weber finished third.
LATE MODELS: (13 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove; 2. Justin Bertschinger; 3. Chase Osborne; 4. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 5. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 6. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 7. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 8. Joey Haase; 9. JR Coover; 10. Brock Carlson, Winside; 11. Beau Johnson, Plainview; 12. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 13. Ben Sukup. (Heat 1) 1. Bertschinger, 2. Sukup. (Heat 2) 1. Haase, 2. Dumpert.
STOCK CARS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Kyle Winkinson, Neligh; 3. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 4. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 5. Tejay Mielke; 6. Eric Haase; 7. Justin Bertschinger; 8. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 9. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 10. Steven Sanderford; 11. Nate DeSive, O’Neill; 12. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 13. Neil Bruns; 14. Ron Pettitt; 15. Tanner Pettitt; 16. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden. (Heat 1) 1. C. Wilkinson, 2. K. Wilkinson. (Heat 2) 1. Bertschinger, 2. C. Bruns. (Heat 3) 1. T. Pettitt, 2. DeSive.
HOBBY STOCKS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Tanner Uehling; 3. Jordan Uehling; 4. Lance Mielke; 5. Nate Buck, Neligh; 6. Trevor Frisch; 7. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 8. Nic Kimmel, Hoskins; 9. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 10. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 11. Shannon Pospisil; 12. Gage Koch; 13. Tom Marksmeier; 14. Stephanie Reynolds; 15. Jim Kimmel; 16. Zachary Sweigard. (B feature) 1. J. Kimmel, 2. Sweigard, 3. Pospisil, 4. Marksmeier. (Trophy Dash) 1. Arduser, 2. Pospisil. (Heat 1) 1. Wilkinson, 2. Spann. (Heat 2) 1. Mielke, 2. N. Kimmel. (Heat 3) 1. Reynolds, 2. T. Uehling.
SPORTMODS: (9 cars) (“A” feature) 1. James Roebuck, Genoa; 2. Tyler Afrank; 3. Colby Langenberg; 4. Michael Wolfe, Hartington; 5. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 6. Doug Hilkemann, Wynot; 7. Kevin Kay, Wayne; 8. Rusty Glosser; 9. Cody Loughrey, Wisner. (Heat 1) 1. Roebuck, 2. Langenberg. (Heat 2) 1. Hilkemann, 2. Afrank.
SPORT COMPACTS:(3 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Kyle Reed; 2. Anthony Ahlman; 3. Jeremy Weber, Laurel. (Heat 1) 1. Ahlman, 2. Reed.