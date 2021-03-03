Plenty of road trips in the future

I just finished reading “The Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemingway with my high school juniors, and I desperately want to drive to Key West, Florida, to visit the home where he spent about 12 years of his life. His home is now a museum that gets many visitors, and I’d like to be one of them.
Currently, I am reading “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton with my eighth graders. They they are enjoying it as much as I did when I read it as a teenager.
Back in August, I passed through Tulsa on a road trip with my boyfriend, and we briefly stopped to see the house that was used in the movie version of the novel. Due to pandemic restrictions, it wasn’t open, so I only saw the exterior. Having now become enmeshed in the story of the beloved greasers, I want to return to Tulsa to visit the other places from Hinton’s own childhood experience that factor into both the book and the movie.
As a reader and a writer, I have long been fascinated by personal stories of the writers whose works I most enjoy. As a traveler, I’m even more fascinated to see where they lived, where they wrote, and even where they died. I’ve always had a strong attachment to places and the history of those places. The expression “if these walls could talk” is what sparked the idea for my first novel, “The Clearwater House,” because I believe in the power of a place to hold the essence of the people who used to live there.
As I approach retirement from teaching, I’ve been amassing a list of literary places I want to visit during downtime between writing my own books and also for inspiration. High on that list is London because I want to see and walk the streets where so many literary greats from Shakespeare to Chaucer, Charles Dickens to Thomas Hardy, Jane Austen to George Eliot, J. R. R. Tolkien to J.K. Rowling, Agatha Christie to Arthur Conan Doyle, Virginia Woolf to Sylvia Plath (etc.) spent their time.
While in England, I absolutely plan to take a side trip to Hay-on-Wye, a small town that is internationally known as the book town of Wales.
Here in the states, aside from Hemingway’s Key West home, I want to see more of the Southern places that inspired some of our greatest writers. I’d like to travel around and visit the Civil War sites I’ve only yet read of in novels like “Gone with the Wind,” “Andersonville,” and “Across Five Aprils.” I plan to see William Faulkner’s home, Rowan Oak, in Oxford, Mississippi. I want to revisit Hannibal, Missouri, a town made famous for being the boyhood home of Samuel Clemens who is better known as Mark Twain, and I’d like to travel to Hartford, Connecticut, to see the home where he was born.
Then I’d like to go to Massachusetts and see where Ralph Waldo Emerson and Emily Dickinson lived. I’ll have to visit the famous Walden Pond that Thoreau immortalized, even though I’ve read that it’s been ruined by all the visitors. I promise not to swim; I just want to see it with my own eyes.
I could go on about the literary places that now comprise the bulk of my bucket list. It’s sure to keep growing, but I am looking forward to the adventure.
* * *
This month’s reading selection is “The Last Lecture” by Randy Pausch. Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.