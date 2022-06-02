Many of those who participate in the Northeast Nebraska All-Star boys basketball game are usually bound to share similar experiences.
Chalk it up to geographic proximity. Chalk it up to likeness in backgrounds as a result. Chalk it up to a similar work ethic and style of play. All are just a few of the many similarities that make the annual contest special.
However, this year, one coach and one player on the light team share an experience that goes beyond basketball and pushes them to be their best as a result.
Blake Sindelar had plenty of motivation in sports at a young age.
The former Howells-Dodge Jaguar lost his father, Brad, to a brain tumor when he was 4 years old. In August, his mother, Becky, was diagnosed with lung cancer.
“It’s just that motivation kind of thing that’s helped me out,” he said. “I know with Dad passing away from cancer, it’s always been ‘got to do it for him, got to do it for him,’ but then with Mom being diagnosed, now it’s for both of them.”
Over the course of his career, and in his senior season following his mom’s diagnosis, that motivation resulted in many accolades.
Sindelar averaged 16.5 points per game in his high school career, including 20 his senior year. He was selected to the Daily News’ Elite Eight twice, being named the Class D captain his junior year and to the Class C team his senior year.
In his final two years, he led the Jaguars to a 43-13 record, which included a Class D1 state finals appearance his junior year and a Class C2 quarterfinals appearance his senior year. He leaves Howells-Dodge as the holder of six school records.
“He never disappoints to be there in the biggest moments,” Sindelar said of his dad. “The past two years we have had extra motivation to get the job done.”
In each instance, the towns have been able to rally around the family.
When Becky was first diagnosed, T-shirts were sold with the message “Battle for Becky” on the front with “#faithoverfear” on the back. As of January, 870 shirts had been sold.
“Everyone just supports everyone,” Blake said. “Howells is such a great place because we have each other’s back and it’s awesome.”
One of his coaches on the light team, Luke Bulau of O’Neill St. Mary’s, was left to deal with something similar not long before Becky’s diagnosis.
Bulau’s wife, Michelle, lost her battle with cancer in November 2020. She was someone who was there for him going all the way back to his first assistant coaching job 15 years ago and would always talk about his teams.
“I know that she would’ve wanted me to keep coaching,” he said. “One of my biggest motivators outside of my five kids for getting up and doing the best that I can at things was definitely Michelle.”
Following Michelle’s passing, Bulau’s Cardinals had two of their most successful years in program history.
In 2021-22, the Cardinals reached the state semifinals and finished in fourth place in Class D2. The next year, St. Mary’s made it to its first championship game in 10 years before losing to Lincoln Parkview Christian. Over that stretch, the team went 49-7 and entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed in both years.
The team — which included six seniors who graduated in May — learned toughness from Michelle’s fight but also, more importantly, love.
“I think the guys really saw her fighting the toughest battle. And she never complained. She was hurting, obviously, but she chose to love every minute and cherish it,” Bulau said. “I think that maybe humbled them a bit in that they knew that complaining about something did nothing. Instead, enjoy and love each moment.”
Three Cardinals will join the light team on Friday — Tate Thompson, Adam Everitt and Class D all-area captain Aidan Hedstrom.
Sindelar and Bulau’s roads have led them both to Norfolk on Friday.
The St. Mary’s coach knew of Sindelar’s struggles heading into this week. Two St. Mary's students are the niece and nephew of Jordan Brabec, who married Becky a few years after Brad’s passing.
Understanding what it takes to overcome loved ones fighting cancer gives Bulau a special kind of respect for Sindelar.
“It gives you that motivation to understand that ‘You know what? If you’re going to do something, you do it at 100% and give it your all.’ ” he said. “I’d known that his mom was going through that, which makes it kind of special coaching him.
“It’s a tough thing to do for anybody, especially for a young kid like him, so props to him for doing everything he has.”
Sindelar’s basketball career will go beyond the all-star game and to Sioux City, Iowa, where he’ll play at the college level for Briar Cliff University.
Before then, he looks forward to the all-star game.
“I feel like it’s pretty cool that we both have the opportunity to go out and play and coach in this all-star game,” Sindelar said of him and Bulau.
THE GAME
The 37th Northeast Nebraska All-Star boys basketball game will be tipping off on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Cox Activities Center on the campus of Northeast Community College.
Fourteen of the 22 players selected appeared in the state basketball tournament in March with two of them (Jason and Jacob Sjuts) winning a title. Ten of them were first-team all-area.
The light team won last year’s game 105-95.
ROSTERS:
Light team: Tate Thompson, O’Neill St. Mary’s; Trystan Scott, Lutheran High Northeast; Cort McKeown, Lutheran High Northeast; Brandon Bartos, Wayne; Adam Everitt, O’Neill. St. Mary’s; Charlie Schroeder, Wynot; Colton Wright, Elgin Public/Pope John; Evan Haisch, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge; Aidan Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s; Tanner Walling, Wayne.
Coaches: Kenny Blank, Lutheran High Northeast; Luke Bulau, O’Neill St. Mary’s.
Dark team: Jarred Novotny, Clarkson/Leigh; Brennen Kelley, Norfolk Catholic; Kamari Moore, Norfolk; Tate Thoene, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Preston Burbach, Norfolk Catholic; Armando Villa, Wakefield; Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic; Ryan Schmit, Osmond; Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis.
Coaches: Joe Wendte, Wakefield; Kevin Manzer, Norfolk Catholic.