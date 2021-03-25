The Norfolk Arts Center (NAC) has expanded its hours and offerings, with April ushering in new events and exhibits.
The NAC is now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Youth classes have resumed, and adult classes will begin in April.
April also marks a change in exhibits. The current atrium and gallery exhibits, Exquisite Miniatures and the Norfolk Public, Parochial and Home School Student and Faculty exhibit respectively, will be taken off display on March 31.
Hurry in to view these unique exhibits before they’re gone. Remember to bring the whole family, so your young artists can be inspired by seeing the works of other students on display in a gallery setting.
April 10 marks the opening of the NAC’s 14th Annual Juried Competition. Each year, the NAC invites regional artists to submit works for consideration.
The juror then selects which works will be placed on display, and ultimately, which piece will win Best of Show. Artists receive a monetary reward for placing in the top three spots. All mediums and genres are considered.
This year’s juror is Johntimothy Pizzuto, a faculty member at the University of South Dakota, where he is a print-making instructor. The opening reception is Saturday, April 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. Expect to meet some of the competing artists and the juror, whose winning choices will be announced. The reception is free and open to the public.
Community Game Night is back. Starting in April, the third Friday of the month will be a free community game night from 6 to 10 p.m. The event is open to all ages, but the focus will be on strategic games, which may be better suited to older youth and adults. The monthly event will be a must for those who miss the Klubhaus experience.
April Dinkel, formerly of Klubhaus, is spearheading the gaming event. If you are passionate about games or just want to try something new, Community Game Night is an excellent choice — and free.
Admission to the Norfolk Arts Center is always free and open to the public. Memberships are encouraged as a means to support the arts and help the NAC to sponsor community events such as professional theatre experiences for children, art festivals and community art projects.
To learn more about membership benefits or upcoming classes, please contact the NAC at 402-371-7199.