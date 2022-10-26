We’re down to the round of 16 in playoffs across Nebraska. Only 18 teams remain in the area with 10 hosting their respective games this week.
At the college level, Wayne State is back in the win column with a chance to build a case for the playoffs and get vengeance. Meanwhile, in Lincoln, the Huskers are back in action after a bye and still have a chance to make noise in the Big Ten West.
It’s the middle of October and I can count on one hand how many teams have a real shot at winning the Super Bowl. The others either had higher expectations that they haven’t met or never had any to begin with and are showing why. Then there’s the New York teams, who are making football in the tri-state area fun to watch again.
It’s one thing to take big swings and miss. It’s another when the one you miss ends up coming back to bite you.
Last week’s record: 9-1 (67-23, .744 overall)
Biggest hit: Kansas State at TCU
I was not feeling good about this when the game first started, but the Horned Frogs pulled it out in the end. (35-24 predicted, 38-28 final)
Biggest miss: Freeman at Crofton
I underestimated the Warriors big time in this one. It stings a little more knowing this was the only miss. (32-20 Freeman win predicted, 40-27 Crofton win final)
How city teams fared: Norfolk Catholic got by Hartington Cedar Catholic (34-14 predicted, 14-0 final); Norfolk High dropped its final game of the season to Kearney (41-38 predicted, 34-10 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Summerland 28, Bridgeport 14 (28-22 predicted); Clarkson/Leigh 28, Wisner-Pilger 23 (54-22 predicted); Humphrey St. Francis 64, Falls City Sacred Heart 12 (32-28 predicted); Clemson 27, Syracuse 21 (24-16 predicted); Wayne State 20, Southwest Minnesota State 14 (35-21 predicted); Chiefs 44, 49ers 23 (28-17 predicted).
WRITER’S NOTE
As is the case every year, Northeast and North Central Nebraska has lots of different teams competing in lots of different places for the chance to play in Lincoln. It’s a reason to take a lot of pride in this neck of the woods.
However, in cases like this, it means that we may not have the chance to cover some games. There are only so many people at the Daily News to help cover so many games from Ainsworth to Oakland and Wynot to Clarkson. Not to mention expenses to cover that include, but are not limited to, miles traveled and photographers.
We hope that, in the event that we’re not able to cover your team’s game, you can understand where we’re coming from. Nevertheless, we wish you all good luck this postseason.
HIGH SCHOOL
Summerland (6-3) at Riverside (8-1)
These teams played in week zero with the Chargers ultimately coming out on top of a back-and-forth contest that came down to one point. Now they meet again in Cedar Rapids with a lot more on the line.
There were a handful of breaks that I think played a big role in the outcome of the last game, especially two in particular. Running back Trevor Thomson and quarterback Jaykwon Petite were seriously limited after sustaining injuries back then. The latter couldn’t even finish the game. Thomson was taken out of the first-round game with an undisclosed injury with no indications whether he’ll play. If both are able to play and the Bobcats make more plays defensively, I think they’ll finish the job. Summerland 28, Riverside 22.
Yutan (6-3) at Norfolk Catholic (9-0)
The Knights’ quest to complete unfinished business heads into the postseason, where they host the Chieftains. Yutan is in the C2 playoffs for the fourth straight year and looking to build off of its first-round finish from a year ago.
The Chieftains have gotten here largely thanks to a defense allowing just 12 points a game. In their three losses, however, they’ve scored just 27 points total. If Norfolk Catholic’s defense can do its job while the offense wears them down, they’ll move on. Norfolk Catholic 35, Yutan 7.
Crofton (6-3) at Clarkson/Leigh (8-1)
Both teams are enjoying seasons not seen in a long time. The Warriors are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016 while the Patriots have now won the most games in a single season in program history.
These are two tough, physical football teams that will make this a fun one to watch. Ultimately, I feel like the Patriots have a bit more pop on offense that will make the difference here. Clarkson/Leigh 24, Crofton 7.
Osceola (8-1) at Bloomfield (8-1)
The Bees answered their first loss of the year to end the regular season with an 88-0 stomping of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the first round. Now they look to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in three years and, perhaps fittingly enough, will need to beat a quarterfinalist from last year to do it.
The Bulldogs' only loss of the season came in overtime to Humphrey St. Francis in week three. Since then they’ve won out and gotten a big boost with the return of running back Isaiah Zelasney, who missed their first five games with an injury.
If you could bet on this game, the over would be the easiest money you could ever make. This will be a full 48-minute shootout that may just come down to either who has the ball last and/or who has the best player on the field. Bloomfield has a lot of pieces to make this exciting, but I just don’t think I can pick against Zelasney and the Bulldogs. Osceola 62, Bloomfield 58.
Elm Creek (8-1) at Ainsworth (9-0)
The Bulldogs look to keep their historic season alive as they host the Buffaloes. Elm Creek averages 48 points a game on offense, and its only loss came to Twin Loup in the penultimate game of the regular season.
I’m not just looking to see if Ainsworth wins this game, I’m looking to see how the North Central Nebraska team plays. The Bulldogs have been terrific up to this point with a largely young roster. Now those guys, who are new to the round of 16, will need to show they can be ready and play with the best. This week, I think they’ll answer the bell. Ainsworth 44, Elm Creek 32.
Central City (5-4) at Pierce (9-0)
The Bluejays begin their tenure in the C1 playoffs with a rematch against the Bison, who they defeated in Central City on Oct. 7. Central City scored 35 points, tied for the most allowed by the black and blue this season, thanks in large part to 294 passing yards and four touchdowns to go with two turnovers by Pierce’s offense.
If you spend enough time around these parts, you come to learn that adjustments against opponents previously played are Pierce’s specialty. Not only do I feel like the pass defense will be better, but turnovers will look to be avoided as much as possible. That combined with a usually dominant run game will lead to what I believe will be a much easier game for the Bluejays. Pierce 49, Central City 20.
COLLEGE
No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska
The Huskers have an opportunity to get right back in the Big Ten West race and perhaps take the driver's seat on Saturday. The Illini sport the best scoring defense (8.9 PPG) in college football and have a running back in Chase Brown who’s already eclipsed 1,000 yards this season.
I’m sure the energy in Memorial Stadium will be great for this one, but on the field, this is a bad, bad matchup for Nebraska. Run defense and pass protection are areas I think the Illini will overpower the Huskers in. Having big-play potential from guys like Trey Palmer will help, but I don’t see them being able to get something going consistently. Illinois 34, Nebraska 14.
Upper Iowa (1-7) at Wayne State (6-2)
If you were around last year, you may recall the last time these teams played quite well. The week this game was played, the super regionals were released and showed the Wildcats as being in line for a playoff spot because of where they were. Days later, the black and gold (who were 6-2 going in) lost 42-41 in overtime to a Peacocks team that hadn’t won a game prior.
The setting is awfully similar this year. Super regional rankings were released on Tuesday with Wayne State “under consideration” (the formatting is different this year) and Upper Iowa not looking that threatening on paper. This time, with Wayne State hosting, I think the Wildcats will be well motivated to wash that taste out of their mouths. Wayne State 56, Upper Iowa 7.
No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) at No. 13 Penn State (6-1)
Much like the sun rising in the east every morning, Ohio State is once again looking like a contender, if not the favorite, to win the national title. They’re doing it with the Heisman front-runner in C.J. Stroud, a seemingly infinite supply of elite running backs and receivers and a defense that looks much better than it did a year ago. Speaking of the East, the Buckeyes will head to Happy Valley for their toughest test of the season, a tilt with a Nittany Lions team desperate to keep its Big Ten title hopes alive.
Sean Clifford of Penn State has made a name for himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the conference thanks to his intellect, whether it’s read-option decisions, audibling or just getting the ball in the hands of the right guy. He’ll need to be that and then some if the Nittany Lions want to keep up with a Buckeyes team that is perhaps the best in the country. Ohio State 49, Penn State 21.
PRO
Ravens (4-3) at Buccaneers (3-4)
You know it’s been a weird year in the NFL when only one game on this week’s slate has two teams with a winning record. So I picked one that, we hope, will be better than what the average Thursday night game has been this season (granted, that’s not a high bar to clear).
These teams are two of many who, at least so far, haven’t necessarily met expectations, but I do feel like, in most of their games, Baltimore has been more consistent, especially on offense. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, can't seem to get out of its own way. I don’t see that changing on a short week. Ravens 31, Buccaneers 21.