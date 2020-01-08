Playmakers lead teams to victory

Basketball players who create scoring opportunities for themselves are scorers, but those who create for themselves and others are playmakers--and playmakers make their teams better.
That concept was on display during the Central Community College men’s 96-79 win over Northeast Community College, and also apparent in the Hawks 85-58 blowout of the Raiders in the women’s game.
Both of the Northeast teams were returning to the court for the first time since Christmas break began in mid-December.
In the men’s contest, Central had three guards who contributed to the team’s total of 29 assists--Roman Behrens (9), Tre Mikkelsen (8), and Dwight Glover 6--while another, Tre’vion Crawford added three more coming off the bench.
Those 29 total assists directly accounted for three-fourths of Central’s 40 field goals--many of which were open opportunities for 3s, which allowed the Raiders to make 43 percent of those chances.
Six of those 3-pointers were made by Crawford, who led the team in scoring with 28 points, while Behrens also accounted for 20 points by driving the ball to the basket--sometimes finishing with layups but also distributing the ball to open teammates, like Nathan Frost, who scored 16 points from close range.
“We’ve been stressing ‘team ball,’ and the guys really played well together tonight,” first-year Raiders coach John Ritzdorf said. “That was our message after the game, that when we have three guys with nine, eight, and six assists, we really shared the ball. When someone was hot we were looking for them. It’s a process, and it hasn’t always been like that throughout the first semester, but I was really pleased with the way we played together tonight.”
The Raiders pulled away to an immediate 8-0 lead with back-to-back transition layups and a bucket by Frost--all three the result of assists, but Northeast kept the game close during most of the first half with the help of Asher Scavella’s work inside early and Ben Moxness providing scoring punch from the perimeter late in the half.
Scavella totaled seven of his 16 points, six of those on offensive rebound-putbacks, while Moxness got the Hawks on the scoreboard with a 3, then added 15 of his team-leading 23 points with five first-half 3s.
As a result, Northeast, which trailed by as many as 16 points at 45-29, was able to reduce the deficit to 50-42 by the end of the half.
“Their guards did a good job for them; they’re a pretty good basketball team,” Hawks coach Dan Anderson said. “We had some guys that played really hard--I thought Asher Scavella played hard, Michael Anderson played hard, and I was happy with Zach James effort at times because he’s kind of banged up. But I thought we had some guys who lay down at times.”
Back-to-back baskets inside by Scavella--who led Northeast in rebounding, pulling down 12 of the Hawks’ 38 rebounds--to open the second half allowed the Hawks to trail 50-46, but 3s by Crawford and Behrens, along with three baskets inside by Frost got the Raiders’ offense going again and Central was able to maintain leads in the mid-teens the rest of the game before clinching the 96-79 victory.
Northeast, which was playing without two of its starters--Daniel Akuei and Oyiti Amum--is now 9-7 on the season, while the Raiders improve to 10-7.
IN THE WOMEN’S GAME, the Hawks sprinted to a 25-9 first-quarter advantage by capitalizing on 19 Central turnovers and 15 stolen passes, turning 15 of those takeaways into assisted baskets--with layups padding 58 percent shooting success in the first period, and 47 percent in the half--as Northeast built a 46-24 halftime lead.
The second half was more of the same for Northeast, allowing coach Matt Svehla to allot significant minutes on the court to all 11 of the Hawks, and all 11 produced points.
Macey Kulhanek came off the bench to lead Northeast in scoring with 16 points, followed by point guard Beth Matas who contributed 15 points, four steals, four assists, and a team-leading seven rebounds.
Kyla Moore, who leads the Hawks in scoring average so far this season with just over 16 points-per-game, finished with 12 points, six assists, and five steals. Breanna Stouffer was also prominent on the stat sheet with 10 points and seven assists.
Twenty-nine of Northeast’s 33 field goals in the game were the result of an assist.
“This has been a long layoff; we haven’t played since December 13th and practiced just four days, but I thought we brought pretty good energy and got up and down the court,” Svehla said. “We shared the basketball in transition. We jumped on them early. That was what we had talked about--we wanted to push it and apply pressure.”
The Hawks improve to 15-2 with the 85-48 win, while Central slips to 6-9.
Men’s game
Central Community College 50 46 -- 96
Northeast Community College 42 37 -- 79
Central CC (10-7): Tre Mikkelsen 6-9 0-0 13, Dwight Glover 4-4 0-2 9, Roman Behrens 7-17 4-5 20, Nathan Frost 8-18 0-2 16, Cooper Pratt 2-3 0-0 4, Tre’vion Crawford 11-19 0-0 28, Wuor Wiyual 1-1 0-0 3, Chase Ruzicka 0-1 0-0 0, Jack Mohr 1-2 0-0. Totals: 40-74 4-9 96.
Northeast CC (9-7): Emmette Page 6-18 1-3 15, Zach James 1-3 0-0 3, Michael Anderson 3-9 5-6 11, Asher Scavella 7-10 1-3 16, Ben Moxness 7-21 4-4 23, Merrix Denn 3-7 0-0 7, Abdul Wurie 1-1 0-0 2, Luke Rollman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 29-70 79.
Women’s game
Central Community College 8 16 17 17 -- 58
Northeast Community College 25 21 16 23 --85
Central CC (6-9): Sarah Monahan 0-3 4-4 4, Allanah Beller 4-8 0-0 10, Isabel Diaz 3-9 1-4 8, Mia Stewart 0-4 2-2 2, Jayden Haag 1-2 0-0 2, Sydni Whitted 0-1 0-0 0, Jasmine Williams 3-8 0-1 6, Bailey Keller 3-5 2-2 10, Monica Brooks 5-10 6-6 16. Totals: 19-50 15-19 58.
Northeast CC (15-2): Beth Matas 6-15 0-0 15, Kyla Moore 5-13 1-2 12, Emina Hadzihusejnovic 3-6 2-2 8, Breanna Stouffer 3-8 3-3 10, Lorna Maxon 3-4 1-1 7, Hannah Kasik 1-2 0-0 2, Kelly Kleffner 1-2 0-0 3, Julia Carbonell 2-6 0-0 6, Katarina Zagorac 1-4 0-0 2, Jacalyn Schwanebeck 2-5 0-0 4, Macey Kulhanek 6-14 2-2 16. Totals: 33-79 9-10 85.