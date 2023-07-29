PIERCE – Plattsmouth scored four runs in the top of the first inning to set up a 9-3 win over host Pierce in the first round of the American Legion Class B Seniors state tournament on Saturday.
Plattsmouth loaded the bases with one out in the first and took advantage with two-run singles by Eli Horner and Gabe Villamonte.
Pierce Post 72 got a run in the bottom of the frame when Travis Emory singled and later scored on an error.
But Plattsmouth extended its lead to 6-1 in the top of the second. TJ Fitzpatrick had a sacrifice fly and Drew Iverson added an RBI single.
Pierce got within 6-2 in the bottom of the third on Haiden Magnussen’s single that plated Jacksen Wachholtz.
Samuel Campin added an RBI single for Plattsmouth in the top of the fourth, and Henry Loontjer doubled in a run in the fifth.
The score remained 8-2 until each team tacked on one final run in the seventh. Plattsmouth got an RBI single from Gage Olsen, while Pierce got its final run on a Hagnussen sacrifice fly.
Pierce faces Chadron on Sunday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game.
Plattsmouth 420 110 1 – 9
Pierce 101 000 1 – 3