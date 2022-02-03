Conference tournaments are heating up.
All four area conferences tipped off this past week and are now headed for the semifinal round. A lot of the teams left have an opportunity to solidify themselves as part of the elite in their class. Others are trying to get into a class of their own.
Others have wrapped up their tournaments already but are out to prove more.
The No. 2 team in Class D wrapped up its conference tournament action Saturday, finishing fourth in the Southwest Conference. Ainsworth was the smallest school in a field that included six Class C1 schools and one Class B school (McCook),
The Bulldogs have played 18 games this season, including nine in the past three weeks. Just three have been against teams in Class D1 or D2.
“Anytime we play these bigger teams, it’s making us better. It’s going to be a battle night in and night out,” coach Jake Nelson said. “Each game in its own way is going to help us become a better team for the end of the year.”
When facing a schedule as daunting as Ainsworth's, it certainly helps to bring back not only all five starters from a year ago, but also your two best players off the bench. Three of those starters average at least 10 points a game, and all five have scored 17 at one point.
“It’s one of those things where even if you can somehow stop one of our top three guys, somebody else is stepping up, and that’s what happens almost every single game for us,” Nelson said.
Two of those starters are Trey Appelt and Carter Nelson, two 6-foot-5-inch sophomores who both average more than eight rebounds a game.
Appelt does more of the “dirty work” underneath. Carter Nelson, meanwhile, spends most of his time as a point guard. His size makes him a threat and expands his versatility.
“He’s able to get us a lot of shot blocks, and he’s got a lot more discipline this year about staying on his feet and not getting in foul trouble as well,” Jake Nelson said. “So those two have really made it tough.”
Throw in top scorers sophomore Traegan McNally (13.3 points per game) and senior Caleb Allen (12.5 points per game) and you’ve got a Bulldogs team with a real shot at its first state tournament appearance since 2016.
Before then, it’ll need to get through its subdistrict, which includes a Burwell team that finished fourth at the state tournament a year ago and brings back three of the top six players from that squad.
To get through subdistricts and possibly the Longhorns, it’ll take a stout defense and great shooting. However, to really improve, Ainsworth will need the energy to do so.
“We’ve just kind of got to get our legs fresh and just work on shooting contested shots and defensively getting after it a little bit,” Nelson said. “I think we’re going to be able to really play with just about anybody in D1.”
The top six in Class C remain the same, but that has the power to change a lot by next week. Recent losses by Lutheran High Northeast and Clarkson/Leigh made things cluttered at the No. 7 and No. 8 spots, so body of work became a factor once again.
In Class D, Humphrey St. Francis makes a jump after its win over Lutheran High, as did Walthill after taking a win at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. Meanwhile, Elgin Public/Pope John and Stuart move down after tough weeks.
CLASS C
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family beat Elgin Public/Pope John on the road Thursday, then moved on to the semifinals of the East Husker tournament with a win over Stanton on Tuesday. The Bulldogs continue to dominate each game, winning by an average of 27 points, and have had just one game (at Howells-Dodge on Jan. 18) decided by fewer than 10 points. They’ll face Wisner-Pilger in the semifinals at Midland University on Friday.
Howells-Dodge got things going in its East Husker title hunt with a 55-43 win over Oakland-Craig. It might have been more if the Jags weren’t outscored 16-0 in the second quarter, but they got the job done. Next comes a West Point-Beemer team fresh off a win over Clarkson/Leigh, a team that gave Howells-Dodge a lot of trouble.
Wayne moved on to the Mid-State semifinals with a 58-42 win over Battle Creek on Tuesday. The Blue Devils have now scored 52 or more points in five of their past six games. They’ll need to keep that going and hold strong on defense to get through a gauntlet that remains in their conference. Next up is a red-hot O’Neill team on Friday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic, meanwhile, had to sweat it out a bit more in its quarterfinal, beating Boone Central 55-53. It’s the Trojans’ 10th win in their last 11 games, with their only loss coming to Dakota Valley of South Dakota, which is 13-0. The only loss before this run was against Wayne, which they could face for a third time should they both win on Friday. However, before they look to far ahead, they’ll need to focus on their semifinal bout with …
Norfolk Catholic. I wondered how the Knights would fare after their first loss in more than two months and just their second of the season. They’ve since blanked Humphrey St. Francis on Saturday and throttled Guardian Angels Central Catholic in their first-round game Tuesday. Now they face a Cedar Catholic team whose size and athleticism will surely challenge what’s been a stout defense all year.
O’Neill punched its ticket to the Mid-State semifinals with a 43-36 win over Pierce in the quarterfinals. Landon Classen had 25 points in the contest and has now scored at least 17 in six straight games. He’ll need to keep that going with a Wayne team allowing just under 40 points a game up next.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is back in the ratings after an impressive week. Although the Bears lost to Walthill at home, they beat Wakefield the game before and throttled Wausa in the first round of the Lewis & Clark tournament. Jake Rath has 10 or more rebounds in each of his past six games, including 25 against Walthill. In the semifinals, they’ll face a Wynot team eager to prove itself.
Lutheran High Northeast got wins against Fullerton and Riverside but lost at Humphrey St. Francis this past week. As a team, the Eagles are averaging 15.5 rebounds a game. That’s a number that needs to get better if they want to crack a district final and possibly go further. There’ll be no conference tournament for the independent Eagles. They’ll face Omaha Nation on Friday and Creighton on Tuesday.
CLASS D
O’Neill St. Mary’s holds strong at No. 1 following a dominant win over Stuart and a win over Summerland to start its Niobrara Valley Conference defense. Aidan Hedstrom became the all-time leading scorer in school history, passing Adam Moon’s record of 1,514. We’ll see how much more he has to give on Thursday, when the Cardinals face Elkhorn Valley in the semifinals.
With Ainsworth’s schedule, the Bulldogs will need to learn how to close out games and match up with other teams’ depth and athleticism, regardless of class. They’ll host Class B McCook on Friday and then travel to face Stuart on Tuesday.
Wynot’s quest for the Lewis & Clark championship began with a 77-39 win over Homer on Monday in the quarterfinals. The Blue Devils have really shown out so far this season, but they can really put themselves on the map with a deep run in this tournament. Up next, they’ll face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the semifinals.
It was an up-and-down week for Humphrey St. Francis, which responded to a 70-33 loss at Norfolk Catholic with a 50-47 win over Lutheran High Northeast. I still feel they rely a little too much on Tanner Pfeifer, but right now, they’re doing enough to get big wins at an important time of year. The Flyers travel to face David City Aquinas on Tuesday.
Walthill got a big win at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Friday but was knocked out of the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament by Winnebago on Monday. The Blujays are the kind of team that will let it fly from beyond the arc on offense and will always be in your face on defense. These past two games showed the good and bad sides of that approach. Still, to be able to be a powerful C2 team on the road says a lot. Next up, they face Hartington-Newcastle in the fifth-place bracket.
Elgin Public/Pope John was taken down by Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Thursday, then beat North Central 49-45 in its Niobrara Valley Conference quarterfinal on Tuesday. The Wolfpack have lost two of their past three after a 14-1 start to the year. Yes, they’ve played tough teams, but now’s the time of year when you can’t go cold no matter what. They’ll face West Holt in the semifinals on Thursday, hoping to avenge a 55-40 loss on Jan. 21.
Stuart’s week included losses to O’Neill St. Mary’s on Thursday and West Holt in the NVC quarterfinals on Tuesday. This team appears to be having trouble keeping up offensively, even in instances like Tuesday when the defense does enough to keep it within reach. With its NVC tournament run now over, it’ll host Ainsworth on Tuesday.
Wausa’s loss to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge told me one big thing; it needs more team efforts going forward. Jaxon Claussen and Jon Nissen combined to score 32 of the Vikings’ 47 points against the Bears. This season, they’ve averaged 32.6 of the 53.7 points they score per game. Simply put, more people need to score. They’ll keep things going in the fifth-place bracket on Thursday when they take on Homer.
Top upcoming games
THURSDAY: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Wynot; Elkhorn Valley vs. O’Neill St. Mary’s
FRIDAY: Mid-State Conference semifinals; Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Norfolk Catholic; O’Neill vs. Wayne. East Husker Conference semifinals: Wisner-Pilger vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; West Point-Beemer vs. Howells-Dodge.
SATURDAY: East Husker final, Mid-State final, Niobrara Valley final.
MONDAY: Lewis & Clark final