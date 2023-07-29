PIERCE – Plattsmouth scored four runs in the top of the first inning to set up a 9-3 win over host Pierce in the first round of the American Legion Class B Seniors state tournament on Saturday.

Plattsmouth loaded the bases with one out in the first and took advantage with two-run singles by Eli Horner and Gabe Villamonte.

Pierce Post 72 got a run in the bottom of the frame when Travis Emory singled and later scored on an error.

But Plattsmouth extended its lead to 6-1 in the top of the second. TJ Fitzpatrick had a sacrifice fly and Drew Iverson added an RBI single.

Pierce got within 6-2 in the bottom of the third on Haiden Magnussen’s single that plated Jacksen Wachholtz.

Samuel Campin added an RBI single for Plattsmouth in the top of the fourth, and Henry Loontjer doubled in a run in the fifth.

The score remained 8-2 until each team tacked on one final run in the seventh. Plattsmouth got an RBI single from Gage Olsen, while Pierce got its final run on a Hagnussen sacrifice fly.

Pierce faces Chadron on Sunday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game.

Plattsmouth 420 110 1 – 9

Pierce 101 000 1 – 3

Tags

In other news

Hartington, Pender headed west in Class C Seniors

Hartington, Pender headed west in Class C Seniors

The American Legion Seniors Class C state tournament is set to kick off at historical Modisett Park in Rushville on Saturday with a couple of area teams making the trek to western Nebraska after securing area titles earlier in the week.

Golden Girls 18U finish second at Northern Nationals

Golden Girls 18U finish second at Northern Nationals

The Norfolk Golden Girls 18U team won the USA Softball Class B state championship in Hastings and finished in second place at the USA Softball Class B Northern National tournament in Papillion during another successful season.

Stanton Methodist Church scheduled for demolition

Stanton Methodist Church scheduled for demolition

STANTON — Seven of Louise Boyd’s grandchildren and three great-grandchildren were baptized in the Methodist Episcopal Church at Stanton. Two daughters were married there, her husband was buried from there and she thought she would be as well. But the church, which once called parishioners to…

Old hotel lived on at Sunshine Park

Old hotel lived on at Sunshine Park

In a recent history column about the Atlantic Hotel, I mentioned that the Elkhorn Hotel located on East Norfolk Avenue in 1899 had been purchased by Carl Reich and was being moved to a location south of Norfolk to be used as a dance hall. I wondered if the plans for the building had actually…

Hartington secures C-1 tourney title

Hartington secures C-1 tourney title

HARTINGTON — The Hartington Post 4 Senior American Legion baseball team grabbed a ticket to travel some 300 miles west for the Class C state tournament over the weekend with a 9-5 win over Wisner-Pilger-Dodge-Howells here at Felber Park on Tuesday evening.