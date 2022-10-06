A six-day break between matches might be just what Stuart needed.
The Broncos had a busy start to this week. On Monday, they lost a five-set battle at Hartington Cedar Catholic 23-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-9.
Stuart turned around on Tuesday and played in the North Central triangular. Although the Broncos got a pair of sweeps, they still had to use up plenty of energy to down Ainsworth 27-25, 26-24 and the hosts 25-18, 27-25.
“I was a little concerned about (Tuesday),” coach Sandy Miller said. “It was a great atmosphere playing Hartington CC. We got something out of playing a team like that, but we didn’t get home until 11:30 that night. These kids all have one-acts and dance in the morning, then we have to turn around and go to Springview.
“But I was telling my husband (assistant coach John) I really am proud of how they came through. They were able to make play after play when we needed it to win those games. They had to be running on about zero energy. It was definitely a team effort.”
While proud of her team, Miller — who sports a career record of 424-180 — is happy that there isn’t another match scheduled until next Tuesday’s trip to West Holt.
“I even gave them (Wednesday) off,” she said. “We’ll have a few practices here, then we’ll hit it hard again with a few bigger schools against next week. We’ve got a few adjustments. I’d like to make a few changes and adjust a few things on defense.”
Facing bigger schools isn’t something unusual for the Class D2 Broncos (16-7). They have played only five matches against teams in their class. They have just as many against C1 teams while going 3-2.
Miller said she likes facing the type of talent that can be found on teams from larger classes.
“You just don’t see players like (Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney) Kathol,” she said. “You learn to handle them better. Then the things you see from her, I think some of our kids picked up and were using (on Tuesday) trying to find areas and trying to do different things. I think it’s a big asset to play teams like this.”
While playing that type of schedule can lead to more losses, it also helps prepare Stuart for the postseason when it attempts to return to the state tournament for the second consecutive year.
“We’ve been taking some lumps, and there are some games that I wish we could have back because we’ve had some close ones,” Miller said. “We have some youth and inconsistency, but I think it’s getting better every game.”
Senior Sydney Estill has played a large part in the team’s success. The 5-foot-6 senior is a do-everything player with 1,543 career set assists. She is second on this year’s team in kills, set assists and digs and is third in aces.
“I’ve got her playing about everywhere,” Miller said. “She’s in serve receive, she’s setting, she’s hitting. She is, of course, playing some defense, too. She’s come a long way, and I’m comfortable with the ball going to her because she is finding all areas of the court now.”
Lacey Paxton — a 5-6 junior middle hitter — tops the Broncos in kills (170) and digs (191).
“Lacey has been really coming through for us with a lot of kills, her defense and her hustle,” Miller said.
And when a defense focuses on Estill and Paxton, other Broncos have been coming through with key kills when presented the chance. She said three sophomores who hardly played any varsity last year were forced to grow up quickly this year and are starting to come along.
A loaded Niobrara Valley Conference tournament looms at the end of the regular season. Stuart joins Summerland, O’Neill St. Mary’s and Elgin Public/Pope John as conference teams in the area ratings while Elkhorn Valley has 14 wins.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” Miller said. “I’m always excited to look forward to that. We’ve got a great conference. Somebody is going to get left out that should be in that top four. You want to be in the top three seeds because that fourth seed is going to be in a tough one.”
Ultimately, Stuart wants its season to end with a return trip to Lincoln. The Broncos qualified for the first time since 2015 last year but fell to Wynot in five sets in the first round.
“That’s one of the first things they said to me this summer — they want to get back there because they enjoyed playing there,” Miller said.
CLASS C
There are only a few minor changes this week with one familiar face returning after being absent since the season started.
The top four all remain firmly locked in place while going a combined 12-2 over the past week.
North Bend Central (21-0) is one of two undefeated teams left in the state, along with Lincoln Lutheran (24-0). Even a trip to a one-loss Malcolm team didn’t slow up the Tigers. They left with their perfect record intact along with a streak of six consecutive matches. They should be 23-0 entering the East Husker Conference tournament in a week’s time.
No. 2 Pierce (21-2) won a marathon five-setter against Dakota Valley, South Dakota, last Thursday as part of a now nine-match winning streak. A home match against surging Guardian Angels Central Catholic looms on Tuesday.
No. 3 Oakland-Craig (21-6) saw its own nine-match winning streak snapped by Douglas County West in a triangular on Tuesday. But the Knights have lost to only one Class C2 team this season — the previously mentioned undefeated Lincoln Lutheran.
No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh lost in its home tournament to Class D No. 3 Howells-Dodge 2-1, but the Patriots don’t drop since they also defeated a three-loss Cross County squad 2-1 in that invite.
Wisner-Pilger climbs up a notch after winning four in a row. But the Gators will have a challenging end of the week. Thursday is a triangular with GACC and Lutheran High Northeast, while Wisner-Pilger is only seeded fourth in its home tournament Saturday with Class D No. 8 Wynot its first opponent. A win there could set up a semifinal against Class D No. 1 Norfolk Catholic.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family drops back to No. 6 after losing to Howells-Dodge and Cross County in the Clarkson/Leigh invite. But another shot at Howells-Dodge arrives quickly during Thursday’s triangular at Twin River.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic returns to the ratings for the first time since the preseason, with the Bluejays winning seven out of eight matches. That included snapping Hartington Cedar Catholic’s seven-match winning streak. GACC faces four solid opponents before the Mid-State Conference tournament — Lutheran High Northeast, Wisner-Pilger, Pierce and Crofton.
Summerland slides back a spot despite sweeping its two opponents over the past week. The Bobcats have won four in a row — sweeps of sub-.500 opponents — and recovered after losing four out of five.
CLASS D
Norfolk Catholic maintains its season-long lock on the top spot with a 17-2 record. The Knights suffered their second loss of the year to Class B Bennington to see a 13-match winning streak snapped during the Columbus Classic. Norfolk Catholic faces more challenges this Saturday during Wisner-Pilger’s tournament, where it enters as the top seed.
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis solidified its position by beating Elgin Public/Pope John and O’Neill St. Mary’s during a triangular on Tuesday. Up next for the Flyers during a challenging week is a trip on Thursday to Clarkson/Leigh.
Howells-Dodge has now won 20 in a row since an opening-night loss to Oakland-Craig in five sets. The Jaguars should have plenty of momentum in a week when the East Husker Conference tournament tips off.
Hartington Cedar Catholic remains No. 3 despite its four-set loss to GACC. The Trojans have won 15 out of 17 matches and battled to a five-set win over Stuart following a four-set win over Elgin Public/Pope John during a manic Monday.
Stuart moves up to No. 5, aided by that five-setter to Cedar Catholic being its only loss in its past eight matches.
O’Neill St. Mary’s follows Stuart up two to No. 6 with the Cardinals’ only losses coming in triangular sweeps to Summerland, Stuart and Humphrey St. Francis.
Elgin Public/Pope John drops two places to No. 7 after losing three in a row. But they certainly weren’t “bad” losses coming at the hands of Cedar Catholic, St. Mary’s and Humphrey St. Francis.
Wynot also drops two spots after losing three in a row. But the Blue Devils have won their only match against a fellow D2 team, and they are certainly another team whose record (11-6) is deceiving.