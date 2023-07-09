Saturday night was a difficult night for the points leaders in the various divisions at Off Road Speedway.
Primarily due to issues beyond their control, which forced exits from the racing surface to the pits, none of the those drivers finished anywhere near contention for a spot among the top three during the feature races in any of the five divisions.
Those circumstances, with just seven nights of points racing remaining this season, leaves the competition for track championships wide open.
In the IMCA Late Models “A” feature, for example, Cory Dumpert – who entered the night with a 22-point advantage in the division – was forced to leave the track twice with fuel system problems, ending a performance that had the Newman Grove driver battling for the lead with Dylan Schmer for much of the race.
When Dumpert left for the first time with seven laps remaining, which required him to report to the rear of the field upon his return, three cars – Schmer, Chase Osborne and Nelson Vollbrecht – continued the competition.
After several laps of back-and-forth lead exchanges during the next few trips around the track and two cautions that kept the leaders close to each other, Vollbrecht, of Stanton, overtook Schmer once and for all with two laps left to secure his second Off Road Speedway win of the year.
Schmer, of Aurora, held off Norfolkan Osborne to take second place, with Osborne finishing third.
Similarly, in the IMCA Stock Cars feature, Neligh’s Kyle Wilkinson hoped to build on a five-point points lead over his brother Cameron – who was not participating in Saturday’s races–along with the rest of the division, and was in position to do so for the first five laps.
But then, after spending the last three of those laps circling the track as part of a four-wide group – including Ron Pettitt, Chad Bruns, Troy Bruns – all contending for the lead, contact occurred on the front stretch as the group sped toward turn one.
A flat tire spun Pettitt’s car, flipping it onto its side–bringing out a red caution to temporarily pause the race. Damage from the incident not only ended Pettitt’s night, but also Wilkinson’s.
The race began again, with eight of the 11 cars entered still able to compete and Troy Bruns at the front on the restart, but Austin Brauner, of Platte Center, squeezed past Bruns on the inside of turn two and pulled away from the field during the final 14 laps for the victory.
Meanwhile, Norfolk’s Eric Haase challenged Bruns in side-by-side racing for the last eight of those laps and, with a pass on the outside of turn two on the final lap, grabbed second place while Bruns, of Wayne, took third.
Lance Mielke started the night with a 19-point points lead in the IMCA Hobby Stocks class, but a collision with Mark Arduser led to the end of his presence in an “A” feature which included additional collisions accounting for five total cautions. Just 14 of the 19 cars originally entered finished the race.
Despite those cautions Neligh’s Jason Wilkinson took the lead with 13 laps left and eased to the win, while Nate Buck, also of Neligh, finished second and Creston’s Anthony Bruhn took third.
Eight cars began the IMCA SportMods “A” feature – one of those being points leader Tyler Afrank of Norfolk.
But Afrank also had his race end just five laps in, leaving along with his two-point division advantage.
Pierce driver Cameron Meyer led the remaining 10 laps and earned the win while Norfolk’s Colby Langenberg finished second. Michael Wolfe of Hartington was awarded third place.
Battle Creek’s AJ Hawthorne, Oakdale’s Colby Roland, and Meadow Grove driver Leonard Carnes finished one-two-three in the Sport Compacts “A” feature while a trip to the pits during the race took points leader Kyle Reed and his six-point lead in the division’s points list out of contention.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
LATE MODELS: (13 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 2. Dylan Schmer, Aurora; 3. Chase Osborne; 4. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 5. Eric Vanosdall, Hoskins; 6. Joey Haase; 7. Beau Johnson, Plainview; 8. JR Coover; 9. Bill Kubik, Grand Island; 10. Kaleb Jasperson, Pierce; 11. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 12. Brock Carlson, Winside; 13. Cory Dumpert, Newman Grove. (Heat 1) 1. Schmer, 2. Vollbrecht. (Heat 2) 1. D. Johnson, 2. Osborne.
STOCK CARS: (11 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 2. Eric Haase; 3. Troy Bruns, Wayne; 4. Fred DeSive, O’Neill; 5. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 6. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 7. Nate DeSive, O’Neill; 8. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden; 9. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 10. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 11. Ron Pettitt. (Heat 1) 1. Sehi, 2. C. Bruns. (Heat 2) 1. Wilkinson, 2. Haase.
HOBBY STOCKS: (19 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Nate Buck, Neligh; 3. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 4. Gage Koch; 5. Tanner Uehling; 6. Seth Steinmeyer, Bancroft; 7. Wyatt Lehman; 8. Shannon Pospisil; 9. Nic Kimmel, Hoskins; 10. Joe Rosberg; 12. Jim Kimmel; 13. Tom Marksmeier; 14. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 15. Joe Beller; 16. Stephanie Reynolds; 17. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 19. Lance Mielke. (Heat 1) 1. Koch, 2. Wilkinson. (Heat 2) 1. Arduser, 2. Marksmeier. (Heat 3) 1. Malasek, 2. Rosberg.
SPORTMODS: (8 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 2. Colby Langenberg; 3. Michael Wolfe, Hartington; 4. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 5. Jonathan Jensen; 6. Kevin Kay, Wayne; 7. Tyler Afrank; 8. Riley Osantowski, Columbus. (Heat 1) 1. Meyer, 2. Kester. (Heat 2) 1. Afrank, 2. Wolfe.
SPORT COMPACTS:(5 cars) (“A” feature) 1. AJ Hawthorne, Battle Creek; 2. Colby Roland, Oakdale; 3. Leonard Carnes, Meadow Grove; 4. Christian Kruger, Pierce; 5. Kyle Reed. (Heat 1) 1. Reed, 2. Hawthorne.