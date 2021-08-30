Deciding the annual Super Six is hardly an easy decision, and 2021 was no different.
There were 13 players returning from last year’s Class C and D Elite 8 first through third teams, including four from each first team and one captain.
The decisions came down to asking a question. In a sport that is becoming increasingly more driven by offense, which players give their team the best shot to win by playing it well?
Then after mulling it over, we got here.
All of those selected have offensive upside that not only helps their respective teams, but also makes them some of the most dangerous players in their respective classes, hence the theme “Electrifying Talent.”
Take Aiden Kuester, for example. In his first year as the starting quarterback for Neligh-Oakdale, he amassed more than 3,500 total yards and 54 touchdowns to lead his team to the state quarterfinals.
Evan Haisch returns for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge after a strong junior season that saw him run for 1,823 yards and 32 touchdowns, seven of which came in the Bears’ two playoff games. The all-state and all-district selection is not only an effective power runner, but a tricky tackle in the open field as well.
Levi Belina returns to the Super Six after a strong junior year that saw him run for 1,351 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Howells-Dodge running back has gone for 1,000-plus yards and 20 touchdowns in each of his past two seasons. That includes nine games with two or more touchdowns on the ground.
Easton Becker is more of a physical runner, but he’s no less dangerous with the ball in his hands. The tailback went for 1,457 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground to lead one of the strongest team running attacks in the area. It was enough to get Hartington Cedar Catholic to the state quarterfinals, but Becker and the Trojans are hungry for more.
Pierce reached heights it hadn’t seen as a program since winning back-to-back state championships in 2007 and 2008. Thanks to Abram Scholting and Ben Brahmer, they have a chance to do it again.
Scholting returns as the team’s signal caller and was the Class C Elite 8 captain in 2020. In the state title game against Adams Central, he completed 56% of his passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns.
His top returning target will be a hard one to miss. Brahmer, a tight end committed to Nebraska, quickly emerged as one of the better players in the state in 2020. The 6-foot-6-inch junior caught 44 passes for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the C1 title game, he caught six passes for a season-high 97 yards and a touchdown.
Though they may not have made the list, there are plenty of others throughout the area to watch as we head into the season.
It’s well documented how effective Pierce’s offense was in 2020, but Colton Fritz always seemed to be making plays as an anchor on the defensive end. Expect more of that this season.
Aidan Hedstrom figures to have an impact strong enough to have O’Neill St. Mary’s in the conversation for a title in Class D2. The senior quarterback had 849 total yards to go with 37 touchdowns. Hedstrom was a first-team Elite 8 selection in 2020.
Jimmy Allen hopes to help Crofton improve on its first-round appearance in the C2 playoffs last year. Allen was a first-team Class C Elite 8 member last year.
In Battle Creek, Trent Uhlir could have a big impact as a running back and as a linebacker. Landon Olson will be a big factor as a receiver and a safety.
Oakland-Craig lost key pieces from last year, but defenders like lineman J.T. Brands and defensive back Carson Thomsen will keep them as a team to watch.
Norfolk Catholic has what it takes to return to top form, and receiver Karter Kirkman is a big reason why. Expect him and Dillon Barnes to make noise behind a strong offensive line.
The Stanton Mustangs lose a first-team Elite 8 talent in running back Sutton Pohlman, but they’ll still have lots to work with. Parker Krusemark will be a dangerous dual-threat quarterback. Jason Slaussen and Kamden Dustako will be big factors as well.
Carter Hanel hopes to bring Clarkson/Leigh back to a high level with physical play at linebacker. Eli Hays figures to be a playmaker. However, he’ll need to adjust after switching from running back to quarterback.
Braden Benes of Boone Central and Brodey Johnson of North Bend Central figure to be among the best quarterbacks in Class C1. Their skills alone could be enough to lift those teams to the playoffs.
In D2, Tanner Pfeifer will lead a Humphrey St. Francis team eager to continue its winning ways.