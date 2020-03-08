HUMPHREY — Hammers and nails were flying in Humphrey in 2019. New homes, a new business, sidewalks and renovations highlighted the year in building permits.
It's a sign of a community that invests in itself with a promising future. One indication of that is the formation of the planning commission and zoning board.
The planning commission worked with Keith Marvin of Marvin Planning Consultants, David City, to develop a comprehensive plan for the city. The Humphrey comprehensive development plan is designed to promote orderly growth and development for the community, as well as providing policy guidelines to enable citizens and elected officials to make informed decisions about the future of the community.
The plan will provide a guideline for the location of future developments within the planning jurisdiction of Humphrey, as well as redevelopment of older areas in the community. The plan is intended to encourage a strong economic base for the city so all goals can be achieved.
Part of the comprehensive plan is annexation. "I looked at everything to the east and up north with regard to the old sewage plant. If they choose to move forward, I think everything between the city limits, starting with the golf course and going cast, up to (Highway) 81 and 91 is eligible," Marvin said.
Marvin said he looked at each site, and some may he full subdivisions and others may be an individual parcel. "I took a look at it from the standpoint if it is adjacent and contiguous and based on sonic of the case law out there if it could be considered urban or suburban in character. Those are the two (criteria) you have to meet. The golf course, technically, is the key to the whole thing because it runs almost all the way to the highway," he said. The golf course is outside city limits and eligible for annexation.”
The comprehensive plan also took a look at projected population figures for Humphrey and the surrounding area. The Humphrey population in 1980 was 799 people. By 2010 the population decreased to 760 people, which was a decrease of 5% from 1980. However, the 2016 population estimates show an increase in the population to 794, or 4%. Therefore, the community, in six years was able to gain back nearly all of the population it lost between 1980 and 2010.
One method of analyzing age group movement in a population involves comparing the number of people between ages 0 to 4 years (2000) with the number in the same group 10 years later, or ages 10 and 14 years, in 2010.
For example, in Humphrey, there were 67 children between the ages of 0 and 4 in 2000, and in 2010 there were 99 children between the ages of 10 and 14, an increase of 32 children. Therefore, 32 children moved into the community during the 10-year period.
Positive changes in a group indicate new people who have moved into the community. While negative changes in a group indicates out-migration or a combination of out-migration and deaths. Humphrey saw growth in only five age groups. The 0 to 4 and 5 to 9 groups always indicate an increase since these people were not alive in 2000. Overall, there was an increase of 273 people in five age groups.
During the same period, there were nine age groups from 2000 that declined by 2010. The group with the greatest loss was the 75 years plus (2010), which lost 110 people over the period. This is a significant portion of the loss seen in Humphrey and accounts for more than 40% of the total population losses.
The majority of this loss is likely attributed to two causes, including people moving on after 65 years to other communities and senior care facilities, or a dying population base. The latter reason since there were 71 resident deaths between 2000 and 2009.
The median age in Humphrey increased from 39.3 years in 2000 to 40.6 years in 2010. This increase equaled 1.3 years, or an increase of 3.3%.
Reviewing specific age proportions provide Humphrey with critical information of how healthy the community is and may be in the future. Population figures are as follows: 2010: 760; 2016: 794; 2020: 802 projected; 2030: 824 projected; 2040: 846 projected.
Population projections are estimates based upon past and present circumstances. The use of population projections allow Humphrey to estimate the potential population in future years by looking at past trends.
A number of factors (demographics, economics, social) may affect projections positively or negatively. At the current time, these projections are the best crystal ball Humphrey has for predicting future populations.
There are many methods to project the future population trends; the projection technique used is intended to give Humphrey a broad overview of the possible population changes occurring in the future. Marvin used the Trend Line Analysis, which projects future populations based upon changes during a specified period of time.
In the analysis of Humphrey, four different trend lines were reviewed: 1960 to 2010, 1990 to 2010, 1980 to 2010 and 2000 to 2010. The population history of Humphrey between 1940 and 2016 helps identify the three population projection scenarios into the years 2020, 2030 and 2040.
The peak population for Humphrey occurred in 1970 with 862 people. Humphrey has seen "roller coaster" population changes between 1940 and 2016. There has not been any true solid continual positive growth during this period.
The projection is for continued positive growth through 2040. Considering Humphrey’s location along Highway 81 and being midway between two of Nebraska's major retail and job centers, the community should continue to see positive growth during the planning period.
These projections may be born out in the amount of construction that continues to go on in the Humphrey area. The planning commission, which handles building permits, shows about 26 permits approved in 2019. Permits ranged from sidewalks repairs to new homes, housing additions in residential areas to businesses constructing a new building and a new automatic car wash going up in town.