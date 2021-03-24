There was only a half hour left before the start of the big game and we were frantically texting and Googling, trying to figure out how to get it on our television.
We only missed the first few minutes, which gave us time to figure out who we were playing and, well, who the team members were.
We don’t watch college basketball games during the regular season — even Nebraska college teams. I would venture to say we don’t even follow their wins and losses at all until it comes to March Madness.
We vaguely watch the sports news to see who has made it into the brackets and may even have a copy of a bracket lying around.
That’s when we start becoming avid basketball fans, watching as many games as we can and talking with other people about what underdog team has won what game and who plays who next.
It’s the same for the World Series. I really hate watching baseball as the games seem to drag on forever waiting for one batter after another walk up to the home base and swing. We never have a baseball game on our TV until the World Series where we pick a team and watch each game like we were their biggest fans.
There’s a bit of a learning curve to finding out which players are the best pitchers and hitters but we soon are yelling their names with the best of fans.
For now, though, we are big college basketball fans — stunned when number 15 Oral Roberts University knocked off number 2 Ohio State 75-72. They then went on to beat number 7 Florida 81 to 78. We have cleared our calendars to watch the Golden Eagles play number 3 rated Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday in the Sweet Sixteen.
Our attention is also, of course, on our home team, Creighton University, who is rated number 5 and rolled over Number 13 Ohio in a Monday night game.
We are slowly learning the players’ names and jersey numbers and are trying to remember who is who when they play number 1 Gonzaga on Sunday night. I’m honestly excited for the weekend.
When you’re a fair-weather fan, you do have to hang out a little with the true basketball fans who know stats and backgrounds of players.
Our son, Matt, is patient with us when we ask about teams and players. He even knows who’s who when he picks teams for a bracket.
We know better than to fill out a bracket, as we may be fast fans, but we’re not going to put money on our ignorance.
So it’s March Madness — gotta love it. I need to find a Bluejays sweatshirt before Saturday.