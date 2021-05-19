Plenty of things to see, do in the Midwest

It’s very likely that you’ll be traveling this summer. America has cabin fever and a good tonic for that is a drive somewhere — anywhere. Of course, there are only so many weekend hours available to travel, so I looked up what are the best places that it’s possible to drive to for a long weekend.
If you haven’t been to Mount Rushmore lately, it’s still there and it’s still awesome to see. Rapid City is only about six and a half hours from Norfolk and we’ve made the drive after work on a Friday night which is grueling but possible and well worth the trip.
The Badlands which is over 240,000 of beautifully colored hills, interesting geological formations and lots of natural prairie and, if you get there before dark, you might catch sight of some pronghorn and bison, too.
It’s only five hours away, although, as of May 16, the south part of the park was closed because of COVID. You might want to check before your drive.
If you’re in the mood for a five hour drive, you can also make it to Kansas City, Missouri, pretty easily. We love the Union Station, the River Market, Country Club Plaza and the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art. Now that the mask mandate is loosened, all of these attractions are open for business but check online before you go to make sure.
In less than two hours, you can make it to the Henry Doorly Zoo which is a world class treasure right here in Omaha. We visited the Lincoln Children’s Zoo not too long ago and it was great to see tigers, giraffes and monkeys again. You gotta love the zoo.
We tend to forget that Minneapolis is only six hours away — that’s just a hop, skip and a jump to the Mall of America and some beautiful lakes. If you’re going to fish, why not go where there’s a lake everywhere you look?
We stumbled into a gigantic farmers market in Des Moines, Iowa, one year and are always wanting to make the trip back. In three and a half hours, we could be there easily on Friday night.
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is only 2½ hours away and is said to be the perfect town to take your bikes to as the trail system is that good. You could even squeeze in a drive over Gavins Point Dam on your way there and dip your toes in the Missouri River.
In the Nebraska Tourism Passport program, you can find all sorts of day and weekend trips in Nebraska.
So little time, so many places to visit. It’s going to be a great summer.