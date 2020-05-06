It was something I thought I would never say. In light of pork and beef plants temporarily closing or working at reduced capacity, I suggested we start meatless Mondays.
In sensing what I considered was a thoughtful pause I put out the idea of making a cheesy broccoli and cauliflower casserole for lunch.
The picture of that dish sitting on our table as the main dish was too much. Tom grilled steaks instead. You can’t blame him.
Both he and I grew up on farms \h— my dad was a cattle feeder — and meat has always been the center of the meal \h— not just a little chunk of meat. Baked beans with chunks of hamburger in it was still a side dish. It took us awhile to consider a taco salad as a meal in itself. Liver and onions is a family favorite.
Now, as meat production ramps down a bit, we’re looking at our own meat future. We have some cattle in the lot that we made appointments with a butcher for - something we’ve never thought of doing before.
We also are looking at recipes that stretch the meat we have a bit. Spaghetti and meat sauce can go a long way for making a meal and leftovers, too. There’s a recipe called a rubber roast chicken recipe where one chicken is cooked in such a way that get three meals out of. We’re trying. I made egg, cheese, and ham muffin sandwiches and we’re thinking the sandwiches would work without the ham in a pinch.
There are also our famous cooked oatmeal or cream of wheat meals that, when accompanied with toast, make a person almost forget there’s no meat involved.
Then of course, there are always my laying hens.
I have seven chickens purchased on Easter weekend that are happily eating feed and wandering outside of their coop pecking seeds and bugs on the Becker farm. The thing is, they don’t lay eggs.
Twice a day, I check their nests hoping that the sight of a nice white or brown egg will greet me.
When none have, I started searching the grass around the coop thinking they preferred grass for nests but no eggs there either. I’ve been telling these chickens that laying isn’t an option, it’s a requirement, and they will not have much a defense if there gets to be less chicken to purchase in the grocery store. They don’t seem to care.
I’m hoping they start laying. I’m thinking their meat would be a little tough to eat.
We have grown up on good Nebraska-raised meat, and we’re probably not going to change our habits too much because it’s a healthy source of vitamins and minerals and protein.
We may just be more creative in making more meals out of that same pound of hamburger or chicken. We’re up to the challenge.