As children, many of us loved poetry. From Mother Goose’s nursery rhymes to Dr. Seuss’s silly stories to Shel Silverstein’s delightful images, we relished the rhythms of language. Poetry let us play with words as we learned how language worked. We discovered that language both expressed what we already knew as well as taught us new things about the world around us.
As we age, this love of poetry sometimes fades. Perhaps we encountered poetry that seemed too scholarly or too intimidating to be enjoyed. Maybe our busy lives just haven’t put poetry in front of us as often. However, much like music, there is melody and rhythm in poems, and there is poetry to suit every taste.
If you enjoy the natural world and rural landscape, you may want to attend a poetry reading by Lin Brummels at the Norfolk Public Library on Tuesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. Brummels, who grew up near the Nebraska Sandhills, now resides in Northeast Nebraska. Her poetry has been featured in a number of journals, magazines and anthologies, and she was a recipient of a Nebraska Book Award in 2016.
She’ll be reading from her latest collection, “A Quilted Landscape,” as well as selections from her upcoming manuscript, “Ordinary Days.” Bruce Roseland, a South Dakota author and poet, said, “Listen to Lin Brummels tell you stories of country life, family horses and dogs, the smell of wild flowers and pasture grass on a June day. Take in the honest, revealing descriptions of the folks who live in this corner of rural Northeast Nebraska. The poems are written like letters to a good friend, easy to read, easy to understand, straight from the heart.”
If you feel inspired to try your hand at writing poetry, I invite you to consider entering the library’s annual poetry contest, which is open to all ages and all levels of writing. Any kind of poem may be submitted, whether it’s a traditional rhyming poem or a more modern, free-verse poem. Some writers like the challenge or the structure of creating a particular kind of poem. A sonnet, for example, is a one-stanza, 14-line poem written in iambic pentameter, which has 10 beats per line with alternating stressed and unstressed syllables. A haiku is a short, non-rhyming poem of only 17 syllables. Originating from Japan, a haiku has three lines of five, seven and five syllables, respectively. Just as there are many ways to put notes together for a song, there are many ways to put together a poem. Whatever form you choose, you can find all the details about the poetry contest on the library’s website at www.norfolkne.gov/library or stop by the library to pick up a flyer before the deadline on Friday, March 25.
April may be National Poetry Month, but we’re getting a jump on the celebration with all things poetry in March. Italian poet Salvatore Quasimodo said, “Poetry is the revelation of a feeling that the poet believes to be interior and personal, which the reader recognizes as his own.” In other words, poetry, like so many other forms of art, helps us connect with each other. I hope this month you’ll find some connection and some joy by playing with words and poetry.