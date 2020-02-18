3-point shots key Jaguars’ subdistrict win

Howells-Dodge used 3-point shots to complete a come-from-behind bid that secured a 65-50 win in the C2-5 subdistrict. The victory ended Lutheran High Northeast’s season and earned the Jaguars a spot in the final against top-seeded Clarkson/Leigh on Thursday night.
“They shot 42 percent (8 of 19) from the 3-point line, and we made 2 of 22,” Eagles coach Mike Wiederin said. “That’s a big difference. In the first quarter, our zone was really good for us, but in the second quarter, they got off on us somehow.”
Howells-Dodge had just one of those 3s in the first quarter and trailed 11-7 until a 3 by Jaedyn Ratzlaff midway through the second tied the score at 18. After Leah Sugita returned the lead to the Eagles with a pair of free throws, a 3 by Riley Pokorny gave the advantage back to Howells-Dodge midway through the second period.
“They’re a tough team to attack; they’re fundamentally sound, and they rotate really well,” Wiederin said. “They don’t normally like to play a zone, but they played it against us after we were taking advantage of some mismatches during the first quarter.”
By halftime, a 27-point production in the second period provided Howells-Dodge with a 34-29 lead, and the Jaguars never trailed again.
“I’ve got to give Lutheran High credit; they did a great job of switching up defenses on us, and they made us work for a lot of shots,” Howells-Dodge coach Scott Polacek said. “We did a good job of hitting a couple of 3s early, then our posts did a good job of getting some (baskets) later on. We made free throws the second half, which was also a big key to the game.”
After making 5 of 8 chances from the free-throw line in the first half, the Jaguars converted on 13 of 19 in the second half. Those free throws helped keep Lutheran High at bay, but the Eagles also were limited by making just 8 of 28 field goal attempts after intermission, finishing the game with a 30 percent field goal percentage (18 of 59), while Howells-Dodge made 20 of 44 field goal tries (45 percent) — making the Jaguars’ 3s even more noteworthy.
One of those critical Howells-Dodge 3-pointers came from Cassie Pieper with three minutes left in the game, a shot from the right corner that ended the Eagles’ final comeback try.
After Lutheran High had whittled the Jaguars’ lead to six, at 53-47, Pieper’s 3, her only basket of the game, sparked an 8-0 run that put the game out of reach as Howells-Dodge closed out its 65-50 win.
“That’s not always a shot you want taken, but we’re a good 3-point shooting team, so we believe in those girls,” Polacek said. “That’s one of our strengths usually.”
Ratzlaff led Howells-Dodge (9-13) in scoring with 19, while Pokorny contibuted 14. Those two made three 3-point shots apiece.
Lutheran High, which ends its season at 10-12, was led by 6-foot freshman Hannah Fouts’ 16 points.
“We have two seniors — Morgan Holdorf and Kendra Rosberg, the first two girls to play all of the four years I’ve been here — and those two are going to be missed,” Wiederin said. “But if we start the same starters we had out there tonight, we have five starters coming back, so that’s pretty promising.”
“The run (of wins) we had at the end of the season before tonight was four-out-of five and seven-of-nine,” he said. “We were playing hard all the way through and, like tonight, we played all 32 minutes.”
C2-5 subdistrict semifinal
Lutheran High 11 18 12 9 — 50
Howells-Dodge 7 27 19 12 — 65
Lutheran High Northeast (10-12): Lauren Buhrman 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan Holdorf 1-3 0-0 3, Mia Furst 2-8 2-2 6, Kinsley Carr 0-2 0-0 0, Chloe Spence 1-11 3-4 5, Rebecca Gebhardt 4-12 1-1 9, Mia Wiederin 2-9 4-4 9, Hannah Fouts 8-12 0-2 16. Totals: 18-59 10-15 50.
Howells-Dodge (9-13): Abigail Pieper 1-1 1-2 3, Cassie Pieper 1-3 2-4 5, Riley Pokorny 4-11 3-3 14, Janessa Schmidt 2-6 3-3 7, Brooklyn Macholan 3-6 2-3 8, Lilly Praest 1-2 0-0 2, Jaedyn Ratzlaff 6-11 4-8 19, Blair Fiala 1-2 1-2 4, Sasha Perrin 1-2 2-2 3. Totals: 20-44 18-27 65.