Poaching takedown

Poaching, by definition, is the illegal hunting or catching of game on land that is not someone’s own or is under official protection. Back in November 2015, 25 pronghorn were killed and left to rot near Broadwater, Nebraska. Due to this happening, a bill was made to suspend hunting privileges if you go against the rules that are set up for hunting. The men that did this also had nine months of probation and were fined $950 each.
Now again, in 2020, we are experiencing difficulty with poaching. Back in the middle of October, there were more people caught poaching. Since then, over 30 people have confessed and plead guilty for this, and they have been charged with $570,453 in fines and cannot have permits for either hunting or fishing for 53 years.
Overall, poaching is bad news. I feel like the people who were committing the poaching should have been punished more harshly than what they are receiving. Honestly, they should have received some jail time for this as well, along with even more fines and maybe not letting them hunt or fish at all.
I hope that in the future we see poaching come to the end, but I don’t think that we will. Poaching not only is harmful to the animals that it affects, but it also affects the environment and all of the food chain. Taking out too many of one species can cause too many of another species to begin to expand and cause more issues.
All in all, these people were punished, but they definitely needed something harsher. I hope that if others do get caught for this, they can receive different punishments to maybe try and stop poaching once and for all.