If you go to a track and field meet where Stanton High School is participating, you may find a pair of standouts participating in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.
Those names are Sutton Pohlman and Mitchell Hupp, and the two have some of the best marks in Northeast Nebraska for each race. The freshman Hupp is tied for fifth in the area in the 100 (11.10) and second in the 200 (22.64). He sits just one-tenth of a second behind Norfolk Catholic’s Jackson Clausen.
Meanwhile, the senior Pohlman is also tied for fifth in the 100 (11.10) and ranks first in the 400 with a personal best of 51.79. It puts him merely three seconds behind Norfolk High’s Jaron Dock, who set the record in 2004.
“We’ve just got to keep pushing each other and work harder,” Hupp said. “Hopefully we can beat those scores and times.”
Since before the season started, Pohlman had a hunch that Hupp would be something special. The two worked out together over the summer and played football together in the fall.
“He’s always pushed me. We’ve kind of helped each other along,” Pohlman said. “We didn’t really know each other coming into this year, but I’d say we’ve become pretty good friends.”
The two have fed off each other throughout this year, but it's much more of a camaraderie than any sort of rivalry, which is exactly what coach Dave Ernesti hopes for.
"I’d rather have them be, 'We’re both going to go run fast and if I run faster this particular day, great. If you run faster, that happens,’ ” he said. "That might still irk the individual, but nonetheless, it’s a little bit different when your teammate is running along with you."
This season, Pohlman has led his fellow teammates by example. Whether it be instilling a proper work ethic, motivating them for workouts or teaching them how to do certain warmups, it rubs off on underclassmen like Hupp and keeps them driven so as not to become complacent.
“It’s easy for (underclassmen) to be the big fish in a small pond, and without a guy like Sutton, it could be easy for them to take it easy,” Ernesti said. “We’ve had years in the past where we’ve had some pretty good sprinters, but they were by far the best sprinter we had, so when it came to a workout, if they felt like they wanted to take it easy on them that day, they could take it easy on a day.”
Guys like Pohlman make sure that no one’s taking it easy too often. It’s that approach to sports that Ernesti believes is so valuable to the team.
“When it comes time to say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a hard workout today and this is what we’re going to do,’ he never wants to shy away from that,” he said.
That same approach is something both Pohlman and Hupp use to reach goals they want to achieve before season’s end. Each of them hopes to be able to break Stanton High School track records. Hupp is looking to set a new record in the 200 while Pohlman hopes to break the school’s 400 record.
“We just gotta keep working toward our goals and one day it’s going to happen,” Pohlman said.
Come season’s end, the duo’s paths will diverge. Hupp will still have three more years ahead of him with the orange and white. Meanwhile Pohlman will be headed to Chadron State College, where he’s committed to play football.
What Pohlman will miss most is the time spent with his teammates, whom he felt he grew closer with no matter what it was they would work on together.
“Sometimes the workouts are tough and they’re not going to be fun every day, but we always have fun and we just get it done,” he said. “You put in the work with your teammates, and that just brings you all closer together. I’m going to miss it for sure.”
With Hupp already reaching such high numbers, expectations are high for the freshman. Ernesti can see him breaking the school records that he is already aiming for, and the coach said he could see him as being one of the best sprinters Stanton’s ever had.
“I think a lot of kids do have that mindset,” he said, “but with Mitchell running as fast as he is right now — all things being equal and him getting to do the work and getting to stay healthy for four years — I think he’s definitely a guy who could break our school record. I think he can run that fast or faster before too long.”